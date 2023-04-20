Axway Software : List of documents that a shareholder may request to be sent at the company's expense

2023 Sharehoders' Combined General Meeting:
Documents that a Shareholder may request to be sent at the Company's expense
Voting form by post **
Agenda of the meeting **
Text of the draft resolutions presented by the Board of Directors **
Text of the draft resolutions and explanatory statements submitted by shareholders and the items added to the agenda at their request **
Summary of the situation of the company during the past financial year **
Table showing the company's results for each of the last five financial years *
Name and surname of the directors and general managers, as well as an indication of the other companies in which these persons exercise management, executive, administrative or supervisory functions *
Report of the Board of Directors to be presented to the meeting *
Reports of the statutory auditors *
Information concerning the candidates for the Board of Directors *
Annual accounts *
Consolidated financial statements *
Appropriation of profit and loss statement *
Information available in the 2022 Universal Registration Document
Information available online on the Axway Investor Relations website https://investors.axway.com/en
