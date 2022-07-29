Axway Software : Transcript - Conférence analyste des résultats semestriels 2022 (version anglaise) 07/29/2022 | 09:20am EDT Send by mail :

Ladies and gentlemen, good evening and welcome to Axway H1 2022 Results Presentation. My name is Arthur Carli, and I'm in charge of Investor Relations for the company. As usual, I have two reminders to make today. First, I must alert on the fact that this event is live and is being recorded. A replay will be available on Axway Investor website as soon as possible. I would like also to remind you that today's presentation contains forward-looking estimates that are naturally subject to risk and uncertainties. Future activities and results may differ from those described today. As a reminder, actual risk factors are described in the universal registration document that is available on our website. With that, I wish you a very good presentation and I would like to hand over to our CEO, Patrick Donovan. As a reminder, actual risk factors are described in the universal registration document that is available on our website. With that, I wish you a very good presentation and I would like to hand over to our CEO, Patrick Donovan. Patrick Donovan: Thank you, Arthur, and thanks for joining us here today for the 2022 half year results presentation. I'm going to kick this off today with some commentary, some general overview about our vision and strategy that we were executing on in the first half of 2022. And then we'll go through the financial results and the details of the press release that we announced earlier today. Roland will join and share with you some customer and market trends we're seeing. And then I'll come back and share what it looks like for the second half of the year and a little bit beyond, and then we'll open it up for the Q&A session. So let's jump right in. So for the first half of 2022, we continue to deliver on the Vision & Mission we launched in 2021, where we inspired or we expect to enable enterprises to securely open everything. And we do this by securely integrating and moving data across the complex world of old and new. And this strategy is executed by our products. And our products, we broke up into two bits of the portfolio. We have an Axway Core, which we've been serving our customers for over 20 years with, with products like MFT, B2B or Digital Finance as well as some Specialised Products. Or our AMPLIFY portfolio, which is meeting our customers' current needs and outcomes and delivering value every day. So with these two products, we've launched our Vision & Mission, and that remains unchanged from 2021. And so with this, focus and specialisation was key. With the Axway Core portfolio, we need to continue to maintain the market leadership with those core products that we've had and enjoyed for the last 20 years. And our growth is normally by delighting our customers and growing with them as they continue to tackle new projects and continue to utilise the products they purchase from us. Whereas on the AMPLIFY side, we are considered a market leader by the analysts but we look to expand and grow around this market leadership and continue to drive into a dynamic market. And here, not only we need to continue to delight the customers we do have, but to also add new logos and - because this is an expanding market. And over all of this, we need to continue to delight our customers and we measure this by NPS as well as some other data that we track. 1 Axway 2022 Half-Year Results Transcript Tuesday, 26th July 2022 So in 2021, I talked about having a General Manager concept for our regions, where we were consolidating all the customer-facing activities under General Manager, so we could get closer with them. That proved effective and we had learned a lot as we were operating in that model in 2021. So to kick off 2022, we wanted to address some items on the portfolio side. And so we rolled out this General Manager model at the beginning of the year for our core products in our portfolio that drive significant portions of our revenue. We have a General Manager for MFT, B2B, for the AMPLIFY products, Digital Finance. And then we also have some specialised products that we group together. But for the Axway Core portfolio, the General Manager's role is extremely customer focused. Since we've been serving these customers, many of them, for 20 years, we need to ensure that we align the teams all the way through the product organisation to support the customers, grow with the customers, listen to the customers and build the roadmaps to serve their needs and their future challenges. So we look always to maintain and build on our market leadership and, of course, run a profitable business. This is what these products deserve. And when you look at the AMPLIFY side, clearly, we need to be customer focused here as well and aligning the team to support our customers' needs. But we have to look to also be a leader and take some risk and to grow our market leadership because this market is very fluid and dynamic and new requirements are coming every day. And we have to pick which requirements we want to invest in. And in this - then strategically to serve our customers' needs and their future needs. So focusing on retention, expansion and delighting the customers is also critical with our AMPLIFY side. So this is the main change we made organisationally at the beginning of 2022 with the General Managers of the products. And we have looked to get closer to the customers and really continue to push into the customer delight we're after. And you'll see that this has shown early - really good early signs in the first half of 2022. So let me cover a few key figures. First, we're going to continue to introduce and talk more about annual recurrent revenue growth. We grew 8.6% over the same period last year to €190 million, up from the €175 million in the first half of 2021. And this was helped by the almost 400% growth in Axway Managed subscriptions in our booking in the first half of 2021. This is a very key statistic that we're going to continue to start reporting on period after period and track because this is an indicator of the growth of our move to subscription. You also will see us stop talking as much about ACV at this period. If you remember, when we launched our strategy and started pushing into the subscription model, we introduced a signature metric. And that was a way to try to blend the move from license to subscription model and the changing mix and dynamics of our business. And with that, came the ACV measurement, the annual contract value measurement, that we tracked for a while. But now as you see in our financials, the license takes a lot less important. And we will start tracking a more standardised metric that you see in my competition, ARR. So first half, very pleased with the result of 8.6%. But because of our booking mix and the revenue accounting rules around it, in the first half of 2022, our revenue dropped 5.8% to €136 million. However, this was not negative at all and I'm completely pleased with the results of our team because we achieved about 106%of our first half quota. We had anticipated a couple of point drop in the first half revenues as we budgeted for the year because last year, if you remember, we