Axway Software : 2020 Universal Registration Document

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

Universal Registration Document 2020

contents

AXWAY PROFILE

1 AXWAY GROUP AND ITS BUSINESS

ACTIVITIES

1.1 Axway's history

1.2 Overview of Axway's markets

1.3 Axway's strategy, activity and vision

1.4 Key figures and comments on the 2020 17 18 19 22 AFR consolidated financial statements 26

1.5 Comments on the Axway Software SA 2020 annual financial statements 29

1.6 Axway's simplified structure at 31 December 2020 32

1.7 Axway's Organisation 33

1.8 Recent developments 34

2 RISK MANAGEMENT 37

2.1 Risk factors 38

2.2 Internal control and risk management 46

2.3 Preparation and processing of accounting

and financial information 50

2.4 Insurance and risk hedging policy 52

3 CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY

3.1 Axway, an innovative and responsible player

in the digital sector 57

3.2 Employer commitment: attract, develop, mobilise and retain engaged talent 62

3.3 Societal Commitment: establish our digital responsibility with our stakeholders 74

3.4 Environmental commitment: reduce our direct and indirect impact 82

3.5 Table of Employer, Societal and Environmental summary indicators 90

3.6 Methodology note 91

3.7 Certificate of disclosure by an Independent Third-Party 93

3.8 Employee and environmental information cross-reference table 95

4 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

4.1 Composition and procedures of the 101 AFR management and supervisory bodies 102

4.2 Regulated agreements and assessment of everyday agreements 116

4.3 Code of Corporate Governance 119

4.4 Compensation and benefits 120 4.5 Parent company financial statements, consolidated financial statements

and appropriation of earnings 134

4.6 Other reports 134

5 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS 139

5.1 Consolidated income statement 140

5.2 Statement of comprehensive income 141

5.3 Consolidated statement of financial position 142

5.4 Consolidated statement of changes in equity 143

5.5 Consolidated statement of cash flows 144

5.6 Notes to the consolidated financial statements 145

5.7 Statutory Auditors' report on the consolidatedfinancial statements

6 ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

6.1 Balance sheet 206

6.2 Income statement 207

6.3 Notes to the 2020 annual financial statements 207

6.4 Summary Axway Software SA's results for the past five fiscal years 222

6.5 Statutory Auditors' report on the Annual Financial Statements 223

7 AXWAY SOFTWARE SHARE CAPITAL AND SHARES 229 7.1 General information 230 7.2 Current share ownership 230 7.3 Changes in share capital 234 NFPS 7.4 Shares held by the Company or on its behalf − share buyback programme and market-making agreement 236 7.5 Issue authorisations granted to the Axway Board of Directors - delegations granted by the General Meetings 238 7.6 Share subscription option plans 243 7.7 Share price and trading volumes 244 7.8 Dividend 245 7.9 Information on takeover bids pursuant to Article L. 22-10-11 of the French Commercial Code 245

8 LEGAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE INFORMATION 247 8.1 Axway Software at a glance 248 8.2 Board of Directors and Executive Management 250 8.3 Rights, privileges and restrictions attached to each category of shares outstanding 253 8.4 General Meetings 254 8.5 Preparation and control of the Universal Registration Document and certification of the person responsible for the Universal Registration Document 257 8.6 Provisional timetable for the publication of results 258

9 COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF 25 MAY 2021 261 9.1 Agenda 262 9.2 Explanatory statement 263 9.3 Proposed resolutions 266 General remarks 273 Glossary 274 Cross-reference tables 277

The information required in the Non-Financial Performance Statement is identified in the contents and the relevant chapters by the abbreviation NFPS

The information required in the Annual Financial Report is identified in the contents by the abbreviation AFR

Universal Registration Document 2020

• Annual Financial Report

• Management Report including the elements of the Extra-Financial Performance Statement

• Information relating to the Corporate Governance Report and the information required for the General Meeting

This Universal Registration Document was ﬁled with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, AMF) on March 18, 2021, in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 2017/1129, without prior approval in accordance with Article 9 of this Regulation.

The Universal Registration Document may be used when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, if supplemented by a securities note and, where applicable, a summary and all amendments made to the Universal Registration Document. The resulting documents are approved as a whole by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

AXWAY - 2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

1

Axway proﬁle

DISCUSSIONS

"Axway enters its 20th year on a sound footing."

While the unprecedented global mobilisation continues to combat a brutal and unforeseeable health and economic crisis, it was particularly difﬁcult to draw up an assessment of 2020, a year we would like to forget for countless reasons.

Nevertheless, in 2020, Axway stood out for the resilience of its business model in a radically disrupted environment.

The company skilfully overcame the numerous hurdles that the pandemic threw in its path and I am proud to say that Axway is entering its 20th year on a sound footing.

In the world of software, celebrating 20 years is a major achievement. Today, Axway is a seasoned infrastructure market specialist but can demonstrate the agility of a leading technological company, as illustrated by the transformation of its business model.

Spurred by Patrick Donovan and his teams, the last three years have seen numerous changes. In 2020, Axway ﬁnalised its transformation plan to become a leader in its new markets and is now looking to the next chapter in its adventure.

Over the next few years, Axway will continue to combine its pioneering experience with the ever renewed momentum required by the global software publishing market. The ﬁrst phase of this new project is 2021, which we all hope will be marked by a return to normality for our activities and lives.

I know that in 2021, Axway's 1,888 employees will once again do their utmost to make their Company a committed player in its economic, social and societal ecosystem. By combining value creation and commitment to the Company's various stakeholders, Axway can further its development with ever growing success.

Pierre PASQUIER

Chairman of the Axway Board of Directors

Digital technology will play a major role in our future and software infrastructure is one of its key components. Axway must be able to seize the opportunities that will conﬁrm its position as an independent leader.

This will depend, as always, on the Company's ability to propose the best technologies, experiences and offerings to its customers. But furthermore, and above all, it will also require flexibility and the capacity to adapt in a world where uncertainty is the new normal.

2

AXWAY - 2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

