AXWAY SOFTWARE

(AXW)
12/17 11:35:23 am
26.4 EUR   -0.75%
12:25pAXWAY : Financial Calendar 2021
PU
12:16pAXWAY SOFTWARE : 2021 Financial Calendar
BU
11/30AXWAY SOFTWARE : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
Axway Software: 2021 Financial Calendar

12/17/2020 | 12:16pm EST
Regulatory News:

Axway Software (Paris:AXW):

Event

Date

Publication / Meeting

2020 Full Year Results

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Press Release (after market closing)

Analyst Conference & Webcast – 6:30 p.m. CET

2020 Universal Registration Document

Thursday, March 18, 2021

AMF Filing & Publication

2021 1st Quarter Revenue

Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Press Release (after market closing)

Annual General meeting

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Shareholders’ meeting – information to come

2021 Half Year Results

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Press Release (after market closing)

Analyst Conference & Webcast – 6:30 p.m. CET

2021 3rd Quarter Revenue

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Press Release (after market closing)

The quiet period is 30 calendar days prior to the publication of Full Year and Half Year Results, and 15 calendar days prior to the publication of Quarter Revenue.

The most recent version of Axway's financial calendar is available at any time in the "Calendar" section of the Axway Investor Relations website: https://investors.axway.com/en/calendar-publications/calendar

Due to the ongoing uncertain health context, the terms and conditions for participating in Axway's next Shareholders' Meeting planned for May 25, 2021 are likely subject to change. In a future communication, Axway will set out the terms and conditions adopted to enable its Shareholders to exercise their rights under the best possible conditions.

All information relating to Axway's Shareholders' Meetings is available in the dedicated section of the Axway Investor Relations website: https://investors.axway.com/en/shareholders-and-investors/shareholders-meeting

Disclaimer

This document is a translation into English of an original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) empowers customers to succeed using hybrid integration to connect people, systems, businesses, and digital ecosystems. Axway’s hybrid integration platform, AMPLIFY, helps enterprise power users, IT specialists, developers, and partners accelerate digital transformation, create captivating experiences, and innovate new services. AMPLIFY speeds integrations by combining traditional integration patterns with API Management and Application Integration (providing over 150 prebuilt connectors). Over 11,000 organizations in 100 countries rely on Axway for their data integration challenges.

To learn more, visit www.investors.axway.com/en


© Business Wire 2020
