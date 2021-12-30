Ayala : Acquisition or Disposition of Shares of Another Corporation
12/30/2021 | 11:27pm EST
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Dec 30, 2021
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter AYALA CORPORATION
Title of Each Class
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common Shares
619,695,649
Preferred B Series 1 Shares
20,000,000
Preferred B Series 2 Shares
30,000,000
Voting Preferred Shares
200,000,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein item 9
Ayala CorporationAC
PSE Disclosure Form 4-2 - Acquisition/Disposition of Shares of Another Corporation References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure
Ayala Corporation to acquire a 20% stake in Yoma Strategic Holdings Inc, and another 20% stake in First Myanmar Investment Public Co. Ltd., two companies with extensive business interests in Myanmar.
Background/Description of the Disclosure
Ayala Corporation ("Ayala") signed definitive agreements to acquire a 20% stake in Yoma Strategic Holdings Inc. ("YSH"), which is listed on the Singapore Exchange, and another 20% stake in First Myanmar Investment Public Co. Ltd. ("FMI"). The total consideration for the investment is US$237.5 million. The investment in YSH, which totals US$155 million, consists of two tranches - US$108.6 million for 14.9% of the outstanding shares, which was completed on 2 December 2019, and US$46.4 million for 5.1% of the outstanding shares of the company, which shall be completed at a later date. On the other hand, the investment in FMI will be via a US$82.5 million convertible loan, which was disbursed on 23 January 2020, following the completion of the conditions for disbursement, including the approval by the Central Bank of Myanmar of the convertible loan. VIP Infrastructure Holdings Pte. Ltd. will be the investing entity of Ayala.
The completion of the second tranche of the YSH transaction is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent, including approvals by the Singapore Exchange of the listing of the YSH shares to be subscribed to.
Date of Approval by
Board of Directors
Nov 8, 2019
Rationale for the transaction including the benefits which are expected to be accrued to the Issuer as a result of the transaction
The transaction supports Ayala's strategy to pursue international expansion opportunistically, particularly in markets and sectors where it can bring its strengths and expertise. Myanmar is an under penetrated frontier market with a promising economic growth story, supported by its government's broad liberalization initiatives.
As a diversified conglomerate in Myanmar with overlapping interests in real estate, power, financial services, automotive, and healthcare, YSH and FMI ("Yoma Group") will serve as Ayala's main platform for strategic investments in Myanmar.
Details of the acquisition or disposition
Date
Jan 23, 2020
Manner
Investment in YSH will be through a subscription to the company's primary shares, while the investment in FMI was done through a convertible loan.
Description of the company to be acquired or sold
Listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Securities Exchange Trading Limited, YSH is a leading business corporation with a diversified portfolio of businesses in real estate, consumer, automotive, and heavy equipment, financial services and investments in Myanmar. Together with its Yoma Group partners, Yoma Strategic is taking a conglomerate approach to build a diversified portfolio of businesses in Myanmar. The company was ranked in the top 5% of the Governance and Transparency Index 2019, ranked 26th out of top 100 largest Singapore companies in the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard 2017 and won the Best Managed Board (Gold) Award at the Singapore Corporate Awards in 2016.
FMI is one of Myanmar's largest public companies with over 8,000 shareholders and an unbroken track record of profitability since inception in 1992. FMI's current focus is on its "four pillar" strategy of investing in the financial services, real estate, healthcare, and tourism sectors. FMI became the first company to be listed on the Yangon Stock Exchange on 25 March 2016.
The terms and conditions of the transaction
Number of shares to be acquired or disposed
474,680,104
Percentage to the total outstanding shares of the company subject of the transaction
20
Price per share
YSH - US$0.3265 per share; FMI - n/a
Nature and amount of consideration given or received
Cash payment
Principle followed in determining the amount of consideration
Sum of the parts and discounted cash flows methodologies and other relevant metrics
Terms of payment
Payment to YSH consists of two tranches: 1) US$108,6 million equivalent to 14.9% of the company's enlarged total number of issued shares, 2) US$46.4 million equivalent to 5.1% of the company's enlarged total number of issued shares. Payment to FMI was made in one tranche.
Conditions precedent to closing of the transaction, if any
The YSH transaction requires approval by the Singapore Exchange for the listing of the shares for subscription by Ayala, which has been secured with respect to the first tranche. The FMI transaction requires approval by the Central Bank of Myanmar of the convertible loan, which has also been secured.
Any other salient terms
On 2 December 2019, AC and YSH have closed the first tranche of the placement of shares, with AC having been allotted shares equivalent to 14.9% of the outstanding shares of YSH and having paid the price therefore. The Singapore Exchange has approved the listing of the shares allotted to AC.
On 23 January 2020, AC has disbursed the convertible loan to FMI, following the completion of the conditions for disbursement, including the approval by the Central Bank of Myanmar of the convertible loan.
Identity of the person(s) from whom the shares were acquired or to whom they were sold
Name
Nature of any material relationship with the Issuer, their directors/ officers, or any of their affiliates
Yoma Strategic Holdings, Inc
n/a
First Myanmar Investment Public Co. Ltd.
n/a
Effect(s) on the business, financial condition and operations of the Issuer, if any
Nothing material
Other Relevant Information
A. Number of shares to be acquired :
Split of Consideration No of shares % of Total
Tranche 1 332,500,000 70.05%
Tranche 2 142,180,104 29.95%
Total 474,680,104 100.00%
B. Percentage to the total outstanding shares of the company subject to the transaction:
Up to 20% of YSH and up to 20% of FMI
C. Relevant dates of acquisition or disposition:
First Tranche of the YSH Subscription: Dec 2, 2019
Second Tranche of the YSH Subscription: TBD
D. As the third amendment to this disclosure, Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. and Ayala Corporation are still working together to satisfy the conditions precedent for Ayala Corporation to complete its subscription of the second tranche placement shares within six (6) months from November 12, 2020.
E. Due to the non-completion of certain conditions precedent to closing, the Tranche 2 investment by AC in YSH has yet to occur. Given this, AC extended a loan to YSH on November 26, 2020 the amount of US$46,426,880. On December 29, 2021, AC and YSH executed: (a) a Restructured Loan Agreement, whereby the loan and the accrued interest will be automatically converted to shares in YSH at the fixed price of US$0.45 when certain conditions are met, including the 7-day volume weighted average price of a Share of the Borrower being equal to or greater than US$0.45, which is the issue price for the shares; and (b) an Amendment to the Placement Agreement, whereby instead of a direct subscription of shares, AC's investment in the second tranche placement shall be deemed amended by way of the conversion of the perpetual loan into new ordinary shares.
Ayala Corporation published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 04:26:01 UTC.