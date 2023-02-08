Advanced search
AXONICS, INC.

(AXNX)
2023-02-08
57.32 USD   -2.57%
04:31pAxonics to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on March 1
BU
02/03Insider Sell: Axonics
MT
02/03Insider Sell: Axonics
MT
Axonics to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on March 1

02/08/2023
Axonics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX), a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction, will report fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the close of trading on Wednesday, March 1.

Axonics will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results. Interested parties may join the conference call by telephone by registering at the following link: Axonics 4Q22 registration. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent that includes the dial-in number and unique access code required to join the conference call by telephone.

For those not planning to ask a question on the conference call, the company recommends joining the live webcast, which can be accessed by visiting the following link: Axonics 4Q22 webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the conference call and will be archived in the Events section of the Axonics investor relations website.

About Axonics®

Axonics is a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for adults with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Axonics recently ranked No. 1 on the 2022 Financial Times ranking of the 500 fastest growing companies in the Americas and No. 4 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ following its No. 1 ranking in 2021.

Axonics sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems provide adults with overactive bladder and/or fecal incontinence with long-lived, easy to use, safe, clinically effective therapy. In addition, the company’s best-in-class urethral bulking hydrogel, Bulkamid®, provides safe and durable symptom relief to women with stress urinary incontinence (SUI). Overactive bladder affects an estimated 87 million adults in the U.S. and Europe, with an additional 40 million adults affected by fecal incontinence. SUI affects an estimated 29 million women in the U.S. alone. Axonics’ clinically proven products are offered at hundreds of medical centers across the U.S. and abroad. Reimbursement coverage is well established in the U.S. and is a covered service in most European countries. For more information, visit www.axonics.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 274 M - -
Net income 2022 -69,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 303 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -39,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 914 M 2 914 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,54x
EV / Sales 2023 7,83x
Nbr of Employees 517
Free-Float 95,1%
Managers and Directors
Raymond Wayne Cohen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Danny L. Dearen President & Chief Financial Officer
Michael H. Carrel Chairman
Guang Qiang Jiang Chief Technology Officer
Karen Noblett Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXONICS, INC.-5.92%2 914
STRYKER CORPORATION11.44%103 103
IMEIK TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.3.14%18 522
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC5.77%12 291
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-0.91%7 240
ENOVIS CORPORATION17.66%3 458