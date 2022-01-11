Log in
AXT to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference

01/11/2022
FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXT, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor substrate wafers, today announced Morris Young, chief executive officer, and Gary L. Fischer, chief financial officer, will present at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference. The virtual presentation will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 12th, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available through the investor relations portion of the company’s website at www.axt.com or through the event directly at https://wsw.com/webcast/needham116/axti/2262876

About AXT, Inc.
AXT is a material science company that develops and manufactures high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrate wafers comprising indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and germanium (Ge). The company’s substrate wafers are used when a typical silicon substrate wafer cannot meet the performance requirements of a semiconductor or optoelectronic device. End markets include 5G infrastructure, data center connectivity (silicon photonics), passive optical networks, LED lighting, lasers, sensors, power amplifiers for wireless devices and satellite solar cells. AXT’s worldwide headquarters are in Fremont, California where the company maintains sales, administration and customer service functions. AXT has its Asia headquarters in Beijing, China and manufacturing facilities in three separate locations in China. In addition, as part of its supply chain strategy, the company has partial ownership in ten companies in China producing raw materials for its manufacturing process. For more information, see AXT’s website at http://www.axt.com.

Contacts: 
 Gary Fischer
Chief Financial Officer
(510) 438-4700
  
 Leslie Green                
Green Communications Consulting, LLC
(650) 312-9060

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 135 M - -
Net income 2021 14,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 33,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 371 M 371 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,50x
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 074
Free-Float 91,7%
Managers and Directors
Morris S. Young Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gary Lynn Fischer Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Sung Nee George Chu Vice President-Technology & Chief Scientist
Wei Gao Chief Technical Officer
Jesse Chen Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXT, INC.-4.54%371
NVIDIA CORPORATION-6.84%685 000
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED4.55%602 052
BROADCOM INC.-6.65%256 461
INTEL CORPORATION7.20%224 539
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED-1.74%201 242