Axsome Therapeutics : Material Event - Form 8-K

Item 8.01 Other Events.

As previously disclosed, on March 1, 2022, (i) Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") entered into a Sales Agreement (the "Agreement") with SVB Securities LLC ("SVB Securities") with respect to an at the market offering program, under which the Company may, from time to time in its sole discretion, issue and sell through SVB Securities, acting as sales agent, shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock") and (ii) the Company filed a prospectus supplement to the Company's registration statement on Form S-3(File No. 333-235372),originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 5, 2019 (the "Shelf Registration Statement"), which became effective immediately upon filing, for the issuance and sale of up to $200,000,000 of shares of Common Stock by the Company under the Agreement (the "Prior ATM Program").

On August 19, 2022, the Company filed a prospectus supplement to the Company's Shelf Registration Statement for the issuance and sale, if any, of up to an additional $250,000,000 of shares of Common Stock (the "Placement Shares") by the Company under the Agreement. The Company has exhausted sales of its shares of Common Stock under the Prior ATM Program.

Pursuant to the Agreement, SVB Securities may sell the Placement Shares by any method permitted by law deemed to be an "at the market" offering as defined in Rule 415 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), including, without limitation, sales made directly on or through the Nasdaq Global Market, on or through any other existing trading market for the Company's common stock or to or through a market maker. SVB Securities will use commercially reasonable efforts consistent with its normal trading and sales practices to sell the Placement Shares from time to time, based upon instructions from the Company (including any price or size limits or other customary parameters or conditions the Company may impose). SVB Securities will not purchase any Placement Shares on a principal basis pursuant to the Agreement unless the Company and SVB Securities enter into a separate written agreement setting forth the terms of such sale.

The Company will pay SVB Securities a commission of up to 3.0% of the gross sales proceeds of any Placement Shares sold through SVB Securities, acting as sales agent, under the Agreement.

The Company is not obligated to make any sales of Placement Shares under the Agreement. The offering of Placement Shares pursuant to the Agreement will terminate upon the earlier to occur of (i) the issuance and sale, through SVB Securities, of all Placement Shares subject to the Agreement and (ii) termination of the Agreement in accordance with its terms.

The Agreement contains representations, warranties and covenants that are customary for transactions of this type. In addition, the Company has agreed to indemnify SVB Securities against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The foregoing description of the Agreement is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Agreement, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 1.1 to our Current Report on Form 8-Kfiled on March 1, 2022, and is incorporated herein by reference.

This Current Report on Form 8-Kshall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities discussed herein, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

