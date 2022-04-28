AXT : Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

Conference Call

About AXT, Inc.

AXT is a material science company that develops and manufactures high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrate wafers comprising indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and germanium (Ge). The company's substrate wafers are used when a typical silicon substrate wafer cannot meet the performance requirements of a semiconductor or optoelectronic device. End markets include 5G infrastructure, data center connectivity (silicon photonics), passive optical networks, LED lighting, lasers, sensors, power amplifiers for wireless devices and satellite solar cells. AXT's worldwide headquarters are in Fremont, California where the company maintains sales, administration and customer service functions. AXT has its Asia headquarters in Beijing, China and manufacturing facilities in three separate locations in China. In addition, as part of its supply chain strategy, the company has partial ownership in ten companies in China producing raw materials for its manufacturing process. For more information, see AXT's website at http://www.axt.com.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As discussed above, in addition to the company's condensed consolidated financial statements, which are presented according to GAAP, the company provides certain non-GAAP financial information that excludes stock-based compensation. We believe that non-GAAP measures provide better comparability with our peer companies, many of which also use similar non-GAAP financial measures. Further, the company believes that these non-GAAP measures offer an important analytical tool to help investors understand the company's core operating results and trends. These non-GAAP measures have certain limitations and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial information. Please note that other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently.d A reconciliation of our GAAP consolidated financial statements to our non-GAAP consolidated financial statements is provided below.

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing paragraphs contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws, including, for example, statements regarding the timing and completion of the proposed listing of shares of Tongmei on the STAR Market. Additional examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding the market demand for our products, our growth