Axos Financial : Reports Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results - Form 8-K

Axos Financial, Inc. Reports Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Diluted Earnings Per Share in Third Quarter 2022 up 14.6%Year-Over-Year

LAS VEGAS, NV - (BUSINESS WIRE) - April 28, 2022 - Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX) ("Axos"), parent company of Axos Bank (the "Bank"), today announced unaudited financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022. Net income was $61.8 million, an increase of 15.2% from $53.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Earnings per diluted share was $1.02, an increase of $0.13, or 14.6%, as compared to earnings per diluted share of $0.89 for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted common share ("adjusted EPS"), non-GAAP measures, which exclude non-cash amortization expenses and non-recurring costs related to mergers and acquisitions, and other non-recurring costs increased 15.2% to $63.8 million and 14.1% to $1.05, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to $55.4 million and $0.92, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Summary

Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 % Change Net interest income $ 149,538 $ 135,669 10.2% Non-interest income $ 28,774 $ 23,887 20.5% Net income $ 61,823 $ 53,645 15.2% Adjusted earnings (Non-GAAP)1 $ 63,815 $ 55,416 15.2% Diluted EPS $ 1.02 $ 0.89 14.6% Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP)1 $ 1.05 $ 0.92 14.1% 1 See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

For the nine months ended March 31, 2022, net income was $182.8 million, an increase of 13.2% over net income of $161.5 million. Earnings per diluted share was $3.02 for the nine months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $0.35, or 13.1%, as compared to earnings per diluted share of $2.67 for the nine months ended March 31, 2021.

"Our strong financial results are a byproduct of the investments we have made across each of our businesses," stated Greg Garrabrants, President and Chief Executive Officer of Axos. "Net loan balances increased by 15.4% annualized, despite cyclical headwinds in our jumbo single family and mortgage warehouse businesses. We continue to generate double-digit net interest income and EPS growth through broad-based loan and deposit growth and an above target net interest margin. Axos Securities, with nearly $3 billion of low-cost deposits, positions us well for a rising interest rate environment."

"We continue to generate strong profitability while investing in our future," stated Derrick Walsh, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Axos. "Our Banking Business efficiency ratio was 39.79% and our return on equity was 15.89% this quarter. Our credit remains strong, with the total amount of non-performing loans declining quarter-over-quarter."













Other Highlights

•Net loans totaled $13.1 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of $0.5 billion, or 3.9% (15.4% annualized), from $12.6 billion at December 31, 2021

•Total deposits increased 3.8% (15.1% annualized) from $12.3 billion at December 31, 2021; non-interest bearing deposits increased by approximately $288 million linked quarter to $4.1 billion at March 31, 2022

•Net interest margin was 4.02% compared to 3.96% for the three months ended March 31, 2021

•Return on average common stockholders' equity was 15.89% for the three months ended March 31, 2022

•Non-performing loans to total loans was 1.05%, down from 1.14% at December 31, 2021

•Book value increased to $26.58 per share, up from $22.72, or 17.0% at March 31, 2021

•Axos Financial completed a $150 million subordinated debt offering on February 17, 2022 bringing its total capital ratio to 13.30% at March 31, 2022





Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Income Statement Summary

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, Axos net income attributable to common stockholders was $61.8 million or $1.02 per diluted common share compared to $53.6 million, or $0.89 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Net interest income increased$13.9 million or 10.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021, due to an increase in average earning assets, a reduction in the rates paid on interest-bearing demand, savings, and time deposits due to decreases in market deposit rates across the industry, and an increase in non-interest bearing demand deposits.

The provision for credit losses was $4.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, non-interest income was $28.8 million compared to $23.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The net increase was primarily due to an increase of $5.0 million in broker-dealer fee income driven by custody and mutual fund fees earned by the newly acquired AAS division, and an increase of $1.9 million in banking and service fees, partially offset by a decrease of $3.3 million in mortgage banking income due to year-over-year decline in mortgage refinance volume.

