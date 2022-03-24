Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Axway Software
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AXW   FR0011040500

AXWAY SOFTWARE

(AXW)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03/24 12:35:22 pm EDT
16.8 EUR   -0.59%
12:22pAXWAY SOFTWARE : Availibility of the 2021 Universal Registration Document
PU
03/07AXWAY SOFTWARE : Security operations
CO
03/02AXWAY SOFTWARE : Transcript - Analyst Conference of 2021 Full-Year Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Axway Software : Availibility of the 2021 Universal Registration Document

03/24/2022 | 12:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Contacts

Investor Relations: Arthur Carli - +33 (0)1 47 17 24 65 - acarli@axway.com

Press Relations: Sylvie Podetti - +33 (0)1 47 17 22 40 - spodetti@axway.com

Press release

Axway's 2021 Universal Registration Document is now available

Paris - March 24, 2022 - The French version of Axway's 2021 Universal Registration Document (Document d'enregistrement universel) in xHTML format, was filed today with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers), under number D.22-0145.

The document is available on Axway's Investors website: https://investors.axway.com,or directly via the following link:

It's made publicly available under the conditions set forth by existing regulations.

This document includes in particular: the Annual Financial Report, detailed in the cross-reference table on page 233, information relating to the Management Report, detailed in the cross-reference table on page 233, information relating to the Corporate governance Report, detailed in the cross-reference table on page 234, reports of the Statutory Auditors and information relating to their fees, and information required with respect to the description of the share buyback programme.

Disclaimer

This document is a translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of conflicting interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) enables enterprises to securely open everything by integrating and moving data across a complex world of new and old technologies. Axway's API-driven B2B integration and MFT software, refined over 20 years, complements Axway Amplify, an open API management platform that makes APIs easier to discover and reuse across multiple teams, vendors, and cloud environments. Axway has helped over 11,000 businesses unlock the full value of their existing digital ecosystems to create brilliant experiences, innovate new services, and reach new markets.

To learn more, visit www.investors.axway.com/en

Open Everything

Disclaimer

Axway Software SA published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 16:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AXWAY SOFTWARE
12:22pAXWAY SOFTWARE : Availibility of the 2021 Universal Registration Document
PU
03/07AXWAY SOFTWARE : Security operations
CO
03/02AXWAY SOFTWARE : Transcript - Analyst Conference of 2021 Full-Year Results
PU
02/28AXWAY SOFTWARE : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
02/22TRANSCRIPT : Axway Software SA, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2022
CI
02/22AXWAY SOFTWARE : 2021 Full-Year Presentation
PU
02/22Axway Software SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/22Axway Software Sa Proposes Dividend for Financial Year 2021
CI
02/22AXWAY SOFTWARE : Annual results
CO
02/08AXWAY SOFTWARE : Share buyback
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 286 M 314 M 314 M
Net income 2021 13,4 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
Net Debt 2021 36,7 M 40,3 M 40,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 2,37%
Capitalization 356 M 392 M 392 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 712
Free-Float 32,0%
Chart AXWAY SOFTWARE
Duration : Period :
Axway Software Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXWAY SOFTWARE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 16,90 €
Average target price 23,50 €
Spread / Average Target 39,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Donovan Chief Executive Officer
Cecile Allmacher Chief Financial Officer
Pierre Pasquier Chairman
Vince Padua Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Mark Fairbrother Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXWAY SOFTWARE-37.17%392
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-10.95%2 245 237
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-24.10%73 362
SEA LIMITED-43.31%71 265
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-13.76%65 531
SYNOPSYS, INC.-14.13%48 447