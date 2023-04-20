Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Axway Software
  News
  Summary
    AXW   FR0011040500

AXWAY SOFTWARE

(AXW)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37:29 2023-04-20 am EDT
21.00 EUR   +0.48%
05:50pAxway Software : List of documents that a shareholder may request to be sent at the company's expense
PU
05:50pAxway Software : List of documents that can be consulted by any shareholder at the company's head office
PU
02:35pAxway Software : 2023 General Meeting - Documents available
PU
Summary 
Summary

Axway Software : List of documents that a shareholder may request to be sent at the company's expense

04/20/2023 | 05:50pm EDT
2023 Sharehoders' Combined General Meeting:

Documents that a Shareholder may request to be sent at the Company's expense

    1. Voting form by post **
    2. Agenda of the meeting **
    3. Text of the draft resolutions presented by the Board of Directors **
    4. Text of the draft resolutions and explanatory statements submitted by shareholders and the items added to the agenda at their request **
    5. Summary of the situation of the company during the past financial year **
    6. Table showing the company's results for each of the last five financial years *
    7. Name and surname of the directors and general managers, as well as an indication of the other companies in which these persons exercise management, executive, administrative or supervisory functions *
    8. Report of the Board of Directors to be presented to the meeting *
    9. Reports of the statutory auditors *
    10. Information concerning the candidates for the Board of Directors *
    11. Annual accounts *
    12. Consolidated financial statements *
    13. Appropriation of profit and loss statement *
  • Information available in the 2022 Universal Registration Document
  • Information available online on the Axway Investor Relations website https://investors.axway.com/en

Open Everything

1

Disclaimer

Axway Software SA published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 21:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 315 M 346 M 346 M
Net income 2023 24,5 M 26,9 M 26,9 M
Net Debt 2023 76,0 M 83,4 M 83,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,0x
Yield 2023 1,90%
Capitalization 436 M 479 M 479 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
EV / Sales 2024 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 525
Free-Float 43,9%
Chart AXWAY SOFTWARE
Duration : Period :
Axway Software Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXWAY SOFTWARE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 21,00 €
Average target price 27,25 €
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Donovan Chief Executive Officer
Cecile Allmacher Chief Financial Officer
Pierre Pasquier Chairman
Vince Padua Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Mark Fairbrother Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXWAY SOFTWARE25.53%476
MICROSOFT CORPORATION20.28%2 147 165
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.33.01%58 376
SYNOPSYS INC.18.63%57 687
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.90%53 995
SEA LIMITED56.62%46 185
