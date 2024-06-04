The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Axos Financial, Inc. (“Axos” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AX) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 4, 2024, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Axos is “a company exposed to the riskiest asset classes with lax underwriting standards and a loan book filled with multiple glaring problems,” with former employees stating that bad credit scores “didn’t kill a deal” and that there was no minimum net worth or minimum liquidity requirements. Additionally, the report states that a former Axos credit officer brought a suit for wrongful termination in March 2022, “claiming [the Company] retaliated against her attempts to raise concerns about compliance at the bank.”

On this news, Axos’s stock price fell as much as 14% during intraday trading on June 4, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

