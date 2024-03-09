Axtel Industries Limited announced that the Board of Directors of the Company has declared interim dividend @ INR 6.00 (Rupee Six only) i.e., 60% per equity share of INR 10 for the financial year 2023-2024, at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 9 March, 2024. 20 March, 2024 has been fixed as the record date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend.