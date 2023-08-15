AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net income was USD 2.24 million compared to USD 1.55 million a year ago.
For the six months, net income was USD 2.75 million compared to USD 3.49 million a year ago.
