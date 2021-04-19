Contacts

Investor Relations: Arthur Carli - +33 (0)1 47 17 24 65 - acarli@axway.com

Press Relations: Sylvie Podetti - +33 (0)1 47 17 22 40 - spodetti@axway.com

Press release

Axway Software:

Combined General Meeting of 25 May 2021 in closed session

Paris, 19 April 2021 - The Combined General Meeting of Axway (Euronext: AXW) scheduled for Tuesday 25 May 2021 at 2:30 pm will be held in closed session and streamed live.

Due to the ongoing health crisis and in accordance with legal provisions and measures taken by the French government to slow the spread of the virus, the Axway Chief Executive Officer, acting on the instructions of the Board of Directors, has decided to hold the Combined General Meeting of 25 May 2021 in closed session, without the physical presence of shareholders. No admission cards will therefore be issued.

Shareholders are asked to exercise their voting rights prior to the General Meeting and encouraged to vote remotely or, where applicable, grant a proxy to the Chairman of the General Meeting or a third party.

Shareholders are also asked to favour electronic means for the communication of all requests and documents, as well as online voting using the VOTACCESS platform.

All of the terms and conditions relating to the exercise of shareholder rights are detailed in the convening brochure, the notice of the General Meeting to be published on Friday 7 May 2021, and on the Company's Investors website.

Sopra GMT, represented by Christophe Bastelica, and Sopra Steria Group, represented by Étienne du Vignaux, the shareholders with the largest number of votes, were appointed as vote-tellers for the General Meeting.

The event will be streamed live over the Internet or by telephone, enabling shareholders to participate remotely and submit questions. Shareholders are asked to familiarise themselves with the practical guidance on streaming the Meeting on the Shareholders' Meeting page of the Axway Investors website:

https://investors.axway.com/en/shareholders-and-investors/shareholders-meeting

A replay of the meeting will also be available subsequently on this same page.

