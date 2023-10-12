Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX), parent of Axos Bank, announced today that leading personal finance website GOBankingRates.com named Axos Bank “Best for Mobile Banking” in America. This is the sixth time since 2015 that Axos Bank has been featured on GOBankingRates’ list of best banks.

“We are proud to be recognized as a leading digital bank,” said Brian Swanson, Executive Vice President of Axos’ Consumer Banking. “With the recent launch of our next-generation consumer online banking and enhanced Axos All-In-One Mobile Banking app, we continue to introduce new features that make it easier and more convenient to bank with us.”

Customers can open a variety of checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts at https://www.axosbank.com/Personal/Checking and through Axos Bank’s mobile app. GOBankingRates evaluated nearly three dozen online banks across a wide range of factors including total assets, checking account annual fee, savings account APY, 12-month CD APY, customer service products offered, Bauer rating, products/services offered and average mobile app rating. For more information about GOBankingRates’ “Best Banks of 2023,” please visit https://www.gobankingrates.com/best-banks/.

