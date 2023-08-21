Contacts
Press release
Axway Software
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
Paris, August 21, 2023 - In accordance with the authorization given by the Combined General Meeting of May 11, 2023, for the implementation of a share buyback program, Axway Software SA (LEI:96950022O6SP7FQONJ77) declares below the purchases of its own shares (FR0011040500) from July 31, 2023 to August 4, 2023:
Transaction
Total Daily Volume
Weighted Average
Transaction Amount
Market
Acquisition Price
Identification
Day
(nb of shares)
(€)
(€/share)
Code
31/07/2023
347
23.80
8,258
CCXE
31/07/2023
217
23.80
5,165
TQEX
31/07/2023
1,113
23.84
26,539
XPAR
TOTAL
1,677
23.83
39,962
-
Details of transactions, in accordance with Article 5(2)(c) of European Regulation No 596/2014 and its delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1056, are available on page 2.
Disclaimer
This document is a translation into English of an original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.
About Axway
Axway enables enterprises to securely open everything by integrating and moving data across a complex world of new and old technologies. Axway's API-driven B2B integration and MFT software, refined over 20 years, complements Axway Amplify, an open API management platform that makes APIs easier to discover and reuse across multiple teams, vendors, and cloud environments. Axway has helped over 11,000 businesses unlock the full value of their existing digital ecosystems to create brilliant experiences, innovate new services, and reach new markets.
Detailed disclosure of trading in own shares from July 31 to August 4, 2023
Name of the Issuer
Issuer Identification Code
PSI Name
PSI Identification Code
Transaction Day
Identification Code of the
Price
Currency
Quantity
Market ID code
Transaction Reference
Purpose of the
Financial Instrument
purchased
Number
buyback
AXWAY SOFTWARE
96950022O6SP7FQONJ77
CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL
N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39
31/07/2023 09:17:54
FR0011040500
23.80
EUR
236
XPAR
1129743-4097b212
Coverage
AXWAY SOFTWARE
96950022O6SP7FQONJ77
CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL
N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39
31/07/2023 09:17:54
FR0011040500
23.80
EUR
217
TQEX
00527876132VELO1057
Coverage
AXWAY SOFTWARE
96950022O6SP7FQONJ77
CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL
N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39
31/07/2023 09:17:54
FR0011040500
23.80
EUR
147
CCXE
00527876133VELO1057
Coverage
AXWAY SOFTWARE
96950022O6SP7FQONJ77
CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL
N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39
31/07/2023 09:17:59
FR0011040500
23.80
EUR
41
XPAR
1129743-4353b212
Coverage
AXWAY SOFTWARE
96950022O6SP7FQONJ77
CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL
N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39
31/07/2023 09:17:59
FR0011040500
23.80
EUR
36
XPAR
1129743-4609b212
Coverage
AXWAY SOFTWARE
96950022O6SP7FQONJ77
CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL
N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39
31/07/2023 11:31:48
FR0011040500
23.60
EUR
34
XPAR
1129743-7169b212
Coverage
AXWAY SOFTWARE
96950022O6SP7FQONJ77
CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL
N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39
31/07/2023 11:31:48
FR0011040500
23.70
EUR
4
CCXE
00527905024VELO1057
Coverage
AXWAY SOFTWARE
96950022O6SP7FQONJ77
CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL
N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39
31/07/2023 12:30:04
FR0011040500
23.80
EUR
98
CCXE
00527916063VELO1057
Coverage
AXWAY SOFTWARE
96950022O6SP7FQONJ77
CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL
N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39
31/07/2023 12:30:04
FR0011040500
23.80
EUR
98
CCXE
00527916064VELO1057
Coverage
AXWAY SOFTWARE
96950022O6SP7FQONJ77
CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL
N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39
31/07/2023 12:31:02
FR0011040500
23.80
EUR
200
XPAR
1129743-9473b212
Coverage
AXWAY SOFTWARE
96950022O6SP7FQONJ77
CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL
N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39
31/07/2023 17:38:00
FR0011040500
23.90
EUR
82
XPAR
1129743-17921b212
Coverage
AXWAY SOFTWARE
96950022O6SP7FQONJ77
CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL
N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39
31/07/2023 17:38:00
FR0011040500
23.90
EUR
118
XPAR
1129743-18177b212
Coverage
AXWAY SOFTWARE
96950022O6SP7FQONJ77
CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL
N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39
31/07/2023 17:38:06
FR0011040500
23.90
EUR
139
XPAR
1129743-18433b212
Coverage
AXWAY SOFTWARE
96950022O6SP7FQONJ77
CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL
N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39
31/07/2023 17:38:06
FR0011040500
23.90
EUR
61
XPAR
1129743-18689b212
Coverage
AXWAY SOFTWARE
96950022O6SP7FQONJ77
CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL
N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39
31/07/2023 17:38:22
FR0011040500
23.90
EUR
166
XPAR
1129743-18945b212
Coverage
2
