  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AXSM   US05464T1043

AXSOME THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(AXSM)
  Report
Axsome Files New Drug Application for Migraine Medication

09/14/2021 | 07:26am EDT
By Matt Grossman

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has filed a new-drug application with the Food and Drug Administration for its AXS-07 medication, a potential treatment for migraine headaches, the company said Tuesday.

The FDA accepted the application for the drug's approval with a target action date of April 30, 2022, Axsome said.

AXS-07 is taken orally during a headache. Axsome completed two Phase 3 trials of the drug that supported its efficacy in eliminating migraine pain, the New York City-based pharmaceutical company said.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-21 0725ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,47 M - -
Net income 2021 -138 M - -
Net cash 2021 63,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,53x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 035 M 1 035 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2 051x
EV / Sales 2022 21,9x
Nbr of Employees 93
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart AXSOME THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXSOME THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 27,48 $
Average target price 91,54 $
Spread / Average Target 233%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herriott Tabuteau Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nick Pizzie Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Joseph Debrah-Afful Director of Finance
Cedric O'Gorman Senior Vice President-Medical Affairs
Amanda Jones Senior Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXSOME THERAPEUTICS, INC.-66.27%1 035
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.22.13%89 209
BIONTECH SE301.30%79 011
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS32.38%66 490
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.21.43%62 210
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-19.30%49 478