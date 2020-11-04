Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Efficacy and Safety of AXS-05, a Novel Oral NMDA Receptor Antagonist with Multimodal Activity, in the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease Agitation: Results of the ADVANCE-1 Trial (Oral Presentation)

11/04/2020 | 12:21pm EST

CTAD 2020 Digital Conference, November 4-7, 2020

Efficacy and Safety of AXS-05, a Novel Oral NMDA Receptor Antagonist with Multimodal Activity, in the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease Agitation: Results of the ADVANCE-1 Trial

Cedric O'Gorman2, Amanda Jones2, Jeffrey L. Cummings1, Herriot Tabuteau2

  1. Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health; University of Nevada Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV
  2. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. New York, NY

Presenter: Cedric O'Gorman, MD

CTAD 2020 Digital Conference, November 4-7, 2020

Speaker Disclosures:

Cedric O'Gorman, MD is a full-time employee of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

CTAD 2020 Digital Conference, November 4-7, 2020

Alzheimer's Disease Agitation:

High Unmet Medical Need

  • Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the most common form of dementia and is characterized by cognitive decline and behavioral symptoms including agitation1,2
  • Agitation is seen in up to 70% of AD patients2:
    • Emotional distress, aggressive behaviors, disruptive irritability, and disinhibition
  • Managing agitation is a major priority in AD3,4:
    • Associated with accelerated cognitive decline, earlier nursing home placement, and increased mortality risk
  • No approved medication = high unmet medical need:
    • Off-labeltreatments (antipsychotics) not effective, and carry FDA black-box warnings against use in dementia due to increased risk of cerebrovascular events and death3

U.S. Patients

Current and Projected1,2

1Alzheimer's Association. Alzheimers Dement. 2020;16(3):391+. 2Tractenberg R, et al. J Neuropsychiatry Clin Neurosci. 2002;14:11-18.3Porsteinsson AP, et al. Expert Opin Pharmacother. 2017; 18:6, 611-620.4Rabins PV et al. Alzheimers Dement. 2013; 9:204-207.

CTAD 2020 Digital Conference, November 4-7, 2020

AXS-05: Novel, Oral, NMDA Receptor Antagonist with Multimodal Activity

Abbreviations: DM = Dextromethorphan; 5-HT = Serotonin; NE = Norepinephrine; DA = Dopamine; Mg2+ = magnesium ion; Na+ = sodium ion; Ca+2=calcium ion; K+=potassium ion. Axsome data on file

CTAD 2020 Digital Conference, November 4-7, 2020

Alzheimer's Disease:

Cognitive and Behavioral Symptom Mechanisms

Brain regions implicated in AD agitation4

AXS-05 pharmacological actions5,6

  • In Alzheimer's disease (AD), insoluble Aβ production and accumulation triggers secondary steps leading to synaptic loss and neuronal cell death, and a decrease in specific neurotransmitters1,2
  • Neurotransmitter alterations in AD are thought to contribute to cognitive and behavioral symptoms including agitation and aggression1-4
  • AXS-05modulates the function of neurotransmitters (serotonin, glutamate, sigma-1, norepinephrine, and dopamine) implicated in AD1-4

gic

1Cummings JL. N Engl J Med. 2004;351:56-67;2Querfurth HW, et al. N Engl J Med. 2010;362:329-44;3Porsteinsson AP, et al. Expert Opin Pharmacother. 2017; 18:6, 611-6204Rosenberg PB, et al. Mol Aspects Med. 2015;0: 25-37;5Stahl SM. CNS Spectr. 2019;24:461-466;6Cheng W, et al. Mol Med Rep. 2015 Feb;11(2):1132-8

CTAD 2020 Digital Conference, November 4-7, 2020

ADVANCE-1 Phase 2/3 Trial:

Design Summary

A Phase 2/3 trial to assess the efficacy and safety of AXS-05 in the treatment of Agitation in AD

Screening

Double-blind Phase (5 weeks)

Dose titration:

  • Week 1: AXS-05 (30mg DM/105mg BUP) once daily
  • Week 2: AXS-05 (30mg DM/105mg BUP) twice daily
  • Weeks 3-5:AXS-05 (45mg DM/105mg BUP) twice daily

Primary Endpoint:

AXS-05

(n=159)

N=366

Bupropion

Randomization

(n=49)

Placebo

(n=158)

AXS-05

(45 mg DM / 105 mg BUP) BID

Bupropion

105 mg BID

Placebo

BID

BID = twice daily; BUP = Bupropion; DM = Dextromethorphan.

  • Change from baseline to Week 5 in the Cohen- Mansfield Agitation Inventory (CMAI) total score

Inclusion criteria included:

  • Male or female 65-90 years of age inclusive
  • Diagnosis of probable Alzheimer's disease, according to the 2011 NIA-AA criteria
  • Diagnosis of agitation, according to the IPA provisional definition of agitation
  • MMSE between 10 and 24
  • NPI-AAscore ≥ 4
  • Community-dwelling

Exclusion criteria included:

  • Patient has dementia of non-Alzheimer's type
  • Current use of SSRI/SNRI

CTAD 2020 Digital Conference, November 4-7, 2020

ADVANCE-1 Phase 2/3 Trial:

Demographics and Baseline Characteristics

AXS-05

Bupropion

Placebo

(n = 152)

(n = 49)

(n=156)

Age (years)

75.2 (5.71)

76.4 (6.13)

75.1 (5.96)

Female Gender, n (%)

86

(56.6%)

22 ( 44.9%)

91 ( 58.3%)

Race, n (%)

White

136 (89.5%)

43 (87.8%)

128 (82.1%)

Black or African American

11 (7.2%)

5 (10.2%)

25 (16.0%)

Asian

1

(0.7%)

0

1 (0.6%)

Other or Not Reported

4

(2.6%)

1 (2.0%)

2 (1.3%)

CMAI Score

60.7

(17.40)

66.1

(19.65)

59.4

(15.60)

CGI-S (agitation)

4.2

(0.77)

4.4

(0.82)

4.2

(0.65)

NPI-A/A Score

7.2

(2.17)

6.9

(2.45)

6.8

(2.07)

MMSE

18.7 (3.76)

17.8 (4.19)

18.8 (3.70)

mITT population. Data are mean (SD) unless otherwise stated.

