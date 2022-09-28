Advanced search
    AX   US05465C1009

AXOS FINANCIAL, INC.

(AX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:07 2022-09-28 pm EDT
37.70 USD   +3.17%
04:08pAxos Financial, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on October 27, 2022
BU
09/26Axos Financial, Inc. Makes Piper Sandler's 2022 Sm-All Stars
BU
09/08Tranche Update on Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 6, 2019.
CI
Axos Financial, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on October 27, 2022

09/28/2022 | 04:08pm EDT
Earnings Results will be available after 4:00 PM ET on October 27, 2022

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX) (“Axos” or the "Company”), parent of Axos Bank, announced today that it will host a conference call on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET (2:00 PM PT) to discuss financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 ended September 30, 2022.

Joining Gregory Garrabrants, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will be Derrick Walsh, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Andrew Micheletti, Executive Vice President, Finance. The Company plans to distribute its earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 after 4:00 PM ET (1:00 PM PT).

Interested parties may access the live conference call by visiting Axos Financial’s website at investors.axosfinancial.com and clicking on the webcast link or by dialing toll-free number 877-407-8293. For those interested parties who may be unavailable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available until November 27, 2022, at Axos’ website and telephonically by dialing toll-free number 877-660-6853, passcode 13733311.

About Axos Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Axos Financial, Inc. is the holding company for Axos Bank, Axos Clearing LLC and Axos Invest, Inc. Axos Bank is a nationwide bank, with approximately $17.5 billion in assets. Axos Financial, Inc., through Axos Bank, provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. Axos Clearing LLC (including its business division AAS), with approximately $32 billion of assets under custody and/or administration, and Axos Invest, Inc., provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents, and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “AX” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index, the S&P SmallCap 600® Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, and the Travillian Tech-Forward Bank Index. For more information on Axos Financial, Inc., please visit investors.axosfinancial.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AXOS FINANCIAL, INC.
04:08pAxos Financial, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on October 27, 2022
BU
09/26Axos Financial, Inc. Makes Piper Sandler's 2022 Sm-All Stars
BU
09/08Tranche Update on Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)'s ..
CI
09/08AXOS FINANCIAL, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
08/24Axos Financial, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and..
AQ
08/24Axos Announces the Election of Roque Santi as an Independent Member of the Board of Dir..
BU
08/24Axos Financial, Inc. and Axos Bank Appoints Roque A. Santi as an Independent Director
CI
08/08Axos Financial : Investor Presentation August 2022
PU
08/08Axos Financial, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
08/05Axos Financial Fiscal Q4 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Increase-- Shares Rise
MT
Analyst Recommendations on AXOS FINANCIAL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 831 M - -
Net income 2023 279 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,83x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 191 M 2 191 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,64x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 335
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart AXOS FINANCIAL, INC.
Axos Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AXOS FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 36,54 $
Average target price 52,17 $
Spread / Average Target 42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory Garrabrants President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derrick K. Walsh Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Paul Jaron Grinberg Chairman
Raymond D. Matsumoto Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John Charles Tolla Chief Governance, Risk & Compliance Officer, EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXOS FINANCIAL, INC.-34.65%2 191
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.56%311 340
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.25%245 637
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-15.45%204 179
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-16.57%151 836
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.56%147 050