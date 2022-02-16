Mexico's Alfa has not received 'appropriate offer' for telecom subsidiary -executive

MEXICO CITY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Mexico's Alfa has still not
received an "appropriate offer" for telecommunications
subsidiary Axtel despite multiple interested
parties, Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Escalante said in a
call with investors on Wednesday.
Escalante said Alfa, which is looking to downsize
its portfolio, values Axtel's infrastructure business in the
"low double digits," and the services portion in the
"mid-single-digit range."
The executive told investors Alfa had no deadline for the
potential sale and was analyzing several alternatives.
"It looks good for Axtel in terms of demand going forward,"
Escalante said, highlighting increased infrastructure needs due
to the launch of 5G in the country.
Shares in Alfa were up around 4% Wednesday afternoon.
Alfa reported a net loss of 3.5 billion Mexican pesos ($171
million) Tuesday for the fourth quarter of 2021.
($1= 20.5075 Mexican pesos at end-December)
(Reporting by Kylie Madry
Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker)