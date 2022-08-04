Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Axos Financial, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AX   US05465C1009

AXOS FINANCIAL, INC.

(AX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-04 pm EDT
42.27 USD   +0.31%
04:21pAxos Financial, Inc. Announces Record Net Income of $240.7 million for Fiscal 2022
BU
04:13pEarnings Flash (AX) AXOS FINANCIAL Reports Q4 EPS $1.12
MT
07/12Axos Financial, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on August 4, 2022
BU
All news about AXOS FINANCIAL, INC.
04:21pAxos Financial, Inc. Announces Record Net Income of $240.7 million for Fiscal 2022
BU
04:13pEarnings Flash (AX) AXOS FINANCIAL Reports Q4 EPS $1.12
MT
07/12Axos Financial, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on August 4, 2022
BU
07/11B. Riley Lowers Axos Financial's Price Target to $49 from $58, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
07/11Keefe Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Axos Financial to Outperform From Market Perform, Adjus..
MT
06/30Wedbush Cuts Axos Financial to Neutral From Outperform, Price Target to $40 From $55, C..
MT
06/24AXOS FINANCIAL, INC.(NYSE : AX) added to Russell 2000 Dynamic Index
CI
05/25Axos Financial, Inc. Attending Investor Conferences
BU
05/11Axos Bank Business Interest Checking Named America's Best Business Checking Account for..
BU
05/06Wedbush Trims Axos Financial's Price Target to $55 From $57, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
Analyst Recommendations on AXOS FINANCIAL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 707 M - -
Net income 2022 242 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 514 M 2 514 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,55x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,17x
Nbr of Employees 1 294
Free-Float 77,7%
Axos Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AXOS FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 42,14 $
Average target price 52,00 $
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory Garrabrants President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derrick K. Walsh Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Paul Jaron Grinberg Chairman
Raymond D. Matsumoto Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John Charles Tolla Chief Governance, Risk & Compliance Officer, EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXOS FINANCIAL, INC.-24.63%2 514
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.00%333 173
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.74%270 305
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-8.41%216 913
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.52%166 477
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.56%155 635