SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Axos Financial, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

01/27/2022 | 04:12pm EST
Diluted Earnings Per Share in Second Quarter 2022 up 10% Year-Over-Year

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX) (“Axos”), parent company of Axos Bank (the “Bank”), today announced unaudited financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021. Net income was $60.8 million, an increase of 11.0% from $54.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Earnings per diluted share was $1.00, an increase of $0.09, or 9.9%, as compared to earnings per diluted share of $0.91 for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted common share (“adjusted EPS”), non-GAAP measures, which exclude non-cash amortization expenses and non-recurring costs related to mergers and acquisitions, and other non-recurring costs increased 11.2% to $62.9 million and 10.6% to $1.04, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to $56.6 million and $0.94, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Summary

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

% Change

Net interest income

$

145,568

 

$

134,092

 

8.6

%

Non-interest income

$

30,787

 

$

28,718

 

7.2

%

Net income

$

60,787

 

$

54,785

 

11.0

%

Adjusted earnings (Non-GAAP)1

$

62,917

 

$

56,566

 

11.2

%

Diluted EPS

$

1.00

 

$

0.91

 

9.9

%

Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP)1

$

1.04

 

$

0.94

 

10.6

%

1 See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

 

 

 

 

 

For the six months ended December 31, 2021, net income was $121.0 million, an increase of 12.2% over net income of $107.8 million. Earnings per diluted share was $1.99 for the six months ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $0.20, or 11.2%, as compared to earnings per diluted share of $1.79 for the six months ended December 31, 2020.

“We continue to generate double-digit growth in loans, EPS and book value per share,” stated Greg Garrabrants, President and Chief Executive Officer of Axos. “Strong growth in our auto, commercial real estate and C&I lending categories and stabilization in our single family mortgage loan portfolio resulted in a 6.1% linked quarter increase in our net loan balances. Our net interest margin (“NIM”) remains above our 3.8% to 4.0% target, with consolidated and Banking Business NIM of 4.10% and 4.30% this quarter, respectively. We achieved positive operating leverage in our Banking Business, with an efficiency ratio of 39.4% compared to 40.5% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Our high returns and strong capital levels enable us to invest in technology, people and new businesses aimed towards continued growth.”

“We made further improvements in our deposit franchise, growing checking and savings balances by 5.9% on a linked quarter basis,” stated Derrick Walsh, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Axos. “Non-interest bearing deposits increased by $215 million quarter-over-quarter to $3.85 billion, representing approximately 31% of total deposits at December 31, 2021. With an additional $725 million of low-cost deposits at partner banks, we are well positioned to fund organic loan growth while maintaining a strong net interest margin.”

Other Highlights

  • Net loans totaled $12.6 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $0.7 billion, or 6.0%, from $11.9 billion at September 30, 2021
  • Total loan originations were $2.7 billion, an increase of 13.3% from $2.4 billion in the quarter ended December 31, 2020
  • Net interest margin was 4.10% compared to 3.94% in the three months ended December 31, 2020; net interest margin for the Banking Business Segment was 4.30%, up from 4.11% in the three months December 31, 2020
  • Return on average common stockholders’ equity was 16.29% for the three months ended December 31, 2021
  • Net annualized charge-offs to average loans was 1 basis point, down from 16 basis points for the three months ended December 31, 2020
  • Book value increased to $25.60 per share, up from $21.79, or 17.5% at December 31, 2020

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Income Statement Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, Axos net income attributable to common stockholders was $60.8 million or $1.00 per diluted common share compared to $54.7 million, or $0.91 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Net interest income increased $11.5 million or 8.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020, due to an increase in average earning assets and a reduction in the rates paid on interest-bearing demand, savings, and time deposits due to decreases in market deposit rates across the industry.

The provision for credit losses was $4.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $8.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 primarily due to changes in the macro economic environment and loan mix.

