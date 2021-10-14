Log in
AXP Energy : Disclosure Document – cleansing Prospectus

10/14/2021
This Prospectus is dated 14 October 2021 and was lodged with the ASIC on that date. The ASIC, the ASX and their respective officers take no responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus or the merits of the investment to which this Prospectus relates.

Disclaimer

Fremont Petroleum Corporation published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 18:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5,68 M 4,22 M 4,22 M
Net income 2021 5,23 M 3,88 M 3,88 M
Net Debt 2021 0,97 M 0,72 M 0,72 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32,7 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 17,8x
EV / Sales 2021 2,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Timothy Brian Hart Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Lonny L. Haugen Chief Financial Officer
Simon W. Johnson Non-Executive Chairman
Stuart J. Middleton Independent Non-Executive Director
Samuel Jarvis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXP ENERGY LIMITED133.33%24
CONOCOPHILLIPS83.12%98 061
EOG RESOURCES, INC.81.29%52 787
CNOOC LIMITED21.03%49 872
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED63.52%47 336
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY68.02%46 538