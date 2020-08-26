Axos Financial, Inc. : to Participate in Investor Conferences During September

Replay of management presentation will be available on September 2, 2020

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX) (“Axos” or the "Company”), parent of Axos Bank, announced today that it will participate in the following conferences next month.

LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference September 1-2, 2020 Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference September 9-10, 2020 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference September 14, 2020

Axos President and Chief Executive Officer Gregory Garrabrants and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Andrew J. Micheletti will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors and shareholders. A replay of the LD 500 management presentation will be available on the Company’s investor relations website http://investors.axosfinancial.com/ on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Please contact the conference hosts for additional information about the conferences and to request meetings with Axos’ management.

About Axos Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX) is the holding company for Axos Bank, a nationwide bank that provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. With approximately $13.9 billion in assets, Axos Bank provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables. Its wholly-owned non-bank subsidiaries, Axos Clearing LLC and Axos Invest, Inc., provide comprehensive securities clearing and custody services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “AX” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P SmallCap 600® Index. For more information about Axos Financial, please visit http://investors.axosfinancial.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200826005618/en/