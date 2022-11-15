Advanced search
Axos Invest Launches FundFinder+ with LOGICLY Tool Designed for Self-Directed Investors

11/15/2022 | 04:27pm EST
Tool once reserved for financial advisors is now offered to the public for free

Axos Invest has announced the launch of its latest free investor insight tool, FundFinder+ featuring LOGICLY. Designed to mimic the same tool financial advisors use to determine investment products for their clients, it’s a powerful duo that blends sophisticated screening capabilities with the fund selection opportunities of Axos Invest. Self-directed investors now have unfiltered, unbiased, and objective access to detailed fund information, direct from some of the country’s leading asset management companies.

“Axos Invest is committed to bringing together an array of powerful, streamlined personal investing tools to help DIY investors build the portfolio they want on their own terms,” said Axos Invest Senior Vice President Tracy Gallman. “With FundFinder+ with LOGICLY, we feel Axos Invest has taken a huge step in that direction.”

FundFinder+ helps investors of all experience levels search for, identify, and research thousands of mutual funds and ETFs, bringing precision and clarity to their overall investment strategy in one location. Highlighted firms in the tools include: Franklin Templeton, Shelton Capital Management, Dana Investment Advisors, Meeder, Bitwise, VanEck, Genter Capital Management, Simplify. Axos further optimized FundFinder+ with the integration of LOGICLY, a previously separate platform offering deeper analytics and portfolio construction data so users can better scale, personalize, monitor, and manage all of their assets.

“Investors can use FindFinder+ to identify the specific funds that match their unique investing goals, then drill into LOGICLY data for all the inside investor knowledge on fund details and performance for a full 360-degree picture of any asset,” said Axos Invest Senior Vice President Tracy Gallman. “Combined, these tools offer a comprehensive path for portfolio construction that fits each investor like a tailored glove.”

The launch of FundFinder+ with LOGICLY adds to Axos Invest’s growing collection of free customer account management and insight resources, including Axos Invest’s Investing Evolvedpodcast as well as their new webinar series. The monthly podcast gives self-directed investors a quick handle on current market conditions as well as access to industry experts to better educate themselves on investing options they can apply to their own portfolios.

About Axos Invest:

As the retail investing arm of digital financial services provider Axos Financial (NYSE: AX), Axos Invest empowers Americans to meet their wealth goals with low- to no-fee investing. In 2019, Axos Invest was born through the acquisition of WiseBanyan. Axos Invest is committed to helping clients achieve their goals through digital advice solutions. Building on its Managed Portfolios platform, Axos Invest launched Self-Directed Trading in 2021, offering investors commission-free1 trades on eligible stocks, ETFs and no-load mutual funds, plus options and margin trading for approved customers.

Securities and other non-deposit investment products and services are not deposits, obligations of or guaranteed by Axos Bank, are not insured by the FDIC or any governmental agency, and are subject to investment risk including possible loss of the principal invested. Past performance of a security does not guarantee future results or success.

About LOGICLY

LOGICLY is a U.S.-based fintech company and leading investment research, analytics, and portfolio management tools and solutions to the financial advisor community, RIAs, Broker Dealers, Asset Managers, Financial Institutions, ETF Issuers, Compliance Teams, and Hedge Funds. LOGICLY delivers global ETF and fund data across a complete universe of funds, giving advisors a competitive advantage with powerful, institutional-grade technology that streamlines research and analytics, and automates portfolio management. LOGICLY also offers financial institutions via API, iFrame, widgets, or custom development a way to deliver self-directed solutions focused on ETFs, mutual funds, and individual stocks to a retail client base. Headquartered in New York, LOGICLY serves a diverse and international client base. For more information about LOGICLY, visit our website. Follow LOGICLY on LinkedIn and Twitter.

1 $0 Stocks are limited to stocks listed on an exchange in the United States. Foreign exchange, stocks listed over the counter and large block transactions requiring special handling may include charges.


© Business Wire 2022