Non-interest expense, comprised of various operating expenses, increased $6.0 million to $86.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from $80.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The net increase was primarily driven by increases of $4.6 million in salaries and payroll cost and $2.1 million in data processing. These increases largely result from growth at the Bank as well as the addition of AAS operations.

Balance Sheet Summary

Axos' total assets increased $1.8 billion, or 12.7%, to $16.1 billion, at March 31, 2022, from $14.3 billion at June 30, 2021, primarily due to an increase of $1.7 billion in loans held for investment. Total liabilities increased by $1.6 billion, or 12.6%, to $14.5 billion at March 31, 2022, from $12.9 billion at June 30, 2021, primarily due to an increase in deposits of $1.9 billion, partially offset by a decrease of $0.2 billion in advances from FHLB and a decrease of $0.3 billion in securities loaned. Stockholders' equity increased by $0.2 billion, or 13.2%, to $1.6 billion at March 31, 2022 from $1.4 billion at June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily the result of net income of $182.8 million.

The Bank's Tier 1 core capital to adjusted average assets ratio was 10.51% at March 31, 2022 compared to 9.56% at March 31, 2021.









About Axos Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

The condensed consolidated financial statements include the accounts of Axos Financial, Inc. ("Axos") and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Axos Bank (the "Bank") and Axos Nevada Holding, LLC (the "Axos Nevada Holding" and collectively, the "Company"). Axos Nevada Holding wholly owns its subsidiary Axos Securities, LLC, which wholly owns subsidiaries Axos Clearing LLC, a clearing broker dealer, Axos Invest, Inc., a registered investment advisor, and Axos Invest LLC, an introducing broker dealer. With approximately $16.1 billion in consolidated assets, Axos Financial, Inc. through Axos Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. Axos Clearing LLC (including its business division AAS), with approximately $38 billion of assets under custody and/or administration, and Axos Invest, Inc., provide comprehensive securities clearing and custody services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol "AX" and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index, the S&P SmallCap 600® Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, and the Travillian Tech-Forward Bank Index. For more information on Axos Financial, Inc. please visit investors.axosfinancial.com.

Segment Reporting

The Company operates through two segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. In order to reconcile the two segments to the consolidated totals, the Company includes parent-only activities and intercompany eliminations.

The following tables present the operating results of the segments:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Banking Business Securities Business Corporate/Eliminations Axos Consolidated Net interest income $ 147,828 $ 3,377 $ (1,667) $ 149,538 Provision for credit losses 4,500 - - 4,500 Non-interest income 15,741 15,609 (2,576) 28,774 Non-interest expense 65,076 20,242 1,501 86,819 Income before taxes $ 93,993 $ (1,256) $ (5,744) $ 86,993

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Banking Business Securities Business Corporate/Eliminations Axos Consolidated Net interest income $ 135,096 $ 3,847 $ (3,274) $ 135,669 Provision for credit losses 2,700 - - 2,700 Non-interest income 16,201 8,369 (683) 23,887 Non-interest expense 64,040 13,282 3,485 80,807 Income before taxes $ 84,557 $ (1,066) $ (7,442) $ 76,049









Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Banking Business Securities Business Corporate/Eliminations Axos Consolidated Net interest income $ 432,328 $ 14,059 $ (4,639) $ 441,748 Provision for credit losses 12,500 - - 12,500 Non-interest income 46,864 45,169 (5,770) 86,263 Non-interest expense 190,250 61,169 5,850 257,269 Income before taxes $ 276,442 $ (1,941) $ (16,259) $ 258,242

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Banking Business Securities Business Corporate/Eliminations Axos Consolidated Net interest income $ 390,268 $ 13,002 $ (6,182) $ 397,088 Provision for credit losses 22,500 - - 22,500 Non-interest income 68,708 20,725 (973) 88,460 Non-interest expense 187,733 35,946 8,971 232,650 Income before taxes $ 248,743 $ (2,219) $ (16,126) $ 230,398





Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, this report includes non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per diluted common share, and tangible book value per common share. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and are not audited. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious as to their reliance on such measures. Although we believe the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this report enhance investors' understanding of our business and performance, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for GAAP basis financial measures.

