Efficacy and Safety of AXS-05, a Novel Oral NMDA Receptor Antagonist with Multimodal Activity, in the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease Agitation: Results of the ADVANCE-1 Trial (Oral Presentation)
11/04/2020 | 12:21pm EST
Cedric O'Gorman
2, Amanda Jones 2, Jeffrey L. Cummings 1, Herriot Tabuteau 2
Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health; University of Nevada Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV
Axsome Therapeutics Inc. New York, NY
Presenter: Cedric O'Gorman, MD
Speaker Disclosures:
Cedric O'Gorman, MD is a full-time employee of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.
Alzheimer's Disease Agitation:
High Unmet Medical Need
Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the most common form of dementia and is characterized by cognitive decline and behavioral symptoms including agitation 1,2
Agitation is seen in up to 70% of AD patients 2:
Emotional distress, aggressive behaviors, disruptive irritability, and disinhibition
Managing agitation is a major priority in AD 3,4:
Associated with accelerated cognitive decline, earlier nursing home placement, and increased mortality risk
No approved medication = high unmet medical need:
Off-labeltreatments (antipsychotics) not effective, and carry FDA black-box warnings against use in dementia due to increased risk of cerebrovascular events and death 3
U.S. Patients
Current and Projected
1,2
AXS-05: Novel, Oral, NMDA Receptor Antagonist with Multimodal Activity
Abbreviations: DM = Dextromethorphan; 5-HT = Serotonin; NE = Norepinephrine; DA = Dopamine; Mg2+ = magnesium ion; Na+ = sodium ion; Ca+2=calcium ion; K+=potassium ion. Axsome data on file
Alzheimer's Disease:
Cognitive and Behavioral Symptom Mechanisms
Brain regions implicated in AD agitation
4
AXS-05 pharmacological actions
5,6
In Alzheimer's disease (AD), insoluble Aβ production and accumulation triggers secondary steps leading to synaptic loss and neuronal cell death, and a decrease in specific neurotransmitters 1,2
Neurotransmitter alterations in AD are thought to contribute to cognitive and behavioral symptoms including agitation and aggression 1-4
AXS-05modulates the function of neurotransmitters (serotonin, glutamate, sigma-1, norepinephrine, and dopamine) implicated in AD 1-4
ADVANCE-1 Phase 2/3 Trial:
Design Summary
A Phase 2/3 trial to assess the efficacy and safety of
AXS-05 in the treatment of Agitation in AD
Screening
Double-blind Phase (5 weeks)
Dose titration:
Week 1: AXS-05 (30mg DM/105mg BUP) once daily
Week 2: AXS-05 (30mg DM/105mg BUP) twice daily
Weeks 3-5:AXS-05 (45mg DM/105mg BUP) twice daily
Primary Endpoint:
AXS-05
(n=159)
N=366
Bupropion
Randomization
(n=49)
Placebo
(n=158)
AXS-05
(45 mg DM / 105 mg BUP) BID
Bupropion
105 mg BID
Placebo
BID
BID = twice daily; BUP = Bupropion; DM = Dextromethorphan.
Change from baseline to Week 5 in the Cohen- Mansfield Agitation Inventory (CMAI) total score
Inclusion criteria included:
Male or female 65-90 years of age inclusive
Diagnosis of probable Alzheimer's disease, according to the 2011 NIA-AA criteria
Diagnosis of agitation, according to the IPA provisional definition of agitation
MMSE between 10 and 24
NPI-AAscore ≥ 4
Community-dwelling
Exclusion criteria included:
Patient has dementia of non-Alzheimer's type
Current use of SSRI/SNRI
ADVANCE-1 Phase 2/3 Trial:
Demographics and Baseline Characteristics
AXS-05
Bupropion
Placebo
(n = 152)
(n = 49)
(n=156)
Age (years)
75.2 (5.71)
76.4 (6.13)
75.1 (5.96)
Female Gender, n (%)
86
(56.6%)
22 ( 44.9%)
91 ( 58.3%)
Race, n (%)
White
136 (89.5%)
43 (87.8%)
128 (82.1%)
Black or African American
11 (7.2%)
5 (10.2%)
25 (16.0%)
Asian
1
(0.7%)
0
1 (0.6%)
Other or Not Reported
4
(2.6%)
1 (2.0%)
2 (1.3%)
CMAI Score
60.7
(17.40)
66.1
(19.65)
59.4
(15.60)
CGI-S (agitation)
4.2
(0.77)
4.4
(0.82)
4.2
(0.65)
NPI-A/A Score
7.2
(2.17)
6.9
(2.45)
6.8
(2.07)
MMSE
18.7 (3.76)
17.8 (4.19)
18.8 (3.70)
mITT population. Data are mean (SD) unless otherwise stated.
