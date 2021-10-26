Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Axway Software
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AXW   FR0011040500

AXWAY SOFTWARE

(AXW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

10/26/2021 | 03:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Contacts

Investor Relations: Arthur Carli - +33 (0)1 47 17 24 65 - acarli@axway.com

Press Relations: Sylvie Podetti - +33 (0)1 47 17 22 40 - spodetti@axway.com

Press release

Axway Software

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Paris, October 26, 2021 - In accordance with the authorization given by the Combined General Meeting of May 25, 2021, for the implementation of a share buyback program, Axway Software SA (LEI:96950022O6SP7FQONJ77) declares below the purchases of its own shares (FR0011040500) from October 21, 2021 to October 22, 2021:

Transaction

Total Daily Volume

Weighted Average

Transaction Amount

Market

Daily Acquisition Price

Day

(nb of shares)

(€)

Identification Code

(€/share)

21/10/2021

93 485

26.4999

2 477 343

XPAR

22/10/2021

100

26.0000

2 600

CCXE

22/10/2021

3

26.0000

78

TQEX

22/10/2021

760

26.0355

19 787

XPAR

TOTAL

94 348

26.4956

2 499 808

-

Details of transactions, in accordance with Article 5(2)(c) of European Regulation No 596/2014 and its delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1056, are available on page 2.

Disclaimer

This document is a translation into English of an original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) empowers customers to succeed using hybrid integration to connect people, systems, businesses, and digital ecosystems. Axway's hybrid integration platform, Amplify, helps enterprise power users, IT specialists, developers, and partners accelerate digital transformation, create captivating experiences, and innovate new services. Amplify speeds integrations by combining traditional integration patterns with API Management and Application Integration (providing over 150 prebuilt connectors). Over 11,000 organizations in 100 countries rely on Axway for their data integration challenges.

To learn more, visit https://investors.axway.com/en

1

Detailed disclosure of trading in own shares from October 21 to 22, 2021

Identification

Name of the Issuer

Issuer Identification Code

PSI Name

PSI Identification Code

Transaction Day

Code of the

Price

Currency

Quantity

Market ID

Transaction Reference

Purpose of

Financial

purchased

code

Number

the buyback

Instrument

AXWAY SOFTWARE

96950022O6SP7FQONJ77

CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL

N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39

21/10/2021 09:54:10

FR0011040500

26.80

EUR

57

XPAR

1129743-2305b294

Couverture

AXWAY SOFTWARE

96950022O6SP7FQONJ77

CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL

N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39

21/10/2021 10:17:01

FR0011040500

26.80

EUR

43

XPAR

1129743-2561b294

Couverture

AXWAY SOFTWARE

96950022O6SP7FQONJ77

CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL

N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39

21/10/2021 11:03:00

FR0011040500

26.50

EUR

185

XPAR

1129743-3585b294

Couverture

AXWAY SOFTWARE

96950022O6SP7FQONJ77

CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL

N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39

21/10/2021 11:24:14

FR0011040500

26.50

EUR

93 000

XPAR

act20211021-092414-021-00

Couverture

AXWAY SOFTWARE

96950022O6SP7FQONJ77

CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL

N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39

21/10/2021 12:34:54

FR0011040500

26.30

EUR

50

XPAR

1129743-5633b294

Couverture

AXWAY SOFTWARE

96950022O6SP7FQONJ77

CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL

N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39

21/10/2021 12:41:10

FR0011040500

26.30

EUR

150

XPAR

1129743-5889b294

Couverture

AXWAY SOFTWARE

96950022O6SP7FQONJ77

CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL

N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39

22/10/2021 10:38:36

FR0011040500

26.10

EUR

250

XPAR

1129743-3329b295

Couverture

AXWAY SOFTWARE

96950022O6SP7FQONJ77

CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL

N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39

22/10/2021 10:38:57

FR0011040500

26.00

EUR

400

XPAR

1129743-5377b295

Couverture

AXWAY SOFTWARE

96950022O6SP7FQONJ77

CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL

N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39

22/10/2021 10:39:09

FR0011040500

26.00

EUR

100

XPAR

1129743-5889b295

Couverture

AXWAY SOFTWARE

96950022O6SP7FQONJ77

CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL

N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39

22/10/2021 11:45:17

FR0011040500

26.00

EUR

50

CCXE

00451546367VELO1057

Couverture

AXWAY SOFTWARE

96950022O6SP7FQONJ77

CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL

N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39

22/10/2021 11:45:17

FR0011040500

26.00

EUR

3

TQEX

00451546368VELO1057

Couverture

AXWAY SOFTWARE

96950022O6SP7FQONJ77

CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL

N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39

22/10/2021 14:57:01

FR0011040500

26.00

EUR

11

CCXE

00451620106VELO1057

Couverture

AXWAY SOFTWARE

96950022O6SP7FQONJ77

CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL

N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39

22/10/2021 15:41:37

FR0011040500

26.00

EUR

39

CCXE

00451634156VELO1057

Couverture

AXWAY SOFTWARE

96950022O6SP7FQONJ77

CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL

N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39

22/10/2021 17:20:10

FR0011040500

26.20

EUR

10

XPAR

1129743-16897b295

Couverture

2

Disclaimer

Axway Software SA published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 19:05:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AXWAY SOFTWARE
10/20Axway Software SA Reports Sales Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 2021
CI
10/20Axway Software Provides Revenue Guidance for the Full Year 2021
CI
09/17AXWAY SOFTWARE SA(ENXTPA : AXW) dropped from CAC All-Tradable Index
CI
09/02AXWAY SOFTWARE : 2021 Interim Financial Report
PU
09/02AXWAY SOFTWARE : 2021 Interim Financial Report now available
PU
07/30AXWAY SOFTWARE : leads companies into the era of Open Banking in Brazil
PU
07/29AXWAY SOFTWARE : 2021 - 2022 share buyback program
PU
07/27AXWAY SOFTWARE : Presentation of the 2021 Half-Year Analyst Conference
PU
07/27Axway Software Sa Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/27Axway Software SA Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year of 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 304 M 352 M 352 M
Net income 2021 13,5 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
Net Debt 2021 35,8 M 41,5 M 41,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,8x
Yield 2021 1,49%
Capitalization 580 M 673 M 672 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 796
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart AXWAY SOFTWARE
Duration : Period :
Axway Software Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXWAY SOFTWARE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 26,90 €
Average target price 32,00 €
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Donovan Chief Executive Officer
Cecile Allmacher Chief Financial Officer
Pierre Pasquier Chairman
Vince Padua Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Mark Fairbrother Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXWAY SOFTWARE-0.37%673
MICROSOFT CORPORATION38.54%2 313 408
SEA LIMITED74.99%192 327
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC83.44%108 433
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-17.06%83 133
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE40.81%71 439