Axtel Industries Limited announced that the Board of Directors of the Company has declared interim dividend @ INR 6.00 (Rupee Six only) i.e., 60% per equity share of INR 10 for the financial year 2023-2024, at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 9 March, 2024. 20 March, 2024 has been fixed as the record date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend.
Axtel Industries Limited
Equities
AXTEL6
INE767C01012
Industrial Machinery & Equipment
Market Closed
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|586.5 INR
|+1.35%
|-6.94%
|+3.07%
