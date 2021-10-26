Contacts

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Paris, October 26, 2021 - In accordance with the authorization given by the Combined General Meeting of May 25, 2021, for the implementation of a share buyback program, Axway Software SA (LEI:96950022O6SP7FQONJ77) declares below the purchases of its own shares (FR0011040500) from October 21, 2021 to October 22, 2021:

Transaction Total Daily Volume Weighted Average Transaction Amount Market Daily Acquisition Price Day (nb of shares) (€) Identification Code (€/share) 21/10/2021 93 485 26.4999 2 477 343 XPAR 22/10/2021 100 26.0000 2 600 CCXE 22/10/2021 3 26.0000 78 TQEX 22/10/2021 760 26.0355 19 787 XPAR TOTAL 94 348 26.4956 2 499 808 -

Details of transactions, in accordance with Article 5(2)(c) of European Regulation No 596/2014 and its delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1056, are available on page 2.

This document is a translation into English of an original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) empowers customers to succeed using hybrid integration to connect people, systems, businesses, and digital ecosystems. Axway's hybrid integration platform, Amplify, helps enterprise power users, IT specialists, developers, and partners accelerate digital transformation, create captivating experiences, and innovate new services. Amplify speeds integrations by combining traditional integration patterns with API Management and Application Integration (providing over 150 prebuilt connectors). Over 11,000 organizations in 100 countries rely on Axway for their data integration challenges.

