Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Axway Software    AXW   FR0011040500

AXWAY SOFTWARE

(AXW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Axway : works with National Oilwell Varco to innovate and ensure critical business services are online 24/7

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 01:11pm EDT

Integration of AMPLIFY™ API Management and Microsoft Azure enhances customer experience in a hybrid world

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) announced it is integrating with Microsoft Azure to provide an open API platform that helps National Oilwell Varco (NOV) deliver reliable and secure business services around the clock.

NOV is a leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment and components used in the energy industry. In line with its commitment to pursuing purposeful innovation and fostering a service-first culture, NOV worked with a team from Axway to integrate AMPLIFY API Management in a hybrid-cloud configuration deployed for high availability.

"Our APIs are an integral part of our digital transformation strategy, and we wanted a trusted partner that would meet our long-term operational needs," explains Manoj Kona, Director, IT at NOV. "We narrowed down a list of more than 45 different vendors to a shortlist of just three industry leaders. Of those companies, we felt that Axway offered the optimal package of software, services, and support to meet our needs.”

The solution can divert API traffic automatically in the event of unplanned outages in NOV's cloud and on-premises data centers, improving customer experience by ensuring critical business services are online 24/7.

“Axway and Microsoft are delivering world-class solutions that allow customers like NOV to benefit from the full power of API Management on Microsoft Azure,” said Vince Padua, Axway Chief Innovation and Technology Officer at Axway. “As a Microsoft partner, AMPLIFY API Management is optimized to run the most mission-critical applications. By deploying a central API platform in the hybrid cloud, NOV can build internal and customer-facing services in days, not weeks, reducing costs and creating new revenue streams.”

According to Arpan Shah, General Manager for Azure Infrastructure, Microsoft Corp., “Axway AMPLIFY API Management on Azure enables customers to build their own experience and enjoy the same robust functionality across all environments. With Microsoft’s hybrid approach, customers can move to the cloud at their own pace and choose the environment that best suits their needs and regulatory requirements.”

Learn more about Axway's AMPLIFY API Management solution on Microsoft Azure in the on-demand webinar: It just got personal! Superior customer experience managing APIs in a hybrid world.

About Axway

Axway revitalizes heritage IT infrastructures, helping more than 11,000 customers accelerate their digital journeys, add new business capabilities, and drive growth. With the AMPLIFY™ platform – which combines APIs, MFT, B2B integration, and content services – we guide innovation and enhance the customer experience faster and more securely than ever. axway.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AXWAY SOFTWARE
01:11pAXWAY : works with National Oilwell Varco to innovate and ensure critical busine..
BU
09/09Axway wins Best in Microservices Infrastructure at API World 2020
AQ
09/08AXWAY : wins Best in Microservices Infrastructure at API World 2020
BU
09/02AXWAY SOFTWARE : Publication of the 2020 Interim Financial Report
BU
08/10AXWAY SOFTWARE : Déclaration du nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions comp..
PU
08/07AXWAY SOFTWARE : Axway_Half-year_2020_Transcript_Virtual_Conferne
PU
08/05AXWAY : Named a Leader in New API Management Solutions Report
BU
07/31AXWAY SOFTWARE : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting right..
CO
07/30AXWAY SOFTWARE : Consolidated balance sheet
PU
07/30AXWAY SOFTWARE : Transcript - Analyst Conference 2020 Half-Year Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 297 M 350 M 350 M
Net income 2020 8,16 M 9,64 M 9,64 M
Net Debt 2020 13,5 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,8x
Yield 2020 1,66%
Capitalization 385 M 456 M 454 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 885
Free-Float 29,8%
Chart AXWAY SOFTWARE
Duration : Period :
Axway Software Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXWAY SOFTWARE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 22,50 €
Last Close Price 18,10 €
Spread / Highest target 49,2%
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Donovan Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Pasquier Chairman
Cecile Allmacher Chief Financial Officer
Vince Padua Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Mark Fairbrother Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXWAY SOFTWARE45.97%456
MICROSOFT CORPORATION32.39%1 551 747
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.499.90%116 092
SEA LIMITED266.93%71 980
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC42.24%42 444
SYNOPSYS INC.51.54%31 393
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group