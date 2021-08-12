Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AXT, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AXTI   US00246W1036

AXT, INC.

(AXTI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AXT, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Morris Young as Chairman of its Board of Directors

08/12/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXT, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor substrates, today announced that Morris Young, Chief Executive Officer, has been appointed Chairman of its Board of Directors, effective Aug. 12, 2021. Jesse Chen, who has served as Chairman of AXT’s Board of Directors since 2009, will continue to serve as Lead Independent Director and as a member of the Board.

The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and the Board of Directors decided to make this appointment in preparation for the proposed initial public offering (“IPO”) by Beijing Tongmei Xtal Technology Co., Ltd. (“Tongmei”) on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Sci-Tech innovAtion board (the “STAR Market”). This appointment comes at the request and advice of Tongmei’s advisors on the IPO matter.

Dr. Young has been Chairman of Tongmei since its founding in 1998 and will continue in this role. Previously, Dr. Young served as AXT’s Chairman of the Board of Directors from February 1998 to May 2004.

About AXT, Inc.

AXT is a material science company that develops and manufactures high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrate wafers comprising indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and germanium (Ge). The company’s substrate wafers are used when a typical silicon substrate wafer cannot meet the performance requirements of a semiconductor or optoelectronic device. End markets include 5G infrastructure, data center connectivity (silicon photonics), passive optical networks, LED lighting, lasers, sensors, power amplifiers for wireless devices and satellite solar cells. AXT’s worldwide headquarters are in Fremont, California where the company maintains sales, administration and customer service functions. AXT has its Asia headquarters in Beijing, China and manufacturing facilities in three separate locations in China. In addition, as part of its supply chain strategy, the company has partial ownership in ten companies in China producing raw materials for its manufacturing process. For more information, see AXT’s website at http://www.axt.com.

Safe Harbor Statement  

The foregoing paragraphs contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws regarding the proposed listing of shares of Tongmei on the STAR Market. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to uncertainties and factors relating to the company’s operations and business environment, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements contained in the foregoing discussion. These uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the withdrawal, cancellations or requests for redemptions by private equity funds in China of investments in Tongmei, the administrative challenges in satisfying the requirements of various government agencies in China in connection with the investments in Tongmei and the listing of shares of Tongmei on the STAR Market, continued open access to companies to list shares on the STAR Market, investor enthusiasm for new listings of shares on the STAR Market and geopolitical tensions between China and the United States. Additional uncertainties and factors in our operations and business environment include, but are not limited to: the timing and receipt of significant orders; the cancellation of orders and return of product; emerging applications using chips or devices fabricated on our substrates; end-user acceptance of products containing chips or devices fabricated on our substrates; our ability to bring new products to market; product announcements by our competitors; the ability to control costs and improve efficiency; the ability to utilize our manufacturing capacity; product yields and their impact on gross margins; the relocation of manufacturing lines and ramping of production; possible factory shutdowns as a result of air pollution in China; COVID-19 or other outbreaks of a contagious disease; tariffs and other trade war issues; the financial performance of our partially owned supply chain companies; policies and regulations in China; and other factors as set forth in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Each of these factors is difficult to predict and many are beyond the company’s control. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:  
  Gary Fischer
  Chief Financial Officer
  (510) 438-4700
  
  Leslie Green
  Green Communications Consulting, LLC
  (650) 312-9060



© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about AXT, INC.
05:01pAXT, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Morris Young as Chairman of its Board ..
GL
04:21pAXT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
08/09INSIDER TRENDS : AXT Insider Sale Scales Back 90-Days of Buys
MT
07/27AXT : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Revenue Reaches $33.7 Mill..
PU
07/27AXT INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements an..
AQ
07/27AXT : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/27AXT : Earnings Flash (AXTI) AXT Reports Q2 Revenue $33.7M, vs. Street Est of $31..
MT
07/27AXT, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Revenue Reaches $..
GL
07/27Axt, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/15AXT, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release for July 27, 2021
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AXT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 135 M - -
Net income 2021 16,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 423 M 423 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,13x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 1 074
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart AXT, INC.
Duration : Period :
AXT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 10,25 $
Average target price 15,88 $
Spread / Average Target 54,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Morris S. Young Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary Lynn Fischer Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Jesse Chen Chairman
Sung Nee George Chu Vice President-Technology & Chief Scientist
Wei Gao Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXT, INC.8.15%423
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED10.57%549 392
NVIDIA CORPORATION50.89%490 899
INTEL CORPORATION8.67%219 646
BROADCOM INC.10.44%198 381
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS15.46%174 948