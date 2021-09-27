Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Axos Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AX   US05465C1009

AXOS FINANCIAL, INC.

(AX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Axos Financial : Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

09/27/2021 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX), parent of Axos Bank (collectively, "Axos"), announced today that the Board of Directors of Axos has appointed Derrick K. Walsh as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Axos, effective September 23, 2021. Mr. Walsh joined Axos in 2013 and has served as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of Axos since 2015 and will continue to retain principal accounting officer responsibilities for Axos. He succeeds Andrew J. Micheletti who will continue with Axos as Executive Vice President, Finance, performing various strategic and investor relations initiatives.

“I would like to thank Andy for his contributions to Axos over the past twenty years,” said Greg Garrabrants, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Andy has provided strong leadership and financial expertise and helped guide us through an extended period of consistent and profitable growth and he will continue to contribute in his new capacity. I am excited to work with Derrick and build on the strong foundation we have established and propel Axos forward in the next phase of our evolution.”

“I feel extremely confident that the transition will be seamless,” added Mr. Micheletti. “Derrick has been working closely with Greg, myself, the business unit leaders, and the Board for many years. Given his strong understanding of the financial and regulatory reporting functions and familiarity with the capital markets and investor relations dynamics, I expect Derrick to thrive as Axos' new CFO.”

About Axos Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Axos Financial, Inc. is the holding company for Axos Bank, Axos Clearing LLC and Axos Invest, Inc. Axos Bank is a nationwide bank, with approximately $14.3 billion in assets, that provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. Axos Clearing LLC, with approximately $41 billion of assets under custody and/or administration, and Axos Invest, Inc., provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “AX” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, and the S&P SmallCap 600® Index. For more information on Axos Financial, Inc., please visit axosfinancial.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AXOS FINANCIAL, INC.
04:23pAXOS FINANCIAL : Names New CFO
MT
04:18pAXOS FINANCIAL : Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BU
09/01AXOS FINANCIAL : Announces the Election of Stefani Carter as an Independent Member of the ..
PU
09/01AXOS FINANCIAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and..
AQ
09/01AXOS FINANCIAL : Announces the Election of Stefani Carter as an Independent Member of the ..
BU
09/01Axos Financial, Inc. Announces the Election of Stefani Carter as an Independent Member ..
CI
08/27AXOS FINANCIAL : Annual Report (SEC Filing - 10-K)
PU
08/26AXOS FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
08/16AXOS FINANCIAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
08/16AXOS FINANCIAL : Investor Presentation August 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AXOS FINANCIAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 693 M - -
Net income 2022 218 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 769 M 2 769 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,00x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 165
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart AXOS FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Axos Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXOS FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 46,65 $
Average target price 56,00 $
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory Garrabrants President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew J. Micheletti Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Jaron Grinberg Chairman
Raymond D. Matsumoto Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John Charles Tolla Chief Governance, Risk & Compliance Officer, EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXOS FINANCIAL, INC.24.30%2 769
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.31%487 189
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION39.03%354 604
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY58.78%196 779
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.70%193 477
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.11.70%155 597