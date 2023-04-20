Advanced search
    AXW   FR0011040500

AXWAY SOFTWARE

(AXW)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37:29 2023-04-20 am EDT
21.00 EUR   +0.48%
Axway Software : List of documents that a shareholder may request to be sent at the company's expense
PU
Axway Software : List of documents that can be consulted by any shareholder at the company's head office
PU
Axway Software : 2023 General Meeting - Documents available
PU
Axway Software : List of documents that can be consulted by any shareholder at the company's head office

04/20/2023 | 05:50pm EDT
2023 Shareholders' Combined General Meeting:

Documents that can be consulted by any shareholder at the Company's head office

    1. Annual statements*
    2. Consolidated statements*
    3. Reports of the Board of Directors to be submitted to the General Meeting*.
    4. Auditors' reports to be submitted to the General Meeting *
    5. Text of the draft resolutions presented by the Board of Directors **
    6. Information concerning the candidates for the Board of Directors **
    7. Total compensation paid to the ten highest paid individuals ** 8.
    8. Full name of the Directors and General Managers, and indication of the other companies in which these persons exercise management, executive, administrative or supervisory functions *
    9. Table of appropriations of profit or loss *
    10. Table of the Company's results for each of the last five financial years *
    11. List of items added to the agenda at the request of the shareholders
    12. Text and explanations of draft resolutions submitted by shareholders **
  • Information available in the 2022 Universal Registration Document
  • Information available online on the Axway Investor Relations website https://investors.axway.com/en

Disclaimer

Axway Software SA published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 21:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 315 M 346 M 346 M
Net income 2023 24,5 M 26,9 M 26,9 M
Net Debt 2023 76,0 M 83,4 M 83,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,0x
Yield 2023 1,90%
Capitalization 436 M 479 M 479 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
EV / Sales 2024 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 525
Free-Float 43,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 21,00 €
Average target price 27,25 €
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Donovan Chief Executive Officer
Cecile Allmacher Chief Financial Officer
Pierre Pasquier Chairman
Vince Padua Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Mark Fairbrother Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXWAY SOFTWARE25.53%476
MICROSOFT CORPORATION20.28%2 147 165
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.33.01%58 376
SYNOPSYS INC.18.63%57 687
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.90%53 995
SEA LIMITED56.62%46 185
