Axonics® Ranked the Fastest Growing Publicly Traded Company in Orange County

Axonics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX), a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction, has been named by the Orange County Business Journal as the fastest growing publicly traded company in Orange County.

Companies were ranked based on the growth in their revenue over a two-year period. Axonics reported $150.3 million of revenue in the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $3.3 million in the comparable period two years ago, representing a growth rate of just over 4,500%.

“Since its founding, Axonics has focused on innovation and developing best-in-class incontinence solutions for patients. The strong growth trajectory of Axonics is a testament to the mission-driven culture of the company and our employees’ dedication to improving the lives of patients. We are grateful for the trust physicians, patients and shareholders have placed in our company,” said Raymond W. Cohen, chief executive officer of Axonics.

Cohen continued, “We are particularly proud of the contribution Axonics has made to the Orange County economy by manufacturing our products in Irvine and providing high quality jobs in our community. We now have over 550 employees, of which approximately 300 were added during the last eighteen months. We have built a fast-growing company that values diversity, quality, thoughtful innovation, integrity, and teamwork. We remain focused on increasing awareness for our best-in-class incontinence solutions, which have the potential to significantly improve the quality of life for the millions of adults suffering from bladder and bowel dysfunction.”

About Axonics

Based in Irvine, Calif., Axonics is a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for adults with bladder and bowel dysfunction. The company’s rechargeable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system provides patients suffering from overactive bladder and/or fecal incontinence with long-lived, easy to use, safe, clinically effective therapy. In addition, Axonics’ best-in-class urethral bulking agent, Bulkamid®, provides safe and durable symptom relief to women with stress urinary incontinence (SUI).

Overactive bladder affects an estimated 87 million adults in the U.S. and Europe, with an additional 40 million adults estimated to suffer from fecal incontinence. SUI affects an estimated 20 million women in the U.S. alone. Axonics’ clinically proven products are offered at hundreds of medical centers across the U.S. and abroad. Reimbursement coverage is well established in the U.S. and is a covered service in most European countries. For more information, visit www.axonics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026005491/en/