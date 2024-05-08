Digital banking pioneer also recognized as Best Business Bank and Best Personal Loan

Axos Bank, the nationwide bank subsidiary of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX), was recently named to multiple USA TODAY Blueprint ‘Best Of’ lists, including Best Checking Account, Best Business Bank Account, and Best Personal Loan. USA TODAY Network is the largest local-to-national publishing and digital media organization in the country.

USA Today reviewed more than 300 accounts from 120 financial institutions to identify the best banks in 2024. Axos is recognized as the Best Checking Account for avoiding fees. In the category of Best Business Bank Account, Axos is recognized as the best for ATM reimbursements, and in the Best Personal Loan category, Axos is the best bank for borrowers with excellent credit.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by USA Today for Axos’ client-first approach to modern banking for both individuals and businesses," said Greg Garrabrants, President and CEO of Axos Financial, Inc. “Axos continues to pioneer the future of banking, with an emphasis on technology and customer support.”

Last month, Axos was also named to the 2024 Forbes America’s Best Banks list.

For more information regarding the USA TODAY Blueprint ‘Best Of’ lists, please visit: https://www.usatoday.com/money/blueprint.

About Axos Bank

Axos Financial, Inc., with approximately $22.6 billion in consolidated assets as of March 31, 2024, is the holding company for Axos Bank, Axos Clearing LLC and Axos Invest, Inc. Axos Bank provides consumer and business banking products nationwide through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. Axos Clearing LLC (including its business division Axos Advisor Services), with approximately $35.0 billion of assets under custody and/or administration as of March 31, 2024, and Axos Invest, Inc., provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents, and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “AX,” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index, the S&P SmallCap 600® Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, and the Travillian Tech-Forward Bank Index. For more information regarding Axos Bank, please visit http://www.axosbank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240508814384/en/