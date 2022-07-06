AXT : Announces Next Filing Step for IPO in China - Form 8-K

AXT, Inc. Announces Next Filing Step for IPO in China

FREMONT, Calif., July 5, 2022 - AXT, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor wafer substrates, today announced that its wafer manufacturing subsidiary in China, Beijing Tongmei Xtal Technology Co., Ltd. ("Tongmei"), submitted to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and the Shanghai Stock Exchange accepted for review, additional documents as the next step in the process of listing Tongmei's shares in an initial public offering (the "IPO") on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech innovAtion boaRd (the "STAR Market"). This is the fourth round of submissions and conforms to the normal processes and steps toward a listing on the STAR Market.

Management Qualitative Comments

"We believe we are making good progress on the IPO," said Morris Young, chief executive officer. "The initial filing was formally accepted for review by the Shanghai Stock Exchange on January 10, 2022. Since then, we have replied to two rounds of questions. The recent submission is our fourth filing and updates items previously submitted as well as provides new information, including additional financial information presented under the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises under Chinese generally accepted accounting principles ("Chinese GAAP"). It is important for our investors to understand that Tongmei's results do not equate to AXT, Inc.'s results and that Chinese GAAP can differ materially from U.S. GAAP. AXT is not updating the guidance we provided on April 28, 2022 for Q2 2022. As we continue to work through the IPO process, we are encouraged by the progress of our application. I am proud of our team for their diligence and appreciate the support and guidance from our investment bank and law firm in China."

STAR Market Listing Update

In conjunction with the IPO process, the Shanghai Stock Exchange posted on its website certain consolidated financial results for Tongmei for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and Tongmei's preliminary expectations for those financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Tongmei's financial results were determined in accordance with Chinese GAAP and consisted of the following: