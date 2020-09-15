Log in
AXXIS GEO SOLUTIONS ASA

(SBULK)
Axxis Geo : announces new Utsira multi-client late sale

09/15/2020 | 02:40am EDT

Lysaker, 15 September 2020 Axxis Geo Solutions ASA (OSE: AGS) is pleased to announce that the company has entered into a new multi-client licensing contract with an undisclosed customer. Under the contract, the customer will license certain data from the company's existing Utsira multi-client library in Norway. This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. Contacts Ronny Bøhn, CEO Ronny.Bohn@axxisgeo.com +47 905 58 517 Nils Haugestad, CFO Nils.Haugestad@axxisgeo.com +47 977 04 439 About AGS Axxis Geo Solutions (AGS) is a pure-play ocean bottom node seismic company uniquely positioned to pursue both contract and multi-client seismic. AGS specializes on delivering tailored seismic solutions and flexible project management and execution to oil and gas companies world-wide. Its operations are based on a scalable asset-light setup through chartering of vessels and nodes to complete seismic surveys. AGS is listed on Oslo Axess and traded under the ticker AGS. More information on www.axxisgeo.com

Disclaimer

Axxis Geo Solutions ASA published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 06:39:03 UTC

