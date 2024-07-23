A French public limited company (société anonyme) with share capital of €43,267,194 Registered office: PAE Les Glaisins - Annecy-le-Vieux - 74940 Annecy, France Registered with the Annecy Trade and Companies Register under number 433 977 980. AMENDMENT TO 2023 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT This amendment to the 2023 Universal Registration Document was filed on July 22, 2024, with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") in its capacity as the competent authority within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017-1129, without prior approval, in accordance with Article 9 of that regulation. The 2023 Universal Registration Document may be used for the offer to the public or the admission to trading of securities on a regulated market, provided it is accompanied by a securities note and, if applicable, a summary and all amendments made to the 2023 Universal Registration Document. These documents are approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017-1129. This amendment (the "Amendment") supplements and should be read together with Axway's 2023 Universal Registration Document, filed with the AMF on March 25, 2024, under number D.24-0175 (the "2023 Universal Registration Document"). A correspondence table is provided in this Amendment to facilitate locating the information incorporated by reference and the information being updated or modified. In the Amendment, "Axway" and the "Company" mean Axway Software SA, and the "Group" means the Company and all of its consolidated subsidiaries. The 2023 Universal Registration Document and the Amendment are available on the Company's website (www.investors.axway.com/en)and on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).Copies may be obtained free of charge at the Company's registered office. 1

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE TRANSACTION TO ACQUIRE SOPRA BANKING SOFTWARE SA Section 1.9, "Recent Developments" of the 2023 Universal Registration Document is hereby amended and supplemented as follows: 2.1. Description of the Transaction Background of the Transaction In accordance with the press release dated February 21, 2024, in which the Company announced its entry into exclusive discussions relating to the potential acquisition of a significant portion of the business of Sopra Banking Software1 (which to date has been consolidated in the Sopra Steria Group), and following discussions among Sopra Steria Group2, Sopra Banking Software, and Axway, on February 21, 2024, Axway's Board of Directors approved the principle of Axway's acquisition of Sopra Banking Software, as well as the entry into a Memorandum of Understanding, providing as follows: The acquisition by Sopra GMT, a public liability company ( société anonyme ) with a board of directors, having its registered office at PAE Les Glaisins - Annecy-le-Vieux - 74940 Annecy, registered with the Trade and Companies Register of Annecy under number 348 940 263 (" Sopra GMT ") of 3,619,423 shares of Axway, representing 16.73% of its share capital and 10.98% of its theoretical voting rights, from Sopra Steria Group, at a price of €26.50 per Axway share, for a total price of €95,914,709.50 (the " Axway Block Acquisition ");

The acquisition by Sopra GMT of all of the 3,293,637 preferential subscription rights (droits préférentiels de souscription) detached from the Axway shares held by Sopra Steria Group following the Axway Block Acquisition, to be used by Sopra GMT in connection with the Capital Increase (as defined below);

) detached from the Axway shares held by Sopra Steria Group following the Axway Block Acquisition, to be used by Sopra GMT in connection with the Capital Increase (as defined below); A capital increase by Axway with preferential subscription rights for its shareholders, for an approximate amount of €130 million (the " Capital Increase "), which will be used to finance a portion of the Acquisition (as defined below); and

A capital increase by Axway with preferential subscription rights for its shareholders, for an approximate amount of €130 million (the "Capital Increase"), which will be used to finance a portion of the Acquisition (as defined below); and

The acquisition by Axway of 100% of the share capital and voting rights of Sopra Banking Software, subject to customary conditions precedent, in particular regarding financing. (In addition to the Capital Increase, Axway intends to enter into a new Bank Loan (as defined below) in order to finance the acquisition (the "Acquisition"). (together, the "Transaction").

