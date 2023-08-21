Contacts

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Paris, August 21, 2023 - In accordance with the authorization given by the Combined General Meeting of May 11, 2023, for the implementation of a share buyback program, Axway Software SA (LEI:96950022O6SP7FQONJ77) declares below the purchases of its own shares (FR0011040500) from July 31, 2023 to August 4, 2023:

Transaction Total Daily Volume Weighted Average Transaction Amount Market Acquisition Price Identification Day (nb of shares) (€) (€/share) Code 31/07/2023 347 23.80 8,258 CCXE 31/07/2023 217 23.80 5,165 TQEX 31/07/2023 1,113 23.84 26,539 XPAR TOTAL 1,677 23.83 39,962 -

Details of transactions, in accordance with Article 5(2)(c) of European Regulation No 596/2014 and its delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1056, are available on page 2.

Disclaimer

This document is a translation into English of an original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

About Axway

Axway enables enterprises to securely open everything by integrating and moving data across a complex world of new and old technologies. Axway's API-driven B2B integration and MFT software, refined over 20 years, complements Axway Amplify, an open API management platform that makes APIs easier to discover and reuse across multiple teams, vendors, and cloud environments. Axway has helped over 11,000 businesses unlock the full value of their existing digital ecosystems to create brilliant experiences, innovate new services, and reach new markets.

