Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. AXXZIA Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4936   JP3108220009

AXXZIA INC.

(4936)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-06 am EDT
959.00 JPY   +1.91%
02:24aAXXZIA : 【Delayed】Financial Results Presentation for Q3 FY07/22
PU
05/31AXXZIA : 【Delayed】Notice Regarding the Delayed Announcement of 3rd Quarter Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending July 31, 2022
PU
05/31AXXZIA Inc. Announces Delay in Third Quarter Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending July 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AXXZIA : 【Delayed】Financial Results Presentation for Q3 FY07/22

07/06/2022 | 02:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 29t h ,2022

Financial Results Presentation for Q3 FY07/22

AXXZIA Inc.

Copyright © AXXZIA Inc. All rights reserved.

C o n t e n t s

0 1 | E x e c u t i v e S u m m a r y

0 2 | B u s i n e s s R e s u l t s : H i g h l i g h t s 0 3 | Q 3 F Y 0 7 / 2 2 To p i c s

0 4 | F u t u r e I n i t i a t i v e s 0 5 | A p p e n d i x

Copyright © AXXZIA Inc. All rights reserved.

Executive Summary

Executive Summary

■Net sales:

5,630mn yen

(+38.8% YoY)

■Operating income: 1,097mn yen

Q3 FY07/22

(+10.7% YoY)

■Although we fell short of our forecast in Q3 due to the Shanghai

lockdown from March 28, 2022, we surpassed our cumulative Q3

(Q1-Q3) forecast. For cumulative Q3, net sales and operating

income exceeded our forecast by 9.1% and 7.5%, respectively.

Ordinary income was 1,177mn yen (+19.4% vs. forecast).

■Acquired shares of Huit Laboratories, Inc. and made it a subsidiary.

Topics

■Recorded 208% of previous year's sales at "3.8," a large-scale e-

commerce event in China.

■Opened flagship store on the Kuaishou short video mobile app.

Copyright © AXXZIA Inc. All rights reserved.

4

Business Results: Highlights

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Axxzia Inc. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 06:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AXXZIA INC.
02:24aAXXZIA : 【Delayed】Financial Results Presentation for Q3 FY07/22
PU
05/31AXXZIA : 【Delayed】Notice Regarding the Delayed Announcement of 3rd Quarter F..
PU
05/31AXXZIA Inc. Announces Delay in Third Quarter Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Endi..
CI
04/03Axxzia Completes $7 Million Take Over of Huit Laboratories
MT
04/01AXXZIA : Notice Regarding Completion of Acquisition of Shares in Huit Laboratories, Inc. a..
PU
03/25AXXZIA Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year of Fiscal 2022
CI
03/17Japan Index Surges on US Fed Rate Hike; Axxzia to Take Over Huit Laboratories in $7 Mil..
MT
03/16Axxzia to Take Over Huit Laboratories in $7 Million Deal
MT
03/15AXXZIA : 【Delayed】Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares in Huit Laboratorie..
PU
03/15AXXZIA : 【Delayed】Supplementary Materials Concerning the Acquisition of Shar..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 800 M 57,5 M 57,5 M
Net income 2022 1 102 M 8,11 M 8,11 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24 278 M 179 M 179 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,11x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 97
Free-Float 33,7%
Chart AXXZIA INC.
Duration : Period :
AXXZIA Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXXZIA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 941,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Taku Dan President & Representative Director
Yasuhito Fukui Director & Manager-Administration
Yujiro Arakawa Independent Outside Director
Xiao Wei Wang Director & Vice President
Toshiyuki Saiga Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXXZIA INC.-16.21%179
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-11.54%350 561
UNILEVER PLC-3.66%117 341
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-30.03%91 667
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED1.77%70 691
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-5.09%68 686