In order to secure the Capital Increase and to ensure the long-term independence of the new combined entity, Sopra GMT (Axway's controlling shareholder), undertook to:

Carry out the Axway Block Acquisition;

Subscribe on an irreducible basis for the Capital Increase, in the amount of its rights and those 1Sopra Banking Software, a public liability company (société anonyme) with its registered office at PAE Les Glaisins - Annecy-le-Vieux - 74940 Annecy, registered with the Annecy Trade and Companies Register under number 450 792 999, and a subsidiary of the Sopra Steria Group. 2Sopra Steria Group, a public liability company (société anonyme) with its registered office at PAE Les Glaisins - Annecy-le-Vieux - 74940 Annecy, registered with the Annecy Trade and Companies Register under number 326 820 065, the shares of which are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris under ISIN Code FR0000050809 - SOP. 6

acquired from Sopra Steria Group, representing approximately 53% of the total planned Capital Increase; and To secure the balance of the planned Capital Increase by subscribing for any shares that remain unsubscribed following the allocation process 3 It is noted that Sopra GMT, the Odin and Pasquier family groups, and certain individual executives are bound by a shareholders' agreement relating to Sopra Steria Group dated December 7, 2009. By amendment dated April 27, 2011, this shareholders' agreement was extended to apply to Axway as well. As a result, the parties to the shareholders' agreement and Sopra Steria Group have reported that they are acting in concert with regard to Axway. On May 31, 2024, in order to finance the Axway Block Acquisition, One Equity Partners, Sopra GMT, the Odin family group, and the Pasquier family group entered into an investment agreement pursuant to which the One Equity Partners investment fund would acquire a €200 million stake in Sopra GMT. Following the completion of this investment on July 18, 2024, and the entry into a new shareholders' agreement concerning Sopra GMT among One Equity Partners4, Sopra GMT, and the Odin and Pasquier family groups, the group acting in concert (within the meaning of Article L. 233-10 of the French Commercial Code) with respect to Axway is now composed of One Equity Partners, Sopra GMT, the Odin and Pasquier family groups, and certain individual executives5. On May 31, 2024, Sopra Steria Group and Axway entered into a share purchase agreement (the "Share Purchase Agreement") with respect to the Acquisition. Prior to the parties' entry into the Share Purchase Agreement, (i) the necessary information and consultation procedures were carried out with the bodies representing the employees of the parties affected by the transactions described herein, and (ii) the boards of directors of Axway (on May 16, 2024) and of Sopra Steria (on May 21, 2024) authorized its execution. In addition to the conditions precedent relating to the Acquisition's financing, the Share Purchase Agreement includes regulatory conditions precedent. In that regard, it is specified that: The French Competition Authority issued a decision on May 22, 2024 (No. 24-DCC-103) authorizing the Acquisition;

24-DCC-103) authorizing the Acquisition; The Moroccan Competition Authority issued a decision on June 5, 2024, authorizing the Acquisition;

On June 4, 2024, the AMF issued a decision waiving the requirement for Sopra GMT to file a tender offer in connection with the Axway Block Acquisition and with its subscription for the Capital Increase, on the basis of Articles 234-8,234-9 6°, and 234-10 of its General Regulation (No. 224C0810). As of the date of this Amendment, the decision granting the waiver is final and cannot be appealed. Thus, Sopra GMT has irrevocably undertaken to subscribe for a number of shares such that, together with the other subscriptions, the Capital Increase will be subscribed for a total of €130 million. One Equity Partners has governance rights that are limited to the protection of its investment in Sopra GMT. It is noted that this investment by One Equity Partners will not affect the definition of Axway's control set forth in Section 7.2.5 of the 2023 Universal Registration Document. 7

