Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Axos Financial, Inc. (“Axos” or “the Company”) (NYSE: AX). Investors who purchased Axos securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/AX.

Investigation Details

On June 4, 2024, Hindenburg Research published an article, “Axos: Glaring Commercial Real Estate Loan Problems and Lax Underwriting Beneath this Priced-For-Perfection Bank.” The article stated that its “research, including industry analysis, interviews with 21 former employees, lease agents, and industry experts, combined with an examination of Axos’ loan book derived through local property records, indicates a company exposed to the riskiest asset classes with lax underwriting standards and a loan book filled with multiple glaring problems.” Following this news, Axos’ stock fell $2.21 per share, or 4.2%, to close at $50.25 on June 4, 2024.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Axos securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/AX. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240614212569/en/