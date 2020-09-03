Axonics Modulation Technologies : ® to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX), a medical technology company that has developed and is commercializing novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices for the treatment of urinary and bowel dysfunction, today announced that Raymond W. Cohen, CEO of Axonics, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Event: Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Format: Virtual fireside chat and investor meetings

Date: Thursday, September 10, 2020

Time: 2:40pm Eastern Time

Event: Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Virtual fireside chat and investor meetings

Date: Thursday, September 17, 2020

Time: 11:45am Eastern Time

Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of each fireside chat by visiting ir.axonics.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.

Axonics, based in Irvine, Calif., has developed and is commercializing novel implantable SNM devices for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction. These conditions are caused by a miscommunication between the bladder and the brain and significantly impacts quality of life. Overactive bladder affects an estimated 87 million adults in the U.S. and Europe. Another estimated 40 million adults are reported to suffer from fecal incontinence/accidental bowel leakage. Axonics SNM therapy, which has been clinically proven to reduce symptoms and restore pelvic floor function, is now being offered at hundreds of medical centers across the U.S. and in dozens of select hospitals in Western Europe. Reimbursement coverage is well established in the U.S. and is a covered service in most European countries. The Axonics System is the first long-lived rechargeable SNM system approved for sale in the world, and the first to gain full-body MRI conditional labeling. For more information, visit www.axonics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200903005024/en/