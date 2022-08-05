Log in
    AXNX   US05465P1012

AXONICS, INC.

(AXNX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-05 pm EDT
71.00 USD   -1.76%
04:35pAxonics® Announces Closing of Public Stock Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriter's Option to Purchase Additional Stock
BU
08/03Axonics Prices Common Stock Offering
MT
08/02Axonics® Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
Axonics® Announces Closing of Public Stock Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriter's Option to Purchase Additional Stock

08/05/2022 | 04:35pm EDT
Axonics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX) (“Axonics”), a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction, today announced the closing of its public offering of 2,012,500 shares of its common stock at a price of $63.85 per share to the underwriter, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriter of its option to purchase 262,500 additional shares. The gross proceeds from the offering to Axonics, before deducting estimated offering expenses, were approximately $128.5 million.

BofA Securities acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The shares described above were offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, which was previously filed by Axonics with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 7, 2020 and became automatically effective upon filing. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to this offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained by contacting: BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com. The final terms of the offering were disclosed in the final prospectus supplement filed with the SEC.

About Axonics, Inc.

Based in Irvine, Calif., Axonics is a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for adults with bladder and bowel dysfunction.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 253 M - -
Net income 2022 -83,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 117 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -39,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 531 M 3 531 M -
EV / Sales 2022 13,5x
EV / Sales 2023 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 517
Free-Float 90,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 72,27 $
Average target price 80,14 $
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raymond Wayne Cohen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Danny L. Dearen President & Chief Financial Officer
Michael H. Carrel Chairman
Guang Qiang Jiang Chief Technology Officer
Karen Noblett Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXONICS, INC.29.05%3 531
STRYKER CORPORATION-19.89%81 012
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-16.47%11 430
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-5.29%6 022
GLAUKOS CORPORATION20.39%2 537
DOUBLE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY INC.-30.64%2 150