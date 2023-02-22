Advanced search
2023-02-22
22.30 EUR   -2.19%
12:17pAxway Software : 2022 full-year presentation of the analyst conference
12:17pAxway Software : Présentation des résultats annuels 2022 - conférence analyste
01/27Axway Software - Upward Revision of 2022 Annual Targets
Axway Software : 2022 full-year presentation of the analyst conference

02/22/2023 | 12:17pm EST
2022 Full-Year Results

Analysts Conference

February 22, 2023

Disclaimer

Forward-looking statements

This presentation contains forecasts that may be subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the Company's future growth and profitability. The Company highlights that contract signatures, which represent investments for customers, are historically more significant in the second half of the year and may therefore have a more or less favorable impact on full-year performance.

Furthermore, activity during the year and/or actual results may differ from those described in this document as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties set out in the 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, AMF) on March 24, 2022, under number D. 22-0145.

The distribution of this document in certain countries may be subject to prevailing laws and regulations. Individuals present in these countries and in which this document is disseminated, published or distributed, should obtain information about such restrictions and comply with them.

  1. Operational Commentary on 2022
  2. 2022 Financial Results
  3. Customers & Market Trends
  4. Targets & Ambition

5. Q&A Session

Patrick Donovan

Chief Executive Officer

Cécile Allmacher

Chief Financial Officer

Roland Royer

Chief Customer Officer

Operational Commentary on 2022

Patrick Donovan

Chief Executive Officer

Historic Q4 performance, FY targets exceeded

Organic growth @ +5.5% vs. +1 to +3% target

Profit on operating activities @ 14.7% vs. 12 to 14% target

Portfolio rationalization executed as planned

Disclaimer

Axway Software SA published this content on 22 February 2023


© Publicnow 2023