We define "adjusted earnings", a non-GAAP financial measure, as net income without the after-tax impact of non-recurring acquisition-related costs and other costs (unusual or non-recurring charges). Adjusted earnings per diluted common share ("adjusted EPS"), a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by dividing non-GAAP adjusted earnings by the average number of diluted common shares outstanding during the period. We believe the non-GAAP measures of adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS provide useful information about the Bank's operating performance. We believe excluding the non-recurring acquisition related costs and other costs (unusual or non-recurring) provides investors with an alternative understanding of Axos' core business.

Below is a reconciliation of net income, the nearest compatible GAAP measure, to adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) for the periods shown:

Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 61,823 $ 53,645 $ 182,820 $ 161,452 Acquisition-related costs

2,803 2,511 8,676 7,665 Income taxes (811) (740) (2,534) (2,285) Adjusted earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 63,815 $ 55,416 $ 188,962 $ 166,832 Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 1.05 $ 0.92 $ 3.12 $ 2.76









We define "tangible book value", a non-GAAP financial measure, as book value adjusted for goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible book value is calculated using common stockholders' equity minus mortgage servicing rights, goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by dividing tangible book value by the common shares outstanding at the end of the period. We believe tangible book value per common share is useful in evaluating the Company's capital strength, financial condition, and ability to manage potential losses.

March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 Common stockholders' equity $ 1,585,585 $ 1,345,650 Less: mortgage servicing rights, carried at fair value 23,519 16,631 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets 159,150 118,133 Tangible common stockholders' equity (Non-GAAP) $ 1,402,916 $ 1,210,886 Common shares outstanding at end of period 59,662,795 59,237,765 Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) $ 23.51 $ 20.44 Below is a reconciliation of total stockholders' equity, the nearest compatible GAAP measure, to tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) as of the dates indicated:





Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation statements relating to Axos' financial prospects and other projections of its performance and asset quality, Axos' ability to continue to grow profitably and increase its business, Axos' ability to continue to diversify its lending and deposit franchises and the anticipated timing and financial performance of other offerings, initiatives, and acquisitions. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the views and assumptions of management regarding future events and performance as of the date of this press release. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation uncertainties surrounding the severity, duration, and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Axos' ability to successfully integrate acquisitions and realize the anticipated benefits of the transactions, changes in the interest rate environment, inflation, government regulation, general economic conditions, conditions in the real estate markets in which we operate, risks associated with credit quality, the outcome and effects of litigation filed against the Company and other factors beyond our control. These and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Axos' periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Axos undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.





The following tables set forth certain selected financial data concerning the periods indicated:

AXOS FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Selected Balance Sheet Data: Total assets $ 16,080,950 $ 14,265,565 $ 14,827,874 Loans-net of allowance for credit losses 13,093,603 11,414,814 11,711,215 Loans held for sale, carried at fair value 19,611 29,768 61,500 Loans held for sale, lower of cost or fair value 11,182 12,294 13,371 Allowance for credit losses - loans 143,372 132,958 138,107 Securities-trading 366 1,983 254 Securities-available-for-sale 229,510 187,335 218,962 Securities borrowed 274,644 619,088 543,538 Customer, broker-dealer and clearing receivables 510,561 369,815 351,063 Total deposits 12,733,002 10,815,797 11,612,501 Advances from the FHLB 152,500 353,500 172,500 Borrowings, subordinated notes and debentures

