A French Société anonyme with a share capital of €43,267,194€

Registered office: PAE Les Glaisins - 3 rue du Pré Faucon - Annecy-le-Vieux 74940

Annecy - France

433 977 980 RCS Annecy

2023 - 2024 share buyback program

In accordance with the provisions of Article 241-2et seq. of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), Article L 451-3 of the French Financial and Monetary Code, European regulations and AMF decision no. 2018-01 of July 2, 2018, the purpose of this description is to set out the aims and the terms and conditions of AXWAY SOFTWARE's (hereinafter the "Company") share buyback program, the implementation of which was delegated to the Board of Directors, with the power to sub-delegate to its Chief Executive Officer, by the Combined General Meeting of May 11, 2023.

Breakdown by objectives of the equity securities held on May 31, 2023

On May 31, 2023, the Company held 628,772 treasury shares representing 2.91% of its share capital.

As of this date, the shares held by the Company comprised: 23,181 shares held for the purpose of maintaining liquidity in Axway Software shares under a liquidity contract;

596,400 shares representing the cumulative total of share buybacks carried out since May 31, 2023;

9,191 shares managed by Axway Software's administered registered shares.

No derivatives were used by Axway Software in the context of its previous share buyback program.

Description of the new share buyback program

1. Issuer and securities

Axway Software is the issuer and the securities are the Company's ordinary shares, admitted for trading in Compartment B of the NYSE Euronext Paris regulated market under ISIN code FR0011040500.

2. Date of the General Shareholders' Meeting that authorised the program

The Combined General Meeting of May 11, 2023 (in its fifteenth resolution).

3. Maximum share of capital and maximum number of shares that may be acquired

Shares may be purchased pursuant to the share buyback program up to the limit of 10% of the Company's share capital, i.e. 2,163,359 shares to date. This ceiling is calculated on the basis of

1