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, non-interest income was $30.8 million compared to $28.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The net increase was primarily due to an increase of $8.1 million in broker-dealer fee income driven by custody and mutual fund fees added from the acquisition of AAS and an increase of $1.7 million in prepayment penalty fee income, partially offset by a decrease of $6.0 million in mortgage banking income due to year-over-year decline in mortgage refinance volume and a decrease of $1.6 million in banking and service fees.

Non-interest expense, comprised of various operating expenses, increased $9.7 million to $86.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 from $76.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The net increase was primarily driven by increases of $3.2 million in other general and administrative, $2.5 million in data processing, $1.8 million in salary and payroll costs and $1.2 million in broker-dealer clearing charges. These increases largely result from growth at the Bank as well as the addition of AAS operations.

Balance Sheet Summary

Axos’ total assets increased $1.2 billion, or 9.0%, to $15.5 billion, at December 31, 2021, from $14.3 billion at June 30, 2021, primarily due to an increase of $1.2 billion in loans held for investment. Total liabilities increased by $1.1 billion, or 9.0%, to $14.0 billion at December 31, 2021, from $12.9 billion at June 30, 2021, primarily due to an increase in deposits of $1.5 billion, partially offset by a decrease of $0.2 billion in Advances from FHLB and a decrease of $0.2 billion in securities loaned. Stockholders’ equity increased by $0.1 billion, or 8.7%, to $1.5 billion at December 31, 2021 from $1.4 billion at June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily the result of net income of $121.0 million.

The Bank’s Tier 1 core capital to adjusted average assets ratio was 10.13% at December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2020, the Tier 1 core capital to adjusted average assets ratio was 9.08%.

Conference Call

A conference call and webcast will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM Eastern / 2:00 PM Pacific. Analysts and investors may dial in and participate in the question/answer session. To access the call, please dial: 877-407-8293. The conference call will be webcast live, and both the webcast and the earnings supplement may be accessed at Axos’ website, investors.axosfinancial.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available until February 28, 2022, at Axos’ website and telephonically by dialing toll-free number 877-660-6853, passcode 13725755.

About Axos Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

The condensed consolidated financial statements include the accounts of Axos Financial, Inc. (“Axos”) and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Axos Bank (the “Bank”) and Axos Nevada Holding, LLC (the “Axos Nevada Holding” and collectively, the “Company”). Axos Nevada Holding wholly owns its subsidiary Axos Securities, LLC, which wholly owns subsidiaries Axos Clearing LLC, a clearing broker dealer, Axos Invest, Inc., a registered investment advisor, and Axos Invest LLC, an introducing broker dealer. With approximately $15.5 billion in consolidated assets, Axos Financial, Inc. through Axos Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. Axos Clearing LLC (including its business division AAS), with approximately $38 billion of assets under custody and/or administration, and Axos Invest, Inc., provide comprehensive securities clearing and custody services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “AX” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index, the S&P SmallCap 600® Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, and the Travillian Tech-Forward Bank Index. For more information on Axos Financial, Inc. please visit investors.axosfinancial.com.

Segment Reporting

The Company operates through two segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. In order to reconcile the two segments to the consolidated totals, the Company includes parent-only activities and intercompany eliminations.

The following tables present the operating results of the segments:

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Banking Business

 

Securities Business

 

Corporate/Eliminations

 

Axos Consolidated

Net interest income

$

142,259

 

$

4,506

 

 

$

(1,197

)

 

$

145,568

Provision for credit losses

 

4,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,000

Non-interest income

 

16,295

 

 

16,454

 

 

 

(1,962

)

 

 

30,787

Non-interest expense

 

62,449

 

 

21,654

 

 

 

1,916

 

 

 

86,019

Income before taxes

$

92,105

 

$

(694

)

 

$

(5,075

)

 

$

86,336

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Banking Business

 

Securities Business

 

Corporate/Eliminations

 

Axos Consolidated

Net interest income

$

132,166

 

$

4,260

 

 

$

(2,334

)

 

$

134,092

Provision for credit losses

 

8,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,000

Non-interest income

 

22,295

 

 

6,572

 

 

 

(149

)

 

 

28,718

Non-interest expense

 

62,474

 

 

11,312

 

 

 

2,511

 

 

