Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX) (“Axos” or the "Company”), holding company for Axos Bank, Axos Clearing LLC, and Axos Invest, Inc., announced today that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET (2:00 PM PT) to discuss financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 ended December 31, 2023.

Greg Garrabrants, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be joined in the second quarter 2024 earnings call by Derrick Walsh, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The Company plans to distribute its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 after 4:00 PM ET (1:00 PM PT).

Interested parties may access the live conference call by visiting Axos Financial’s website at http://investors.axosfinancial.com and clicking on the webcast link or by dialing toll-free number 877-407-8293. For those interested parties who may be unavailable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available until February 29, 2024 at Axos’ website and telephonically by dialing toll-free number 877-660-6853, passcode 13743449.

About Axos Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Axos Financial, Inc., with approximately $20.8 billion in consolidated assets as of September 30, 2023, is the holding company for Axos Bank, Axos Clearing LLC and Axos Invest, Inc. Axos Bank provides consumer and business banking products nationwide through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. Axos Clearing LLC (including its business division Axos Advisor Services), with approximately $33.9 billion of assets under custody and/or administration as of September 30, 2023, and Axos Invest, Inc. provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents, and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “AX” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index, the S&P SmallCap 600® Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, and the Travillian Tech-Forward Bank Index. For more information on Axos Financial, Inc., please visit http://investors.axosfinancial.com.