Abbreviations: BMI = Body Mass Index; BUP = bupropion; CGI-S = Clinical Global Impression - Severity; CMAI = Cohen-Mansfield Agitation Inventory; DM = dextromethorphan; mITT = modified intent to treat; MMSE = Mini-mental state examination; NPI-A/A = Neuropsychiatric Inventory - Agitation and Aggression domain.

  • Demographics and baseline characteristics were similar across all treatment groups
  • Study completion rates were 86% across AXS-05 and placebo treatment groups

CTAD 2020 Digital Conference, November 4-7, 2020

Improvement in Agitation Symptoms:

Change in Cohen-Mansfield Agitation Inventory (CMAI)

0

-2

AXS-05

Bupropion

Score Baseline

-4

Placebo

-6

Total from

-8

CMAI Change

-10

-12

P=0.069

-14

-16

P=0.007

-18

P=0.010

Baseline

1

2

3

4

5

Week

AXS-05

Bupropion

Placebo

(n = 152)

(n = 49)

(n = 156)

Primary Endpoint: Change in CMAI total score at Week 5

-15.4

-10.0

-11.5

P-value vs. AXS-05

<0.001

0.010

Notes: P-values calculated from LSMean. Abbreviations: BID = twice daily; CMAI = Cohen-Mansfield Agitation Index

CTAD 2020 Digital Conference, November 4-7, 2020

Clinically Meaningful Improvement:

Rapid and Substantial Reduction in Agitation

0%

Week 2

Week 3

Week 5

Baseline

10%

from

20%

Reduction

30%

32%

CMAI

29%

40%

36%

Percent

38%

43%

50%

48%

60%

• Separation from placebo observed as early as Week 2

AXS-05 Placebo

Notes: P-values calculated from LSMean.

Abbreviations: BID = twice daily; CMAI = Cohen-Mansfield Agitation Index

CTAD 2020 Digital Conference, November 4-7, 2020

Clinical Response:

Reduction of ≥ 30% from Baseline in CMAI

P=0.005

Responders

≥ 30%)

Percent of

(CMAI

80%

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

73.2%

57.1%

32.5%

AXS-05

32.3%

Placebo

Week 1

Week 5

  • mADCS-CGICAgitation (clinicians' global assessment): AXS-05demonstrated superiority to placebo (p=0.036)

Notes: P-values calculated from LSMean.

Abbreviations: BID = twice daily; CMAI = Cohen-Mansfield Agitation Index; mADCS-CGIC = modified Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study-Clinical Global Impression of Change for Agitation

CTAD 2020 Digital Conference, November 4-7, 2020

Safety Profile of AXS-05 in Alzheimer's Disease Agitation:

Summary of Adverse Events

AXS-05

Bupropion

Placebo

(n = 159)

(n = 49)

(n = 158)

Subjects with any TEAE

70 ( 44.0%)

30 ( 61.2%)

52 ( 32.9%)

Somnolence

13 (8.2%)

2 (4.1%)

5 (3.2%)

Dizziness

10 (6.3%)

5 (10.2%)

5 (3.2%)

Diarrhea

7 (4.4%)

3 (6.1%)

7 (4.4%)

Headache

6 (3.8%)

3 (6.1%)

4 (2.5%)

Falls

4 (2.5%)

7 (14.3%)

3 (1.9%)

Fatigue

3 (1.9%)

5 (10.2%)

2 (1.3%)

Insomnia

1 ( 0.6%)

3 ( 6.1%)

3 (1.9%)

Serious AEs

5 (3.1%)

4 (8.2%)

9 (5.7%)

Discontinuation due to AEs

2 (1.3%)

1 (2.0%)

2 (1.3%)

Deaths

0

1 (2.0%)

1 (0.6%)

Safety Population. Data presented as number of subjects (% of subjects). Treatment-emergent AEs occurring in ≥5% of subjects in any treatment group are presented.

Abbreviations: AE = adverse event; TEAE = Treatment-emergent adverse event.

• AXS-05 was not associated with cognitive impairment or sedation

CTAD 2020 Digital Conference, November 4-7, 2020

Summary of AXS-05ADVANCE-1 Topline Results:

Significant Improvement in Alzheimer's Disease Agitation

  • AXS-05:a novel, oral, investigational NMDA receptor antagonist with multimodal activity
  • AXS-05met the primary endpoint in the ADVANCE-1 Phase 2/3 trial and rapidly, substantially, and significantly improved agitation in patients with Alzheimer's disease as compared to placebo
  • AXS-05was statistically significantly superior to bupropion at Week 5, establishing component contribution
  • AXS-05resulted in clinically meaningful improvement in agitation
    • Almost 50% reduction from baseline in agitation symptoms
    • Achieved statistical significance in mADCS-CGIC
    • Significantly greater rates of clinical response on the CMAI, defined as a 30% or greater improvement, with AXS-05
  • AXS-05was generally safe, well tolerated, and was not associated with cognitive impairment or sedation
  • No treatment currently approved for Alzheimer's disease agitation

CTAD 2020 Digital Conference, November 4-7, 2020

Thank You

Q&A

Disclaimer

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 17:20:02 UTC

