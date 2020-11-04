Efficacy and Safety of AXS-05, a Novel Oral NMDA Receptor Antagonist with Multimodal Activity, in the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease Agitation: Results of the ADVANCE-1 Trial (Oral Presentation)

CTAD 2020 Digital Conference, November 4-7, 2020

Efficacy and Safety of AXS-05, a Novel Oral NMDA Receptor Antagonist with Multimodal Activity, in the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease Agitation: Results of the ADVANCE-1 Trial

Cedric O'Gorman2, Amanda Jones2, Jeffrey L. Cummings1, Herriot Tabuteau2

Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health; University of Nevada Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV Axsome Therapeutics Inc. New York, NY

Presenter: Cedric O'Gorman, MD