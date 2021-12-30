Ayala : Acquisition or Disposition of Shares of Another Corporation

A. Number of shares to be acquired :

Split of Consideration No of shares % of Total

Tranche 1 332,500,000 70.05%

Tranche 2 142,180,104 29.95%

Total 474,680,104 100.00%



B. Percentage to the total outstanding shares of the company subject to the transaction:

Up to 20% of YSH and up to 20% of FMI



C. Relevant dates of acquisition or disposition:

First Tranche of the YSH Subscription: Dec 2, 2019

Second Tranche of the YSH Subscription: TBD



D. As the third amendment to this disclosure, Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. and Ayala Corporation are still working together to satisfy the conditions precedent for Ayala Corporation to complete its subscription of the second tranche placement shares within six (6) months from November 12, 2020.



E. Due to the non-completion of certain conditions precedent to closing, the Tranche 2 investment by AC in YSH has yet to occur. Given this, AC extended a loan to YSH on November 26, 2020 the amount of US$46,426,880. On December 29, 2021, AC and YSH executed: (a) a Restructured Loan Agreement, whereby the loan and the accrued interest will be automatically converted to shares in YSH at the fixed price of US$0.45 when certain conditions are met, including the 7-day volume weighted average price of a Share of the Borrower being equal to or greater than US$0.45, which is the issue price for the shares; and (b) an Amendment to the Placement Agreement, whereby instead of a direct subscription of shares, AC's investment in the second tranche placement shall be deemed amended by way of the conversion of the perpetual loan into new ordinary shares.