had either 5% or 5.6%, I believe, organic 2 Axway 2022 Half-Year Results Transcript Tuesday, 26th July 2022 growth in the first half and some strong contracts that we knew we didn't have the pipeline to repeat in the first half of the year. So we had planned on a little softer first half of the year. We were a little below that. But that was on very strong bookings by our sales teams. And we had almost 400% growth in the Axway Managed subscriptions. So the importance of the cloud in our bookings in the first half, mean we get no revenue in the first half of 2022, but it will come back to us in future periods. So we're building the foundation for long-term, stable, recurring revenue type business that will pay us dividends as early as next year. The margin on operating activities stands at 4.9%, which was a little ahead of budget. So even with the accounting impact on the revenue upfront, the margin on operating activities was right in line with budget, actually slightly ahead of budget, as we managed our costs well in the first half of 2021. And another quick point on the bookings mix. Although we take the accounting impact on the revenue, our free cash flow - and when I talk about our free cash flow later - will remain the same, whether the customer books, our Customer Managed or Axway Managed subscription. And finally, I gave a little preview of this when I was talking about the General Managers of the products, we really had a boost in our Net Promoter Score in the first half of the year from 29 to 37. So we made a quick jump by this renewed organisation that could really focus on listening to our customers and building for what they need. So, with that, I'll jump into the first half financial results. Unfortunately Cécile, who normally would join Roland and I, fell sick. So I'll jump in and cover for her, for this presentation, but I look forward to having her back at the full year results. So, for first half of 2022, as I mentioned, the revenue dropped 5.8%, or 1.4% organic. We had a strong impact, as most companies in Europe did, with the US dollar to euro conversion ratio. Our cost of sales went up a little bit due to the stronger dollar, as well as additional service revenue and the spending in subscription for the future Axway Managed cloud contracts that we booked. And we ended up with a gross profit of 66%, down slightly from the 69% in the first half of 2021. But I expect that ratio to come back up to close to 70% for the full year. When you look at our operating expenses, we had planned on dropping the R&D, as I communicated before. And sales and marketing, we're looking for sales efficiency, which will continue to do so as we go through the rest of the year. And G&A remain flat. Although these numbers are a little bit misleading because if you look at all the costs in the business, if you take out the €5 million foreign currency impact in our costs, we actually dropped about 2% on our overall cost, as we planned, and a little bit additional. So that allowed us to deliver the €6.7 million of operating profit that I talked about, or 4.9%, versus the 10.5% or 7.6% last year, which was on the back of the strong organic growth of last year. We finished the first half at a net profit of €2.4 million or €0.11 per share. So as we go into the revenue by activity and we dive further in, the license revenue is now reaching a floor value, where the license that we generate are on historic contracts. So we have some government agencies and a few large customers that have longstanding contracts that will constantly generate license revenue. And this level for the year will probably remain. So we did drop 35% for the year, but that's on the move to subscription. So we are hitting the low value that we'll continue carrying forward with those historic contracts. 3 Axway 2022 Half-Year Results Transcript Tuesday, 26th July 2022 Aligned with that is the maintenance revenue drop. We actually did better than our internal budget. We anticipated some transfers to subscriptions and the natural attrition. But we were able to increase our prices to help us offset some of the inflationary cost increases that we were anticipating. And so we were pleased to see that maintenance actually came in above budget. Our subscription revenue grew 3.2%, and I'll go into more detail on that later in the presentation. And we are happy to see that the service revenue grew 1% in the first half, which was on the back of a strong APAC region being able to start working the projects that were stalled during the COVID period. And I had communicated in previous presentations that we look to be at about 12-15% of our total revenues, making up the service component. And we are in that range now so I expect services to stabilise right at this range for the future. And in total, you see our recurring revenue makes up 82% of our total revenue for the first half of growth from the 81% in 2021. So, as I mentioned previously, the comments for license and maintenance, we're seeing this start to normalise on the license side and the maintenance drop was better than expected. We were able to keep it at 11% versus a few percentage more was budgeted. So we're pleased overall with where the maintenance has landed. And the move to subscription is going to start slowing down next year as the customers that want to migrate to the subscription model, we have migrated a majority of our larger customers. Subscription was impacted by a couple of things. We were able to sign a lot of contracts in the Axway Managed cloud in the first half of the year. But as I said, those will bring us very little revenue in the period signed. And so we'll start to see that revenue come to us in the future periods. And additionally, because our mix was so strongly geared towards the Axway Managed cloud, we did not have the strong upfront revenue that we had in 2021. So you could see here on the slide, we had done €22.4 million of upfront revenue in the first half of 2021. And based on that pattern, we had built a budget and plans for the first half of this year that had us far above that. And we only signed Customer Managed contracts that gave us €18 million in the first half of 2022. So that was - that helps explain why the organic growth on subscription was only 3%, but we'll see that start to come back to us in the future periods. So when we look at annual recurrent revenue, we see that there's a nice upward trend. We started the pattern to really push for subscriptions in 2019. And as we saw the customers move more and more to the subscription business model, we see that we're building up this nice recurrent revenue stream that's continued to grow period over period. And so we'll continue to track this and report it in the future periods. Services activity, as I mentioned, grew 1% in the first part of 2022 and represents, I believe it's about 12.5% of our total revenues or close to 13% of our total revenues in the first half of the year, stabilising between the 12% and 15% I had predicted previously. And we had - most of the COVID impact on our services is now behind us. A few words on our balance sheet. We had €20 million of cash at the end of the year. We had net debt of €58 million, up from €36 million at the end of the year as we bought back some of our shares and we had done a technology acquisition that I'll talk about in a few slides.

