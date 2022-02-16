Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Mexico
  Mexican Stock Exchange
  Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V.
  News
  Summary
    AXTEL CPO   MX01AX040009

AXTEL, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AXTEL CPO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mexico's Alfa has not received 'appropriate offer' for telecom subsidiary -executive

02/16/2022 | 03:21pm EST
MEXICO CITY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Mexico's Alfa has still not received an "appropriate offer" for telecommunications subsidiary Axtel despite multiple interested parties, Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Escalante said in a call with investors on Wednesday.

Escalante said Alfa, which is looking to downsize its portfolio, values Axtel's infrastructure business in the "low double digits," and the services portion in the "mid-single-digit range."

The executive told investors Alfa had no deadline for the potential sale and was analyzing several alternatives.

"It looks good for Axtel in terms of demand going forward," Escalante said, highlighting increased infrastructure needs due to the launch of 5G in the country.

Shares in Alfa were up around 4% Wednesday afternoon.

Alfa reported a net loss of 3.5 billion Mexican pesos ($171 million) Tuesday for the fourth quarter of 2021. ($1= 20.5075 Mexican pesos at end-December)

(Reporting by Kylie Madry Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALFA, S.A.B. DE C.V. 0.07% 14.96 End-of-day quote.-0.40%
ALPEK, S.A.B. DE C.V. -0.37% 26.71 End-of-day quote.19.88%
AXTEL, S.A.B. DE C.V. -1.88% 3.65 End-of-day quote.-5.68%
Financials
Sales 2021 11 365 M 559 M 559 M
Net income 2021 -185 M -9,10 M -9,10 M
Net Debt 2021 11 611 M 571 M 571 M
P/E ratio 2021 -56,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 337 M 509 M 509 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,93x
EV / Sales 2022 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 4 276
Free-Float 0,47%
Chart AXTEL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXTEL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,65 MXN
Average target price 7,77 MXN
Spread / Average Target 113%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo Alberto Escalante Castillo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián de los Santos Chief Financial Officer
Adrián de Los Santos Escobedo Executive Director-Finance
Tomás Milmo Santos Co-Chairman
Álvaro Fernández Garza Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXTEL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-5.68%507
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.52%223 996
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED16.67%149 537
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-6.52%105 277
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.29%100 571
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG7.62%94 546