Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Ayala Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AC   PHY0486V1154

AYALA CORPORATION

(AC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ayala : Acquisition or Disposition of Shares of Another Corporation

12/30/2021 | 11:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Dec 30, 20212. SEC Identification Number 342183. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-153-610-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter AYALA CORPORATION5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation PHILIPPINES6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 32F to 35F, Tower One and Exchange Plaza, Ayala Triangle, Ayala Avenue, Makati CityPostal Code12268. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02)7908-30009. Former name or former address, if changed since last report n/a10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common Shares 619,695,649
Preferred B Series 1 Shares 20,000,000
Preferred B Series 2 Shares 30,000,000
Voting Preferred Shares 200,000,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein item 9

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Ayala CorporationAC PSE Disclosure Form 4-2 - Acquisition/Disposition of Shares of Another Corporation
References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Ayala Corporation to acquire a 20% stake in Yoma Strategic Holdings Inc, and another 20% stake in First Myanmar Investment Public Co. Ltd., two companies with extensive business interests in Myanmar.

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Ayala Corporation ("Ayala") signed definitive agreements to acquire a 20% stake in Yoma Strategic Holdings Inc. ("YSH"), which is listed on the Singapore Exchange, and another 20% stake in First Myanmar Investment Public Co. Ltd. ("FMI"). The total consideration for the investment is US$237.5 million. The investment in YSH, which totals US$155 million, consists of two tranches - US$108.6 million for 14.9% of the outstanding shares, which was completed on 2 December 2019, and US$46.4 million for 5.1% of the outstanding shares of the company, which shall be completed at a later date. On the other hand, the investment in FMI will be via a US$82.5 million convertible loan, which was disbursed on 23 January 2020, following the completion of the conditions for disbursement, including the approval by the Central Bank of Myanmar of the convertible loan. VIP Infrastructure Holdings Pte. Ltd. will be the investing entity of Ayala.

The completion of the second tranche of the YSH transaction is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent, including approvals by the Singapore Exchange of the listing of the YSH shares to be subscribed to.

Date of Approval by
Board of Directors 		Nov 8, 2019
Rationale for the transaction including the benefits which are expected to be accrued to the Issuer as a result of the transaction

The transaction supports Ayala's strategy to pursue international expansion opportunistically, particularly in markets and sectors where it can bring its strengths and expertise. Myanmar is an under penetrated frontier market with a promising economic growth story, supported by its government's broad liberalization initiatives.

As a diversified conglomerate in Myanmar with overlapping interests in real estate, power, financial services, automotive, and healthcare, YSH and FMI ("Yoma Group") will serve as Ayala's main platform for strategic investments in Myanmar.

Details of the acquisition or disposition
Date Jan 23, 2020
Manner

Investment in YSH will be through a subscription to the company's primary shares, while the investment in FMI was done through a convertible loan.

Description of the company to be acquired or sold

Listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Securities Exchange Trading Limited, YSH is a leading business corporation with a diversified portfolio of businesses in real estate, consumer, automotive, and heavy equipment, financial services and investments in Myanmar. Together with its Yoma Group partners, Yoma Strategic is taking a conglomerate approach to build a diversified portfolio of businesses in Myanmar. The company was ranked in the top 5% of the Governance and Transparency Index 2019, ranked 26th out of top 100 largest Singapore companies in the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard 2017 and won the Best Managed Board (Gold) Award at the Singapore Corporate Awards in 2016.

FMI is one of Myanmar's largest public companies with over 8,000 shareholders and an unbroken track record of profitability since inception in 1992. FMI's current focus is on its "four pillar" strategy of investing in the financial services, real estate, healthcare, and tourism sectors. FMI became the first company to be listed on the Yangon Stock Exchange on 25 March 2016.

The terms and conditions of the transaction
Number of shares to be acquired or disposed 474,680,104
Percentage to the total outstanding shares of the company subject of the transaction 20
Price per share YSH - US$0.3265 per share; FMI - n/a
Nature and amount of consideration given or received

Cash payment

Principle followed in determining the amount of consideration

Sum of the parts and discounted cash flows methodologies and other relevant metrics

Terms of payment

Payment to YSH consists of two tranches: 1) US$108,6 million equivalent to 14.9% of the company's enlarged total number of issued shares, 2) US$46.4 million equivalent to 5.1% of the company's enlarged total number of issued shares. Payment to FMI was made in one tranche.

