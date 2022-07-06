AXXZIA : 【Delayed】Financial Results Presentation for Q3 FY07/22

June 29t h ,2022
Financial Results Presentation for Q3 FY07/22
AXXZIA Inc.
C o n t e n t s
0 1 | E x e c u t i v e S u m m a r y
0 2 | B u s i n e s s R e s u l t s : H i g h l i g h t s 0 3 | Q 3 F Y 0 7 / 2 2 To p i c s
0 4 | F u t u r e I n i t i a t i v e s 0 5 | A p p e n d i x
Executive Summary
■Net sales:
5,630mn yen
(+38.8% YoY)
■Operating income: 1,097mn yen
Q3 FY07/22
(+10.7% YoY)
■Although we fell short of our forecast in Q3 due to the Shanghai
lockdown from March 28, 2022, we surpassed our cumulative Q3
(Q1-Q3) forecast. For cumulative Q3, net sales and operating
income exceeded our forecast by 9.1% and 7.5%, respectively.
Ordinary income was 1,177mn yen (+19.4% vs. forecast).
■Acquired shares of Huit Laboratories, Inc. and made it a subsidiary.
Topics
■Recorded 208% of previous year's sales at "3.8," a large-scale e-
commerce event in China.
■Opened flagship store on the Kuaishou short video mobile app.
4
Business Results: Highlights
