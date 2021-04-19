Log in
    AXW   FR0011040500

AXWAY SOFTWARE

(AXW)
Axway Software : Combined General Meeting of 25 May 2021 in closed session

04/19/2021 | 12:07pm EDT
Contacts

Investor Relations: Arthur Carli - +33 (0)1 47 17 24 65 - acarli@axway.com

Press Relations: Sylvie Podetti - +33 (0)1 47 17 22 40 - spodetti@axway.com

Press release

Axway Software:

Combined General Meeting of 25 May 2021 in closed session

Paris, 19 April 2021 - The Combined General Meeting of Axway (Euronext: AXW) scheduled for Tuesday 25 May 2021 at 2:30 pm will be held in closed session and streamed live.

Due to the ongoing health crisis and in accordance with legal provisions and measures taken by the French government to slow the spread of the virus, the Axway Chief Executive Officer, acting on the instructions of the Board of Directors, has decided to hold the Combined General Meeting of 25 May 2021 in closed session, without the physical presence of shareholders. No admission cards will therefore be issued.

Shareholders are asked to exercise their voting rights prior to the General Meeting and encouraged to vote remotely or, where applicable, grant a proxy to the Chairman of the General Meeting or a third party.

Shareholders are also asked to favour electronic means for the communication of all requests and documents, as well as online voting using the VOTACCESS platform.

All of the terms and conditions relating to the exercise of shareholder rights are detailed in the convening brochure, the notice of the General Meeting to be published on Friday 7 May 2021, and on the Company's Investors website.

Sopra GMT, represented by Christophe Bastelica, and Sopra Steria Group, represented by Étienne du Vignaux, the shareholders with the largest number of votes, were appointed as vote-tellers for the General Meeting.

The event will be streamed live over the Internet or by telephone, enabling shareholders to participate remotely and submit questions. Shareholders are asked to familiarise themselves with the practical guidance on streaming the Meeting on the Shareholders' Meeting page of the Axway Investors website:

https://investors.axway.com/en/shareholders-and-investors/shareholders-meeting

A replay of the meeting will also be available subsequently on this same page.

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) empowers customers to succeed using hybrid integration to connect people, systems, businesses, and digital ecosystems. Axway's hybrid integration platform, Amplify, helps enterprise power users, IT specialists, developers, and partners accelerate digital transformation, create captivating experiences, and innovate new services. Amplify speeds integrations by combining traditional integration patterns with API Management and Application Integration (providing over 150 prebuilt connectors). Over 11,000 organizations in 100 countries rely on Axway for their data integration challenges.

To learn more, visit investors.axway.com/en

Open Everything

Disclaimer

Axway Software SA published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 16:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 305 M 367 M 367 M
Net income 2021 13,5 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
Net Debt 2021 32,3 M 38,8 M 38,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 58,8x
Yield 2021 1,32%
Capitalization 649 M 777 M 780 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,23x
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 1 888
Free-Float 31,7%
Chart AXWAY SOFTWARE
Duration : Period :
Axway Software Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXWAY SOFTWARE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 32,75 €
Last Close Price 30,20 €
Spread / Highest target 25,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrick Donovan Chief Executive Officer
Cecile Allmacher Chief Financial Officer
Pierre Pasquier Chairman
Vince Padua Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Mark Fairbrother Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXWAY SOFTWARE11.85%777
MICROSOFT CORPORATION17.23%1 966 557
SEA LIMITED26.81%129 222
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-2.18%96 911
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE15.23%59 948
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC0.38%58 705