Conditions precedent to closing of the transaction, if any

The YSH transaction requires approval by the Singapore Exchange for the listing of the shares for subscription by Ayala, which has been secured with respect to the first tranche. The FMI transaction requires approval by the Central Bank of Myanmar of the convertible loan, which has also been secured.

Any other salient terms

On 2 December 2019, AC and YSH have closed the first tranche of the placement of shares, with AC having been allotted shares equivalent to 14.9% of the outstanding shares of YSH and having paid the price therefore. The Singapore Exchange has approved the listing of the shares allotted to AC.

On 23 January 2020, AC has disbursed the convertible loan to FMI, following the completion of the conditions for disbursement, including the approval by the Central Bank of Myanmar of the convertible loan.

Identity of the person(s) from whom the shares were acquired or to whom they were sold
Name Nature of any material relationship with the Issuer, their directors/ officers, or any of their affiliates
Yoma Strategic Holdings, Inc n/a
First Myanmar Investment Public Co. Ltd. n/a
Effect(s) on the business, financial condition and operations of the Issuer, if any

Nothing material

Other Relevant Information

A. Number of shares to be acquired :
Split of Consideration No of shares % of Total
Tranche 1 332,500,000 70.05%
Tranche 2 142,180,104 29.95%
Total 474,680,104 100.00%

B. Percentage to the total outstanding shares of the company subject to the transaction:
Up to 20% of YSH and up to 20% of FMI

C. Relevant dates of acquisition or disposition:
First Tranche of the YSH Subscription: Dec 2, 2019
Second Tranche of the YSH Subscription: TBD

D. As the third amendment to this disclosure, Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. and Ayala Corporation are still working together to satisfy the conditions precedent for Ayala Corporation to complete its subscription of the second tranche placement shares within six (6) months from November 12, 2020.

E. Due to the non-completion of certain conditions precedent to closing, the Tranche 2 investment by AC in YSH has yet to occur. Given this, AC extended a loan to YSH on November 26, 2020 the amount of US$46,426,880. On December 29, 2021, AC and YSH executed: (a) a Restructured Loan Agreement, whereby the loan and the accrued interest will be automatically converted to shares in YSH at the fixed price of US$0.45 when certain conditions are met, including the 7-day volume weighted average price of a Share of the Borrower being equal to or greater than US$0.45, which is the issue price for the shares; and (b) an Amendment to the Placement Agreement, whereby instead of a direct subscription of shares, AC's investment in the second tranche placement shall be deemed amended by way of the conversion of the perpetual loan into new ordinary shares.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Celeste Jovenir
Designation Investor Relations Head

Disclaimer

Ayala Corporation published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 04:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AYALA CORPORATION
12/30AYALA : Acquisition or Disposition of Shares of Another Corporation
PU
12/21AYALA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
12/16AYALA : Update on Corporate Actions/Material Transactions/Agreements
PU
12/12AYALA : Declaration of Cash Dividends
PU
12/12AYALA : Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting
PU
12/10Ayala Corporation announces an Increase in Equity Buyback.
CI
12/07Filipino Conglomerate Ayala to Sell Shares in Unit for $190 Million
MT
11/30Ayala to Offload HCX Technology Partners
MT
11/29ASTI BUSINESS SERVICES, INC. ACQUIRE : Ac).
CI
11/28AYALA : Acquisition or Disposition of Shares of Another Corporation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 215 B 4 224 M 4 224 M
Net income 2021 24 178 M 474 M 474 M
Net Debt 2021 376 B 7 370 M 7 370 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
Yield 2021 0,65%
Capitalization 540 B 10 532 M 10 587 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,25x
EV / Sales 2022 3,65x
Nbr of Employees 64 413
Free-Float 29,8%
Chart AYALA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ayala Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AYALA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 871,00 PHP
Average target price 1 089,13 PHP
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fernando Miranda Zobel de Ayala Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alberto Macapinlac de Larrazabal CFO, Chief Risk & Sustainability Officer
Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala Chairman
Maria Angelica B. Rapadas Chief Information Officer
Solomon M. Hermosura Secretary, Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AYALA CORPORATION5.32%10 665
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.80%35 298
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED3.13%30 401
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.05%28 778
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-4.55%28 286
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED9.49%25 793