Axway: launch of a capital increase

July 23, 2024

Axway announces the launch of a capital increase with preferential subscription rights of around 131 million euros, to "create a new major player in enterprise software, a leader in the banking and financial services industry".



As a reminder, the net proceeds of the operation will be used to finance part of the acquisition price of Sopra Banking Software's activities for an amount of 330 million euros, in addition to new confirmed credit facilities for 200 million.



The subscription price has been set at 16.10 euros per new share, and the subscription period will run from July 26 to August 20 inclusive, with settlement and admission to trading scheduled for August 27.



Sopra GMT has undertaken to subscribe for approximately 52.8% of the total amount of the capital increase by irrevocable entitlement, and to subscribe for any new shares not subscribed for at the end of the subscription period.