 

76,297

Income before taxes

$

83,987

 

$

(480

)

 

$

(4,994

)

 

$

78,513

 

Six Months Ended December 31, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Banking Business

 

Securities Business

 

Corporate/Eliminations

 

Axos Consolidated

Net interest income

$

284,500

 

$

10,682

 

 

$

(2,972

)

 

$

292,210

Provision for credit losses

 

8,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,000

Non-interest income

 

31,123

 

 

29,560

 

 

 

(3,194

)

 

 

57,489

Non-interest expense

 

125,174

 

 

40,927

 

 

 

4,349

 

 

 

170,450

Income before taxes

$

182,449

 

$

(685

)

 

$

(10,515

)

 

$

171,249

 

Six Months Ended December 31, 2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Banking Business

 

Securities Business

 

Corporate/Eliminations

 

Axos Consolidated

Net interest income

$

255,174

 

$

9,154

 

 

$

(2,909

)

 

$

261,419

Provision for credit losses

 

19,800

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

19,800

Non-interest income

 

52,507

 

 

12,356

 

 

 

(290

)

 

 

64,573

Non-interest expense

 

123,691

 

 

22,664

 

 

 

5,488

 

 

 

151,843

Income before taxes

$

164,190

 

$

(1,154

)

 

$

(8,687

)

 

$

154,349

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, this report includes non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per diluted common share, and tangible book value per common share. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and are not audited. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious as to their reliance on such measures. Although we believe the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this report enhance investors’ understanding of our business and performance, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for GAAP basis financial measures.

We define “adjusted earnings”, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net income without the after-tax impact of non-recurring acquisition-related costs and other costs (unusual or non-recurring charges). Adjusted earnings per diluted common share (“adjusted EPS”), a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by dividing non-GAAP adjusted earnings by the average number of diluted common shares outstanding during the period. We believe the non-GAAP measures of adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS provide useful information about the Bank’s operating performance. We believe excluding the non-recurring acquisition related costs and other costs (unusual or non-recurring) provides investors with an alternative understanding of Axos’ core business.

Below is a reconciliation of net income, the nearest compatible GAAP measure, to adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) for the periods shown:

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Six Months Ended

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

Net income

$

60,787

 

 

$

54,785

 

 

$

120,997

 

 

$

107,807

 

Acquisition-related costs

 

 

3,026

 

 

 

2,552

 

 

 

5,872

 

 

 

5,154

 

Income taxes

 

(896

)

 

 

(771

)

 

 

(1,723

)

 

 

(1,554

)

Adjusted earnings (Non-GAAP)

$

62,917

 

 

$

56,566

 

 

$

125,146

 

 

$

111,407

 

Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP)

$

1.04

 

 

$

0.94

 

 

$

2.06

 

 

$

1.85

 

We define “tangible book value”, a non-GAAP financial measure, as book value adjusted for goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible book value is calculated using common stockholders’ equity minus mortgage servicing rights, goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by dividing tangible book value by the common shares outstanding at the end of the period. We believe tangible book value per common share is useful in evaluating the Company’s capital strength, financial condition, and ability to manage potential losses.

Below is a reconciliation of total stockholders’ equity, the nearest compatible GAAP measure, to tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) as of the dates indicated:

 

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

2021

 

 

2020

Total stockholders’ equity

$

1,523,157

 

$

1,287,482

Less: preferred stock

 

 

 

Common stockholders’ equity

 

1,523,157

 

 

1,287,482

Less: mortgage servicing rights, carried at fair value

 

20,110

 

 

14,314

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets

 

161,954

 

 

120,644

Tangible common stockholders’ equity (Non-GAAP)

$

1,341,093

 

$

1,152,524

Common shares outstanding at end of period

 

59,498,575

 

 

59,072,822

Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)

$

22.54

 

