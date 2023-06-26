8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):June 22, 2023

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.

Item 4.01 Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.

(a) New Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

On June 22, 2023, the Audit Committee (the "Committee") of the Board of Directors of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. ("we," "our," "us," or the "Company") approved the engagement of Deloitte & Touche LLP ("Deloitte"), to serve as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 with such appointment to be effective as of June 30, 2023.

During the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, and the subsequent interim period through the date of this Current Report, neither we nor anyone acting on our behalf consulted with Deloitte regarding either (i) the application of accounting principles to a specific, completed or proposed transaction, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on our financial statements or (ii) any matter that was either the subject of a disagreement (as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions to Item 304 of Regulation S-K) or a reportable event (as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K).

(b) Previous Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

On June 22, 2023, Ernst & Young LLP ("Ernst & Young") was informed that the Committee approved Ernst & Young's dismissal as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm with such dismissal to be effective as of June 30, 2023.

Ernst & Young's reports on our consolidated financial statements for each of our fiscal years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 did not contain any adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion, nor were they qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles.

During the Company's fiscal years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, and the subsequent interim period through the date of this Current Report: (i) there were no disagreements between the Company and Ernst & Young on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreements, if not resolved to Ernst & Young's satisfaction, would have caused Ernst & Young to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreements in connection with its reports on the financial statements for such years and (ii) there were no reportable events as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.

We have provided Ernst & Young with a copy of the foregoing disclosures and have requested that Ernst & Young furnish us with a letter addressed to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission stating that it agrees with the above disclosures. Attached as Exhibit 16.1 is a copy of that letter, dated June 26, 2023.

