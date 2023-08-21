Contacts

Press release

Axway Software

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Paris, August 21, 2023 - In accordance with the authorization given by the Combined General Meeting of May 11, 2023, for the implementation of a share buyback program, Axway Software SA (LEI:96950022O6SP7FQONJ77) declares below the purchases of its own shares (FR0011040500) from July 31, 2023 to August 4, 2023:

Transaction

Total Daily Volume

Weighted Average

Transaction Amount

Market

Acquisition Price

Identification

Day

(nb of shares)

(€)

(€/share)

Code

31/07/2023

347

23.80

8,258

CCXE

31/07/2023

217

23.80

5,165

TQEX

31/07/2023

1,113

23.84

26,539

XPAR

TOTAL

1,677

23.83

39,962

-

Details of transactions, in accordance with Article 5(2)(c) of European Regulation No 596/2014 and its delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1056, are available on page 2.

Disclaimer

This document is a translation into English of an original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

About Axway

Axway enables enterprises to securely open everything by integrating and moving data across a complex world of new and old technologies. Axway's API-driven B2B integration and MFT software, refined over 20 years, complements Axway Amplify, an open API management platform that makes APIs easier to discover and reuse across multiple teams, vendors, and cloud environments. Axway has helped over 11,000 businesses unlock the full value of their existing digital ecosystems to create brilliant experiences, innovate new services, and reach new markets.

Learn more at axway.com

1

Detailed disclosure of trading in own shares from July 31 to August 4, 2023

Name of the Issuer

Issuer Identification Code

PSI Name

PSI Identification Code

Transaction Day

Identification Code of the

Price

Currency

Quantity

Market ID code

Transaction Reference

Purpose of the

Financial Instrument

purchased

Number

buyback

AXWAY SOFTWARE

96950022O6SP7FQONJ77

CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL

N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39

31/07/2023 09:17:54

FR0011040500

23.80

EUR

236

XPAR

1129743-4097b212

Coverage

AXWAY SOFTWARE

96950022O6SP7FQONJ77

CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL

N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39

31/07/2023 09:17:54

FR0011040500

23.80

EUR

217

TQEX

00527876132VELO1057

Coverage

AXWAY SOFTWARE

96950022O6SP7FQONJ77

CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL

N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39

31/07/2023 09:17:54

FR0011040500

23.80

EUR

147

CCXE

00527876133VELO1057

Coverage

AXWAY SOFTWARE

96950022O6SP7FQONJ77

CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL

N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39

31/07/2023 09:17:59

FR0011040500

23.80

EUR

41

XPAR

1129743-4353b212

Coverage

AXWAY SOFTWARE

96950022O6SP7FQONJ77

CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL

N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39

31/07/2023 09:17:59

FR0011040500

23.80

EUR

36

XPAR

1129743-4609b212

Coverage

AXWAY SOFTWARE

96950022O6SP7FQONJ77

CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL

N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39

31/07/2023 11:31:48

FR0011040500

23.60

EUR

34

XPAR

1129743-7169b212

Coverage

AXWAY SOFTWARE

96950022O6SP7FQONJ77

CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL

N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39

31/07/2023 11:31:48

FR0011040500

23.70

EUR

4

CCXE

00527905024VELO1057

Coverage

AXWAY SOFTWARE

96950022O6SP7FQONJ77

CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL

N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39

31/07/2023 12:30:04

FR0011040500

23.80

EUR

98

CCXE

00527916063VELO1057

Coverage

AXWAY SOFTWARE

96950022O6SP7FQONJ77

CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL

N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39

31/07/2023 12:30:04

FR0011040500

23.80

EUR

98

CCXE

00527916064VELO1057

Coverage

AXWAY SOFTWARE

96950022O6SP7FQONJ77

CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL

N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39

31/07/2023 12:31:02

FR0011040500

23.80

EUR

200

XPAR

1129743-9473b212

Coverage

AXWAY SOFTWARE

96950022O6SP7FQONJ77

CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL

N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39

31/07/2023 17:38:00

FR0011040500

23.90

EUR

82

XPAR

1129743-17921b212

Coverage

AXWAY SOFTWARE

96950022O6SP7FQONJ77

CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL

N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39

31/07/2023 17:38:00

FR0011040500

23.90

EUR

118

XPAR

1129743-18177b212

Coverage

AXWAY SOFTWARE

96950022O6SP7FQONJ77

CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL

N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39

31/07/2023 17:38:06

FR0011040500

23.90

EUR

139

XPAR

1129743-18433b212

Coverage

AXWAY SOFTWARE

96950022O6SP7FQONJ77

CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL

N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39

31/07/2023 17:38:06

FR0011040500

23.90

EUR

61

XPAR

1129743-18689b212

Coverage

AXWAY SOFTWARE

96950022O6SP7FQONJ77

CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL

N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39

31/07/2023 17:38:22

FR0011040500

23.90

EUR

166

XPAR

1129743-18945b212

Coverage

2