$

19.51

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation statements relating to Axos’ financial prospects and other projections of its performance and asset quality, Axos’ ability to continue to grow profitably and increase its business, Axos’ ability to continue to diversify its lending and deposit franchises and the anticipated timing and financial performance of other offerings, initiatives, and acquisitions. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the views and assumptions of management regarding future events and performance as of the date of this press release. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation uncertainties surrounding the severity, duration, and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Axos’ ability to successfully integrate acquisitions and realize the anticipated benefits of the transactions, changes in the interest rate environment, inflation, government regulation, general economic conditions, conditions in the real estate markets in which we operate, risks associated with credit quality, the outcome and effects of pending class action litigation filed against the Company and other factors beyond our control. These and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Axos’ periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Axos undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

The following tables set forth certain selected financial data concerning the periods indicated:

AXOS FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited – dollars in thousands)

 

 

December 31,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

 

December 31,
2020

Selected Balance Sheet Data:

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

15,547,947

 

 

$

14,265,565

 

 

$

14,393,267

 

Loans—net of allowance for credit losses

 

12,607,179

 

 

 

11,414,814

 

 

 

11,609,584

 

Loans held for sale, carried at fair value

 

27,428

 

 

 

29,768

 

 

 

64,287

 

Loans held for sale, lower of cost or fair value

 

11,446

 

 

 

12,294

 

 

 

13,769

 

Allowance for credit losses - loans

 

140,489

 

 

 

132,958

 

 

 

136,393

 

Securities—trading

 

1,223

 

 

 

1,983

 

 

 

362

 

Securities—available-for-sale

 

139,581

 

 

 

187,335

 

 

 

209,828

 

Securities borrowed

 

534,243

 

 

 

619,088

 

 

 

317,571

 

Customer, broker-dealer and clearing receivables

 

429,634

 

 

 

369,815

 

 

 

264,572

 

Total deposits

 

12,269,172

 

 

 

10,815,797

 

 

 

11,463,136

 

Advances from the FHLB

 

157,500

 

 

 

353,500

 

 

 

182,500

 

Borrowings, subordinated notes and debentures

 

 

260,435

 

 

 

221,358

 

 

 

418,480

 

Securities loaned

 

578,762

 

 

 

728,988

 

 

 

362,170

 

Customer, broker-dealer and clearing payables

 

528,796

 

 

 

535,425

 

 

 

475,473

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

1,523,157

 

 

 

1,400,936

 

 

 

1,287,482

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

Equity to assets at end of period

 

9.80

%

 

 

9.82

%

 

 

8.95

%

Axos Financial, Inc.:

 

 

 

 

 

Tier 1 leverage (core) capital to adjusted average assets

 

9.42

%

 

 

8.82

%

 

 

8.68

%

Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

 

10.08

%

 

 

11.36

%

 

 

10.85

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

 

10.08

%

 

 

11.36

%

 

 

10.85

%

Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)

 

12.16

%

 

 

13.78

%

 

 

13.88

%

Axos Bank:

 

 

 

 

 

Tier 1 leverage (core) capital to adjusted average assets

 

10.13

%

 

 

9.45

%

 

 

9.08

%

Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

 

10.91

%

 

 

12.28

%

 

 

11.45

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

 

10.91

%

 

 

12.28

%

 

 

11.45

%

Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)

 

11.73

%

 

 

13.21

%

 

 

12.44

%

Axos Clearing, LLC:

 

 

 

 

 

Net capital

$

39,453

 

 

$

35,950

 

 

$

34,417

 

Excess capital

$

32,171

 

 

$

27,904

 

 

$

28,941

 

Net capital as a percentage of aggregate debit items

 

10.84

%

 

 

8.94

%

 

 

12.57

%

Net capital in excess of 5% aggregate debit items

$

21,249

 

 

$

15,836

 

 

$

20,726

 

AXOS FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited – dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

At or for the Three Months Ended

 

At or for the Six Months Ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

Selected Income Statement Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and dividend income

$

157,076

 

 

$

155,379

 

 

$

315,386

 

 

$

305,268

 

Interest expense

 

11,508

 

 

 

21,287

 

 

 

23,176

 

 

 

43,849

 

Net interest income

 

145,568

 

 

 

134,092

 

 

 

292,210

 

 

 

