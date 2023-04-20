Axway Software : List of documents that a shareholder may request to be sent at the company's expense

Voting form by post **

Agenda of the meeting **

Text of the draft resolutions presented by the Board of Directors **

Text of the draft resolutions and explanatory statements submitted by shareholders and the items added to the agenda at their request **

Summary of the situation of the company during the past financial year **

Table showing the company's results for each of the last five financial years *

Name and surname of the directors and general managers, as well as an indication of the other companies in which these persons exercise management, executive, administrative or supervisory functions *

Report of the Board of Directors to be presented to the meeting *

Reports of the statutory auditors *

Information concerning the candidates for the Board of Directors *

Annual accounts *

Consolidated financial statements *