The financial terms of the Transaction have been reviewed by an independent expert, Finexsi, at Axway's voluntary request. A copy of Finexsi's report, dated May 16, 2024, as made public on June 3, 2024, is attached as Annex 1to this Amendment. It is specified in that regard that the acquisition price for 100% of the share capital and voting rights of Sopra Banking Software (the "Acquisition Price") will be determined on the basis of an enterprise value of €330 million, less the Company's net debt at the date of completion of the Acquisition, such net debt taking into account the amount of the current shareholders' account due to Sopra Steria Group, which will be repaid by Axway on the closing date of the Acquisition (the "Current Account"). In order to determine the Acquisition Price, other adjustments will be made, in particular on the basis of Sopra Banking Software's normative working capital requirements. The Acquisition Price will therefore be calculated on an estimated basis as at the date of completion of the Acquisition and will be adjusted afterward, in order to determine the price definitively on the basis of the aggregates referred to above, as finalized as of the closing date of the Acquisition. As of the date of this Prospectus, taking into account these criteria and adjustments, it is expected, for informational purposes only, that the Acquisition Price should be between €113 million and €128 million, and that the Current Account should be approximately €190 million. In order to ensure the continuity of the Sopra Banking Software subgroup, Axway and certain entities of the Sopra Steria Group have entered into temporary service agreements and an overall collaboration agreement6. Other agreements may be entered into for a transitional period in order to best ensure the operational continuity of the Sopra Banking Software subgroup. The Axway Block Acquisition was completed on July 19, 2024. Advantages of the Acquisition for Axway and its shareholders The purpose of the Acquisition is to combine Sopra Banking Software's software activities with those of Axway in order to create a new, multi-specialist software vendor of critical scale, capable of addressing both banking application and integration needs thanks to an expanded product portfolio and the expertise of some 5,000 employees throughout the world. The combined entity would serve customers on 5 continents through offices in 26 countries, and would join the top 5 French software companies in terms of revenue7. In addition, the Acquisition would result in the emergence of a competitive player on the European scale, with approximately €700 million in revenue and €100 in profit on operating activities expected by 2025. The new combined group's product portfolio would combine complementary product lines from the specialties of both groups: Axway's integration software and Sopra Banking Software's banking applications. The Acquisition should enable Axway to accelerate its growth and benefit from a scaling effect on its global revenue. Sopra Banking Software would benefit from Axway's experience and methodology to accelerate the transformation of its operating model towards a subscription-based business model, that will improve the recurrence and predictability of revenues and gradually reinvigorate operating margins. Axway and Sopra Banking Software already share a large part of their DNA. Both companies were born within Sopra Steria Group and were built around an independent enterprise project and a strong commitment to creating sustainable value for their stakeholders. The loyalty of their many mutual customers demonstrates the solidity of this relationship. In addition, Axway is an OEM (original equipment manager) partner of These agreements are described in Section 2.2 of this Amendment. Source: Top 250 des éditeurs de logiciels français Top 250 French software vendors , Numeum - EY 2023 . 8

Sopra Banking Software through its API Management offering and has for years enriched the functionalities of SBS application with its integration solutions. This shared culture and the long-term strategic relationship between Axway and Sopra Banking Software will facilitate a smooth integration. The combination of the two entities is expected to generate cost savings of approximately €15 million, which should begin to be seen during the 2025 fiscal year. In that regard, Patrick Donovan, Axway's Chief Executive Officer, stated in the Company's first quarter earnings release on April 25, 2024: "As Axway enters a new era that will make it a key player in the world of enterprise software thanks to its well-respectedproducts and brands, offering our customers crucial competitive advantages will remain our priority. It is the cornerstone of our day-to-daybusiness, and we are eager to welcome the Sopra Banking Software team to share this mission with us. The logic of this strategic approach is reflected in our robust combined portfolio of leading products in their markets. The next stage of Axway's growth promises to be exciting, and we will be sure to keep all of our stakeholders informed about our progress." 2.2. Principal components of the Acquisition The April 2024 restructuring transactions and related agreements On May 31, 2024, Sopra Steria Group conducted a number of transfers and trimming relating to the Target Perimeter (as defined below). In particular, (i) the shares of Sopra Solutions SAS (with its subsidiaries SBS Singapore Pte. Ltd. and Beijing Sopra Science Tech Ltd.), SBS Brazil Ltda., and Sopra Banking Software GmbH, which had previously been held by Sopra Banking Software, were transferred to Sopra Steria Group or certain of its subsidiaries, and (ii) Sopra Banking Software, SBS Belgium, SBS Iberia, SBS Ltd., SBS Netherlands, SBS US, and SBS India carried out specific trimming transactions affecting their services divisions, resulting in a transfer of some assets and some employees to Sopra Steria Group and certain of its subsidiaries (the "Restructuring Transactions"). In order to ensure the business continuity of the Sopra Banking Software subgroup and Sopra Steria Group, the following agreements will be entered into in connection with the Acquisition: Sopra Steria Group and Axway will enter into a license agreement for the "Sopra" name, enabling the Sopra Banking Software subgroup to continue using the "Sopra" name at no cost for a one-year transitional period;

one-year transitional period; Sopra Steria Group and Sopra Banking Software will enter into a services agreement to enable the entities of the Sopra Banking Software subgroup to continue their activities for a transitional three- month period, automatically renewable for additional one-month periods; and

one-month periods; and Sopra Steria Group and Sopra Banking Software will enter into a strategic partnership agreement to formalize their preferred partnership with respect to certain significant customers, for an initial transition period of five years, automatically renewable for additional one-year periods. 9