Abbreviations: BMI = Body Mass Index; BUP = bupropion; CGI-S = Clinical Global Impression - Severity; CMAI = Cohen-Mansfield Agitation Inventory; DM = dextromethorphan; mITT = modified intent to treat; MMSE = Mini-mental state examination; NPI-A/A = Neuropsychiatric Inventory - Agitation and Aggression domain.
Demographics and baseline characteristics were similar across all treatment groups
Study completion rates were 86% across AXS-05 and placebo treatment groups
Improvement in Agitation Symptoms:
Change in Cohen-Mansfield Agitation Inventory (CMAI)
0
-2
AXS-05
Bupropion
Score Baseline
-4
Placebo
-6
Total from
-8
CMAI Change
-10
-12
P=0.069
-14
-16
P=0.007
-18
P=0.010
Baseline
1
2
3
4
5
Week
AXS-05
Bupropion
Placebo
(n = 152)
(n = 49)
(n = 156)
Primary Endpoint: Change in CMAI total score at Week 5
-15.4
-10.0
-11.5
P-value vs. AXS-05
<0.001
0.010
Notes: P-values calculated from LSMean. Abbreviations: BID = twice daily; CMAI = Cohen-Mansfield Agitation Index
Clinically Meaningful Improvement:
Rapid and Substantial Reduction in Agitation
0%
Week 2
Week 3
Week 5
Baseline
10%
from
20%
Reduction
30%
32%
CMAI
29%
40%
36%
Percent
38%
43%
50%
48%
60%
• Separation from placebo observed as early as Week 2
Notes: P-values calculated from LSMean.
Abbreviations: BID = twice daily; CMAI = Cohen-Mansfield Agitation Index
Clinical Response:
Reduction of ≥ 30% from Baseline in CMAI
P=0.005
Responders
≥ 30%)
Percent of
(CMAI
80%
70%
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
73.2%
57.1%
32.5%
AXS-05
32.3%
Placebo
mADCS-CGICAgitation (clinicians' global assessment): AXS-05 demonstrated superiority to placebo (p=0.036)
Notes: P-values calculated from LSMean.
Abbreviations: BID = twice daily; CMAI = Cohen-Mansfield Agitation Index; mADCS-CGIC = modified Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study-Clinical Global Impression of Change for Agitation
Safety Profile of AXS-05 in Alzheimer's Disease Agitation:
Summary of Adverse Events
AXS-05
Bupropion
Placebo
(n = 159)
(n = 49)
(n = 158)
Subjects with any TEAE
70 ( 44.0%)
30 ( 61.2%)
52 ( 32.9%)
Somnolence
13 (8.2%)
2 (4.1%)
5 (3.2%)
Dizziness
10 (6.3%)
5 (10.2%)
5 (3.2%)
Diarrhea
7 (4.4%)
3 (6.1%)
7 (4.4%)
Headache
6 (3.8%)
3 (6.1%)
4 (2.5%)
Falls
4 (2.5%)
7 (14.3%)
3 (1.9%)
Fatigue
3 (1.9%)
5 (10.2%)
2 (1.3%)
Insomnia
1 ( 0.6%)
3 ( 6.1%)
3 (1.9%)
Serious AEs
5 (3.1%)
4 (8.2%)
9 (5.7%)
Discontinuation due to AEs
2 (1.3%)
1 (2.0%)
2 (1.3%)
Deaths
0
1 (2.0%)
1 (0.6%)
Safety Population. Data presented as number of subjects (% of subjects). Treatment-emergent AEs occurring in ≥5% of subjects in any treatment group are presented.
Abbreviations: AE = adverse event; TEAE = Treatment-emergent adverse event.
• AXS-05 was not associated with cognitive impairment or sedation
Summary of AXS-05ADVANCE-1 Topline Results:
Significant Improvement in Alzheimer's Disease Agitation
AXS-05:a novel, oral, investigational NMDA receptor antagonist with multimodal activity
AXS-05met the primary endpoint in the ADVANCE-1 Phase 2/3 trial and rapidly, substantially, and significantly improved agitation in patients with Alzheimer's disease as compared to placebo
AXS-05was statistically significantly superior to bupropion at Week 5, establishing component contribution
AXS-05resulted in clinically meaningful improvement in agitation
Almost 50% reduction from baseline in agitation symptoms
Achieved statistical significance in mADCS-CGIC
Significantly greater rates of clinical response on the CMAI, defined as a 30% or greater improvement, with AXS-05
AXS-05was generally safe, well tolerated, and was not associated with cognitive impairment or sedation
No treatment currently approved for Alzheimer's disease agitation
Thank You
Q&A
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.