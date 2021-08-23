Axsome Therapeutics : faces delay over U.S. FDA review for depression drug

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Axsome Therapeutics Inc said on
Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was not able
to complete its review of the company's drug to treat major
depressive disorder by the target action date of Aug. 22.
The company said the FDA did not request additional
information, adding that the review of the application for the
drug AXS-05 was ongoing.
Earlier this month, Axsome said the agency had identified
certain deficiencies during its review of the application for
AXS-05 and warned of a potential delay in approval.
Shares of the drug developer, which are down about 74% this
year as of their last close, jumped more than 37% in premarket
trading on Monday.
Depression affects about 16 million American adults every
year, and existing antidepressants including Eli Lilly's
Prozac and Pfizer Inc's Zoloft are designed to increase
the availability of a mood-regulating neurotransmitter called
serotonin.
But a large number of patients do not respond to those
therapies, which could take up to six weeks to show any effect,
letting companies developing new drugs that target the
treatment-resistant population.
Axsome's AXS-05 targets several neurotransmitters including
serotonin and is designed to reduce symptoms of depression in
one week.
The drug succeeded in reducing symptoms of major depressive
disorder in a late-stage trial in December 2019 and also showed
benefits for treatment-resistant patients in a mid-stage study
in 2020.
