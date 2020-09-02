Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Axway Software    AXW   FR0011040500

AXWAY SOFTWARE

(AXW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Axway Software: Publication of the 2020 Interim Financial Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 11:46am EDT

Regulatory News:

Axway Software (Paris:AXW) announces today that they have made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) the Interim Financial Report at June 30, 2020.

The 2020 Interim Financial Report is made publicly available under the conditions set forth by existing regulations and can be found online at www.investors.axway.com/en/calendar-publications/annual-reports

A French version is also available on the website: www.investors.axway.com/fr/calendrier-publications/rapports-annuels

Disclaimer
This press release is a translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

About Axway
Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) empowers customers to succeed using hybrid integration to connect people, systems, businesses and digital ecosystems. Axway’s hybrid integration platform, AMPLIFY, helps enterprise power users, IT specialists, developers, and partners accelerate digital transformation, create captivating experiences, and innovate new services. AMPLIFY speeds integrations by combining traditional integration patterns with API Management and Application Integration (providing over 150 prebuilt connectors). 11,000 organizations in 100 countries rely on Axway for their data integration challenges.
To learn more, visit www.investors.axway.com/en.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AXWAY SOFTWARE
11:46aAXWAY SOFTWARE : Publication of the 2020 Interim Financial Report
BU
08/10AXWAY SOFTWARE : Déclaration du nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions comp..
PU
08/07AXWAY SOFTWARE : Axway_Half-year_2020_Transcript_Virtual_Conferne
PU
08/05AXWAY : Named a Leader in New API Management Solutions Report
BU
07/30AXWAY SOFTWARE : Consolidated balance sheet
PU
07/30AXWAY SOFTWARE : Transcript - Analyst Conference 2020 Half-Year Results
PU
07/27AXWAY SOFTWARE : Presentation Analyst Conference of 2020 Half-Year Results
PU
07/27AXWAY SOFTWARE &NDASH; HALF-YEAR 202 : Strong Growth in Subscription Thanks to C..
BU
07/27AXWAY SOFTWARE : 2nd quarter earnings
CO
07/16AXWAY : Levels up AMPLIFY Development, Welcomes Two New EVPs
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 297 M 351 M 351 M
Net income 2020 8,16 M 9,66 M 9,66 M
Net Debt 2020 13,5 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,2x
Yield 2020 1,54%
Capitalization 413 M 494 M 489 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 885
Free-Float 30,4%
Chart AXWAY SOFTWARE
Duration : Period :
Axway Software Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXWAY SOFTWARE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 22,50 €
Last Close Price 19,45 €
Spread / Highest target 38,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Donovan Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Pasquier Chairman
Cecile Allmacher Chief Financial Officer
Vince Padua Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Mark Fairbrother Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXWAY SOFTWARE56.85%494
MICROSOFT CORPORATION46.11%1 719 900
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.528.64%129 116
SEA LIMITED291.97%78 916
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC61.67%48 702
SPLUNK INC.46.79%35 522
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group