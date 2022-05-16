Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AXSM   US05464T1043

AXSOME THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(AXSM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/16 04:00:00 pm EDT
30.82 USD   +10.47%
07:01aAxsome Therapeutics Supports the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to Recognize Mental Health Awareness Month
PR
05/10Jazz Pharmaceuticals Completes U.S. Divestiture of Sunosi (solriamfetol) to Axsome Therapeutics
AQ
05/09Axsome Therapeutics Completes U.S. Acquisition of Sunosi® (solriamfetol) for Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Associated with Narcolepsy or Obstructive Sleep Apnea
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. With Losses of $500,000 to Contact the Firm

05/16/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (“Axsome” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: AXSM) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between December 30, 2019 and April 22, 2022, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before July 12, 2022.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Axsome failed to maintain sufficient chemistry, manufacturing, and control (“CMC”) practices related to the manufacture of AXS-07. Due to its CMC issues, the Company was unlikely to submit an NDA for AXS-07 on the timeline it shared with investors. The Company failed to resolve its CMC problems before the FDA resolved AXS-07. The FDA was unlikely to approve the AXS-07 NDA as submitted. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Axsome, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AXSOME THERAPEUTICS, INC.
07:01aAxsome Therapeutics Supports the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to Recogniz..
PR
05/10Jazz Pharmaceuticals Completes U.S. Divestiture of Sunosi (solriamfetol) to Axsome Ther..
AQ
05/09Axsome Therapeutics Completes U.S. Acquisition of Sunosi® (solriamfetol) for Excessive ..
GL
05/09Jazz Pharmaceuticals Completes Sale Of Sleep Treatment Product For $53 Million
MT
05/09AXSOME THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation o..
AQ
05/09Jazz Pharmaceuticals Completes U.S. Divestiture of Sunosi® (solriamfetol) to Axsome The..
PR
05/03Berenberg Bank Adjusts Axsome Therapeutics' Price Target to $117 From $109, Maintains B..
MT
05/03Mizuho Securities Adjusts Price Target on Axsome Therapeutics to $49 From $51, Reiterat..
MT
05/03SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Axsom..
PR
05/02AXSOME THERAPEUTICS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AXSOME THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 38,6 M - -
Net income 2022 -166 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9,14 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,66x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 086 M 1 086 M -
EV / Sales 2022 28,4x
EV / Sales 2023 5,71x
Nbr of Employees 116
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart AXSOME THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXSOME THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 27,90 $
Average target price 84,51 $
Spread / Average Target 203%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herriott Tabuteau Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nick Pizzie Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Joseph Debrah-Afful Controller
Amanda Jones Senior Vice President-Clinical Development
Mark L. Jacobson Secretary & Senior Director-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXSOME THERAPEUTICS, INC.-20.51%1 086
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-14.10%78 232
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.2.22%69 552
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS12.35%63 100
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-16.67%43 023
BIONTECH SE-38.39%38 601