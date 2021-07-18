SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. - AXSM

Log in
07/18/2021
NEW YORK, July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. ("Axsome" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AXSM). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Axsome and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 14, 2021, Axsome disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission "that it has been notified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the 'FDA') that the FDA is rescinding the Company's Breakthrough Therapy Designation for its AXS-12 product candidate for the treatment of cataplexy in narcolepsy, due to the FDA approving an additional drug product for the treatment of cataplexy in narcolepsy subsequent to granting AXS-12 Breakthrough Therapy Designation." 

On this news, Axsome's stock price fell $6.60 per share, or 10.41%, to close at $56.82 per share on July 14, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-axsome-therapeutics-inc---axsm-301336047.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
