Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Axway Software
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AXW   FR0011040500

AXWAY SOFTWARE

(AXW)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37:29 2023-04-20 am EDT
21.00 EUR   +0.48%
02:35pAxway Software : 2023 General Meeting - Documents available
PU
04/12Axway Software : Disclosure of transactions in own shares
PU
03/24Axway Software : Availibility of the 2022 Universal Registration Document
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Axway Software : 2023 General Meeting - Documents available

04/20/2023 | 02:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Contacts

Investor Relations: Arthur Carli - +33 (0)1 47 17 24 65 - acarli@axway.com

Press Relations: Sylvie Podetti - +33 (0)1 47 17 22 40 - spodetti@axway.com

Press release

2023 Combined General Meeting of Shareholders: availability of

informational documents

Paris, April 20, 2023, the shareholders of Axway Software SA are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting to be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 2.30 pm, at Etoile Business Center -21-25 Rue Balzac, 75008 Paris France-.

The prior Notice to attend the Combined General Meeting, including the agenda and draft resolutions, was published on April 3, 2023 in the "BALO", issue N° 40.

The documents required by Articles L.225-115 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code will be available to the shareholders in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations:

  • Up to the fifth day, inclusive, prior to the General Meeting, all holders of registered shares may request that the company send them these documents. Holders of bearer shares who wish to exercise this right must produce a certificate proving that the shares are registered on the bearer share accounts maintained by an authorized intermediary.
  • All shareholders may inspect these documents at the company's registered office: Tour W 102, Terrasse Boieldieu - 92805 Paris La Défense France, or at its principal administrative establishment during a period of 15 days prior to the General Meeting.

The documents and information to be presented at the General Meeting and required by Article R.225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code are available on Axway's website: https://investors.axway.com/en/shareholders-and-investors/shareholders-meeting

About Axway

Axway enables enterprises to securely open everything by integrating and moving data across a complex world of new and old technologies. Axway's API-driven B2B integration and MFT software, refined over 20 years, complements Axway Amplify, an open API management platform that makes APIs easier to discover and reuse across multiple teams, vendors, and cloud environments. Axway has helped over 11,000 businesses unlock the full value of their existing digital ecosystems to create brilliant experiences, innovate new services, and reach new markets. Learn more at axway.com

Open Everything

Disclaimer

Axway Software SA published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 18:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AXWAY SOFTWARE
02:35pAxway Software : 2023 General Meeting - Documents available
PU
04/12Axway Software : Disclosure of transactions in own shares
PU
03/24Axway Software : Availibility of the 2022 Universal Registration Document
PU
03/24AXWAY SOFTWARE : Universal registration document
CO
03/15Axway Software : Ranscript
PU
03/07AXWAY SOFTWARE : Security operations
CO
02/28AXWAY SOFTWARE : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
02/23Axway Software : Transcript - Conférence analyste des résultats annuels 2022 (version angl..
PU
02/23Axway Software : Transcript - Analyst Conference of 2022 Full-Year Results
PU
02/22Transcript : Axway Software SA, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2023
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 315 M 345 M 345 M
Net income 2023 24,5 M 26,8 M 26,8 M
Net Debt 2023 76,0 M 83,3 M 83,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,9x
Yield 2023 1,91%
Capitalization 434 M 476 M 476 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
EV / Sales 2024 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 525
Free-Float 43,9%
Chart AXWAY SOFTWARE
Duration : Period :
Axway Software Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXWAY SOFTWARE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 20,90 €
Average target price 27,25 €
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Donovan Chief Executive Officer
Cecile Allmacher Chief Financial Officer
Pierre Pasquier Chairman
Vince Padua Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Mark Fairbrother Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXWAY SOFTWARE25.53%476
MICROSOFT CORPORATION20.28%2 147 165
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.33.01%58 376
SYNOPSYS INC.18.63%57 687
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.90%53 995
SEA LIMITED56.62%46 185
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer