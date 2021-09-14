Axsome Files New Drug Application for Migraine Medication

By Matt Grossman

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has filed a new-drug application with the Food and Drug Administration for its AXS-07 medication, a potential treatment for migraine headaches, the company said Tuesday.

The FDA accepted the application for the drug's approval with a target action date of April 30, 2022, Axsome said.

AXS-07 is taken orally during a headache. Axsome completed two Phase 3 trials of the drug that supported its efficacy in eliminating migraine pain, the New York City-based pharmaceutical company said.