261,419

 

Provision for credit losses

 

4,000

 

 

 

8,000

 

 

 

8,000

 

 

 

19,800

 

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

 

141,568

 

 

 

126,092

 

 

 

284,210

 

 

 

241,619

 

Non-interest income

 

30,787

 

 

 

28,718

 

 

 

57,489

 

 

 

64,573

 

Non-interest expense

 

86,019

 

 

 

76,297

 

 

 

170,450

 

 

 

151,843

 

Income before income tax expense

 

86,336

 

 

 

78,513

 

 

 

171,249

 

 

 

154,349

 

Income tax expense

 

25,549

 

 

 

23,728

 

 

 

50,252

 

 

 

46,542

 

Net income

$

60,787

 

 

$

54,785

 

 

$

120,997

 

 

$

107,807

 

Net income attributable to common stock

$

60,787

 

 

$

54,672

 

 

$

120,997

 

 

$

107,617

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per Common Share Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.02

 

 

$

0.93

 

 

$

2.04

 

 

$

1.82

 

Diluted

$

1.00

 

 

$

0.91

 

 

$

1.99

 

 

$

1.79

 

Adjusted earnings (Non-GAAP)

$

1.04

 

 

$

0.94

 

 

$

2.06

 

 

$

1.85

 

Book value

$

25.60

 

 

$

21.79

 

 

$

25.60

 

 

$

21.79

 

Tangible book value (Non-GAAP)

$

22.54

 

 

$

19.51

 

 

$

22.54

 

 

$

19.51

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

59,496,489

 

 

 

59,049,697

 

 

 

59,443,667

 

 

 

59,278,672

 

Diluted

 

60,755,981

 

 

 

60,040,723

 

 

 

60,749,383

 

 

 

60,196,516

 

Common shares outstanding at end of period

 

59,498,575

 

 

 

59,072,822

 

 

 

59,498,575

 

 

 

59,072,822

 

Common shares issued at end of period

 

68,376,837

 

 

 

67,668,664

 

 

 

68,376,837

 

 

 

67,668,664

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Ratios and Other Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loan originations for investment

$

2,525,871

 

 

$

1,909,978

 

 

$

4,618,150

 

 

$

3,240,790

 

Loan originations for sale

$

193,320

 

 

$

490,261

 

 

$

403,287

 

 

$

931,065

 

Return on average assets

 

1.63

%

 

 

1.57

%

 

 

1.65

%

 

 

1.56

%

Return on average common stockholders’ equity

 

16.29

%

 

 

17.30

%

 

 

16.51

%

 

 

17.21

%

Interest rate spread1

 

3.90

%

 

 

3.71

%

 

 

3.97

%

 

 

3.67

%

Net interest margin2

 

4.10

%

 

 

3.94

%

 

 

4.16

%

 

 

3.89

%

Net interest margin2 – Banking Business Segment only

 

4.30

%

 

 

4.11

%

 

 

4.39

%

 

 

4.01

%

Efficiency ratio3

 

48.78

%

 

 

46.86

%

 

 

48.74

%

 

 

46.58

%

Efficiency ratio3 – Banking Business Segment only

 

39.39

%

 

 

40.45

%

 

 

39.66

%

 

 

40.20

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net annualized charge-offs to average loans

 

0.01

%

 

 

0.16

%

 

 

0.01

%

 

 

0.12

%

Non-performing loans to total loans

 

1.14

%

 

 

1.44

%

 

 

1.14

%

 

 

1.44

%

Non-performing assets to total assets

 

0.94

%

 

 

1.22

%

 

 

0.94

%

 

 

1.22

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment at end of period

 

1.10

%

 

 

1.16

%

 

 

1.10

%

 

 

1.16

%

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

 

96.27

%

 

 

80.58

%

 

 

96.27

%

 

 

80.58

%

1. Interest rate spread represents the difference between the annualized weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the annualized weighted average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

2. Net interest margin represents annualized net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

3. Efficiency ratio represents non-interest expense as a percentage of the aggregate of net interest income and non-interest income.

 