381,682 221,358 365,753 Securities loaned 447,748 728,988 649,837 Customer, broker-dealer and clearing payables 543,905 535,425 483,677 Total stockholders' equity 1,585,585 1,400,936 1,345,650 Capital Ratios: Equity to assets at end of period 9.86 % 9.82 % 8.95 % Axos Financial, Inc.: Tier 1 leverage (core) capital to adjusted average assets 9.43 % 8.82 % 8.99 % Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 10.23 % 11.36 % 10.86 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 10.23 % 11.36 % 10.86 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.30 % 13.78 % 13.32 % Axos Bank: Tier 1 leverage (core) capital to adjusted average assets 10.51 % 9.45 % 9.56 % Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 11.43 % 12.28 % 11.74 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 11.43 % 12.28 % 11.74 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.24 % 13.21 % 12.71 % Axos Clearing, LLC: Net capital $ 39,109 $ 35,950 $ 33,845 Excess capital $ 31,612 $ 27,904 $ 26,338 Net capital as a percentage of aggregate debit items 10.43 % 8.94 % 9.02 % Net capital in excess of 5% aggregate debit items $ 20,369 $ 15,836 $ 15,077













AXOS FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share data)

At or for the Three Months Ended At or for the Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Selected Income Statement Data: Interest and dividend income $ 160,181 $ 155,674 $ 475,567 $ 460,942 Interest expense 10,643 20,005 33,819 63,854 Net interest income 149,538 135,669 441,748 397,088 Provision for credit losses 4,500 2,700 12,500 22,500 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 145,038 132,969 429,248 374,588 Non-interest income 28,774 23,887 86,263 88,460 Non-interest expense 86,819 80,807 257,269 232,650 Income before income tax expense 86,993 76,049 258,242 230,398 Income tax expense 25,170 22,404 75,422 68,946 Net income $ 61,823 $ 53,645 $ 182,820 $ 161,452 Net income attributable to common stock $ 61,823 $ 53,645 $ 182,820 $ 161,262 Per Common Share Data: Net income: Basic $ 1.04 $ 0.91 $ 3.07 $ 2.72 Diluted $ 1.02 $ 0.89 $ 3.02 $ 2.67 Adjusted earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 1.05 $ 0.92 $ 3.12 $ 2.76 Book value $ 26.58 $ 22.72 $ 26.58 $ 22.72 Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) $ 23.51 $ 20.44 $ 23.51 $ 20.44 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 59,542,128 59,118,884 59,476,488 59,225,409 Diluted 60,611,959 60,482,733 60,605,486 60,453,220 Common shares outstanding at end of period 59,662,795 59,237,765 59,662,795 59,237,765 Common shares issued at end of period 68,617,410 67,902,239 68,617,410 67,902,239 Performance Ratios and Other Data: Loan originations for investment $ 2,363,599 $ 1,189,750 $ 6,981,749 $ 4,430,540 Loan originations for sale 166,327 $ 418,618 $ 569,614 $ 1,349,683 Return on average assets 1.59 % 1.52 % 1.63 % 1.55 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 15.89 % 16.12 % 16.33 % 16.90 % Interest rate spread1 3.84 % 3.73 % 3.93 % 3.69 % Net interest margin2 4.02 % 3.96 % 4.11 % 3.91 % Net interest margin2 - Banking Business Segment only 4.21 % 4.23 % 4.33 % 4.09 % Efficiency ratio3 51.26 % 50.64 % 48.72 % 47.91 % Efficiency ratio3 - Banking Business Segment only 39.79 % 42.33 % 39.70 % 40.90 % Asset Quality Ratios: Net annualized charge-offs to average loans 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.09 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.05 % 1.14 % 1.05 % 1.14 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.87 % 0.96 % 0.87 % 0.96 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment at end of period 1.08 % 1.16 % 1.08 % 1.16 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 103.33 % 101.84 % 103.33 % 101.84 %





1. Interest rate spread represents the difference between the annualized weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the annualized weighted average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

2.Net interest margin represents annualized net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

3.Efficiency ratio represents non-interest expense as a percentage of the aggregate of net interest income and non-interest income.



